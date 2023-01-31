ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch a Bird Escape a Great White Shark by Pooping In Its Face. One of the most feared apex predators in the world is the great white shark. These beasts of the ocean are known for their rows of razor-sharp teeth, beady eyes, and relentless need to kill. Although Hollywood has made a mockery out of these creatures, they did get some things right!
With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
A clip featuring rare footage of a wild hog tussling with a wolf pack is leaving internet users scared of their bacon. Slwomir Skukowski, a wildlife photographer, captured the stunning footage in a Polish forest near the small village of Mrzeżyno. Skukowski posted the three-minute clip captured using a trail camera to his Youtube on December 13th. It’s since earned hundreds of thousands of views. This jaw-dropping scene depicts a massive Eurasian boar unyieldingly fending off seven wolves working in tandem to take it down.
A 21-foot killer whale weighing up to 6,000 pounds died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, the first stranding of its kind ever recorded in the Southeast US. The adult female orca found itself stranded before dawn on a beach in Palm Coast, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Derek Pence was taking his usual morning walk in the area of Jungle Hut Park when he spotted something large just off the shore. “I saw white on the bottom,” Pence told the station WESH. “I...
