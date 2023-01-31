Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Oxygen Announces $20 Million Funding and Appointment of New CEO as Platform Doubles Down on Growth
Digital banking platform Oxygen today announced $20 million in Series B funding – led largely by return investors – and the appointment of David Rafalovsky as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Oxygen will use its Series B funds to increase investment in product development and user experience around its core financial technology solutions, and to expand its workforce to meet growing demand.
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
Cathie Wood's ARK Sees $200 Trillion Potential For Disruptive Innovation Market — With AI As 'Most Important' Catalyst
Cathie Wood’s ARK has stated that the market value of disruptive innovation platforms could scale 40% annually during this business cycle, from $13 trillion today to $200 trillion by 2030. In 2030, the market value associated with disruptive innovation could account for the majority of the global equity market capitalization, it stated.
nftgators.com
Archimedes Pounces on the NFT Lending Growth with a $4.9M Seed Round
Archimedes has announced a $4.9 million seed round led by Hack VC. The decentralised finance platform is building a hybrid lending system that blends NFTs and leveraging. Lenders can earn multiple times in yield compared to what they earn on regular crypto lending platforms. Archimedes has announced a $4.9 million...
gamblingnews.com
Digitain Subsidiary Sport Generate Appoints Simon Westbury as CEO
Boasting substantial management experience and industry insight, Westbury should be the perfect candidate for the position. His new responsibilities will focus on fostering growth and bolstering Sport Generate’s worldwide brand recognition. The appointment is part of Digitain’s ongoing expansion plans as it strives to provide the best possible service to its growing client base.
Sobriety and SEO: How Two Entrepreneurs Found Each Other and Built the Newest Digital Marketing Empire
Have you ever wondered what makes a company’s Google results page position higher than others? It has to do with marketing and search engine optimization (SEO), an ever-changing landscape that Jon Zacharias and Kevin Miller have honed into a fine-tuned science for their clients at GR0. The GR0 story doesn’t start in a boardroom. In fact, it starts in the rooms of recovery, where two fellow addicts met by chance and discovered an opportunity to rebuild their lives while simultaneously building a digital marketing and SEO empire. A Fateful Meeting and the Beginnings of GR0Miller, who grew up in Ormond Beach,...
C3ai has soared 86% year-to-date as investor frenzy for artificial intelligence builds amid ChatGPT success
C3.ai has soared 86% year-to-date as an investor frenzy builds for artificial intelligence. The surge higher has happened amid the growing success of OpenAI's ChatGPT product. C3.ai announced on Tuesday that it would integrate ChatGPT into its product suite. Shares of C3.ai have soared 85% year-to-date as an investor frenzy...
The Verge
Google invested $300 million in AI firm founded by former OpenAI researchers
The competition between Google and Microsoft over tech’s AI future continues to heat up. While Microsoft is firmly entangled with ChatGPT creator OpenAI, Google may have turned to a company founded by former OpenAI employees: the little-known Anthropic. According to a report from the Financial Times, in late 2022,...
Microsoft will integrate ChatGPT in Bing as OpenAI starts monetizing the AI chatbot
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Highly anticipated: Just a few months after its launch in prototype form, ChatGPT could soon become a ubiquitous AI tool for professionals and consumers alike. It's starting with Microsoft's Bing, which is seemingly being turned into the first mass-marketed search engine powered by generative algorithms.
Folloze Receives Top Honors in ABM Category from TrustRadius Underscoring its Unparalleled No-code Buyer Experience Solution for Marketers
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2023-- Folloze, the world’s first and only no-code B2B Buyer Experience Platform (BX 3.0), today announced it has been recognized in the latest TrustRadius 2023 Winter Best Of Awards as a leader in “Best Relationship” and “Best Value for Price” categories. The Folloze BX 3.0 Platform was also came in at #2 for the Best Feature Set overall. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005445/en/ “This award recognition is a testament to the relationships we have with our customers and the value we strive to bring everyday,” said Folloze Co-founder and CEO Etai Beck. “Our platform is purpose-built with our customers at every step of their journey to become buyer-centric, and drive results. We’re glad they are realizing the benefits of our platform and are willing to share their approval.”
ffnews.com
Moneyfarm launches first platform as a service solution in the UK
Moneyfarm, the European digital wealth manager, has launched its first ‘platform as a service’ solution in the UK for M&G plc and powered by M&G Wealth, delivered in just 9 months. Moneyfarm has developed a bespoke investment experience, available as an app on both Android and iOS as well as a web application. It is designed to target a new generation of savers, helping them to feel more confident in their investment decisions. Moneyfarm has created a solution for M&G that provides the simplicity of a digital-first investing experience but doesn’t forget that real people sometimes want help from real people, so they have access to dedicated &me consultants.
The Verge
Apple won’t name a new head of hardware design
Apple won’t name a new head of hardware design to replace outgoing exec Evans Hankey, according to Bloomberg. Hankey took over hardware design leadership in 2019 after former chief design officer Jony Ive left to start LoveFrom, his own design company, but Bloomberg reported in October that Hankey would be leaving early this year.
ffnews.com
Blockchain-based ecosystem eCredits Launches eVault reward feature
ECredits, a decentralised, blockchain-based ecosystem empowering local businesses and democratising the way everyday transactions take place, today launched eVault, a new feature that enables eCredits users to earn rewards for committing their eCredits (ECS) on the network for a fixed period of one year. eVault is designed to support the...
The A.I. revolution is here: ChatGPT could be the fastest-growing app in history and more than half of traders say it could disrupt investing the most
More than 50% of traders say that A.I. and machine learning will be the most disruptive forces shaping markets over the next three years, according to a new survey.
ffnews.com
Mambu, in association with EY UK, identify five crucial success factors to champion underserved SME segment
Ernst & Young LLP (EY UK) and cloud banking platform Mambu have identified five crucial success elements that financial institutions need to consider to ensure their small and medium enterprise (SME) lending offerings are accessible to SMEs. The availability of finance is key to the success of all SMEs, and...
CNET
Expect Google's Answer to ChatGPT AI Chatbot in a Few Weeks, CEO Says
Google said Thursday that in coming weeks it will release its answer to ChatGPT, an AI chatbot that's challenging the company's core search business. The announcement came as parent company Alphabet reported gloomy fourth-quarter financial results. Alphabet's profit fell by more than a third as the wider ad market contracted...
Google develops powerful AI chatbot to compete ChatGPT
The competition for artificial intelligence supremacy has begun. The sudden interest in AI-enabled chatbot systems, particularly OpenAI’s ChatGPT, appears to have Google feeling the heat. This year, Google plans to showcase more than 20 AI-powered projects, including a version of its search engine with chatbot features, all of which...
CoinTelegraph
The Blockchain and Youth Summit set to take place on March 5 and 6 2023 in Dubai
Over the last 50 years, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates have enjoyed a business relationship that has given rise to a multitude of successful companies and innovations. The next 50 years will be driven by new technologies such as blockchain, as well as young entrepreneurs. The Blockchain and Youth...
Splitit, Ingenico Strike Global BNPL Deal
Ingenico and Splitit have teamed up in “a global strategic partnership to bring one-touch, no-interest, buy now, pay later capability to the physical checkout experience” using the companies’ respective technologies. Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts In a statement, the companies said the deal eliminates current barriers at the point of sale “to deliver a global, one-touch, no-interest BNPL service embedded into the merchant’s existing POS terminal.” For the consumer, the result is “an engaging omnichannel...
Zillennials: The Next Generation Of Connected Consumer
A cohort of the 30 million United States consumers born between 1990 and 2000, zillennials bridge the gap between millennials and Generation Z. They are the very first generation of consumers to have never known a world without the internet, and using connected devices comes as naturally to them as breathing.
Comments / 0