SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2023-- Folloze, the world’s first and only no-code B2B Buyer Experience Platform (BX 3.0), today announced it has been recognized in the latest TrustRadius 2023 Winter Best Of Awards as a leader in “Best Relationship” and “Best Value for Price” categories. The Folloze BX 3.0 Platform was also came in at #2 for the Best Feature Set overall. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005445/en/ “This award recognition is a testament to the relationships we have with our customers and the value we strive to bring everyday,” said Folloze Co-founder and CEO Etai Beck. “Our platform is purpose-built with our customers at every step of their journey to become buyer-centric, and drive results. We’re glad they are realizing the benefits of our platform and are willing to share their approval.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO