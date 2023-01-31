Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Bird Escape a Great White Shark by Pooping In Its Face
Watch a Bird Escape a Great White Shark by Pooping In Its Face. One of the most feared apex predators in the world is the great white shark. These beasts of the ocean are known for their rows of razor-sharp teeth, beady eyes, and relentless need to kill. Although Hollywood has made a mockery out of these creatures, they did get some things right!
Crocodile Carries Body of Child Back to Family a Mile From Where He Drowned
A crocodile returned a boy's body completely intact and the head of the local rescue office said the animal had helped them with their mission.
Another creepy fish washes up on Texas shore. This one is ‘as big as they get’
“This thing is massive. It’s gotta be like 4-foot long,” the expert said.
Man Found Alive at Bottom of the Sea 3 Days After Boat Sank: 'Total Shock'
Harrison Okene was trapped at the bottom of the sea in the wreck of his own ship, but 10 years later he is a professional diver.
Coyotes Hunted and Killed a Woman in 2009, Scientists Finally Know Why
Before the death of 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell, there had never been a confirmed killing of a human adult by coyotes. That was in 2009. Now, after nearly a decade-and-a-half of research, scientists finally know why the pack did what they did. And it is shocking. Taylor Mitchell’s story...
a-z-animals.com
This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It
With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
When, Where and How To See the Green Comet Right Now?
It may already be possible to see comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with the naked eye from very dark locations.
Blood Falls gushes red water from Antarctica's ice. It took scientists 106 years to figure out what causes its color.
The falls were first discovered in 1911. It took a century for scientists to pin down the origin of its fiery hue.
WATCH: Wild Hog Fights Off Entire Wolf Pack in Intense Video
A clip featuring rare footage of a wild hog tussling with a wolf pack is leaving internet users scared of their bacon. Slwomir Skukowski, a wildlife photographer, captured the stunning footage in a Polish forest near the small village of Mrzeżyno. Skukowski posted the three-minute clip captured using a trail camera to his Youtube on December 13th. It’s since earned hundreds of thousands of views. This jaw-dropping scene depicts a massive Eurasian boar unyieldingly fending off seven wolves working in tandem to take it down.
Watch Enormous Crocodile Thought To Be 70 Years Old Feast on Feral Pig
The crocodile named Scarface can be seen lifting the feral pig out of the water and thrashing it around.
Absolutely Shredded Mountain Lion Caught Up Close On Arizona Trail Cam
A trailcam operated by a YouTube channel titled coyotecams captured an absolutely incredible up close video of a male mountain lion in southwest Arizona. And while pretty much every mountain lion is quite impressive, this guy is a true specimen. According to the video description, it’s the largest male they’ve...
Camera Catches Mysterious Creature Running Through the Forest Fully Dressed
Even if it is an animal, why does it have clothes?
Remains of mysterious large sea creature found at San Francisco beach
The creature it belongs to was nearly driven to extinction.
natureworldnews.com
Monstrous Great White Shark Captured on Video Stalking the Waters Off Adelaide Beach in South Australia
A great white shark was captured on video lurking in the waters off Adelaide beach in the state of South Australia during the weekend. The incident prompted beachgoers and local authorities on high alert, raising the potential for yet another shark attack in the waters of Australia, which saw a fatal attack in February 2022.
Extreme 'Rogue Wave' in The North Pacific Confirmed as Most Extreme on Record
In November of 2020, a freak wave came out of the blue, lifting a lonesome buoy off the coast of British Columbia 17.6 meters high (58 feet). The four-story wall of water was finally confirmed in February 2022 as the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded. Such an exceptional event...
Unidentified Quadrupedal Creature Washes Up on Shore
If it's a mermaid, it's the ugliest one we've ever seen.
Beached 6,000-pound killer whale dies in first known stranding in southeast US
A 21-foot killer whale weighing up to 6,000 pounds died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, the first stranding of its kind ever recorded in the Southeast US. The adult female orca found itself stranded before dawn on a beach in Palm Coast, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Derek Pence was taking his usual morning walk in the area of Jungle Hut Park when he spotted something large just off the shore. “I saw white on the bottom,” Pence told the station WESH. “I...
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
A day at the beach: ‘I looked through the tunnel of water at all the people hollering for me’
I was 18 when I decided to go down to Shipstern Bluff and maybe try to surf the famous giant waves. I left from my home on Bruny Island at 3.30am and then ran out of fuel. I had just become a P-plater and had bought a tiny red car for $900. I felt so embarrassed at my silly mistake.
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
Comments / 16