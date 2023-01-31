‘1883’s LaMonica Garrett Gears Up for Next Taylor Sheridan Project ‘Lioness’ in Awesome Pic

(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Paramount+)

With 1883 in the rearview, Yellowstone on a months-long hiatus, and 1923 scheduled to return for its midseason premiere on Sunday, February 5th, fans of the series creator Taylor Sheridan are looking ahead to the release of his next big project. And they’re not the only ones. LaMonica Garrett, known for his role as Thomas in Yellowstone‘s original prequel 1883, is gearing up for the release of Sheridan’s next new project, Lioness, in an awesome new pic. Check it out.

The photo sees the actor taking in the gorgeous sights from Pollença, Spain. In his tweet, the 1883 star wrote, “Not a bad view from the ‘Lioness’ office here in Spain.”

The gorgeous photo takes in the aqua-blue seas of Pollença and the bright green mountain landscape looming above it. LaMonica Garrett is seen dressed in a long sleeve blue shirt and matching vest. He faces the water as the sunlight shines on his face.

Deadline previously reported that the 1883 alum is set to play a CIA Special Activities Division operative named Tucker. He’ll most closely work alongside James Jordan, who’s also previously starred in Sheridan projects like Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown. Jordan plays a second CIA Special Activities Division operative.

Per the news outlet, Lioness differs from some of Taylor Sheridan’s other projects in a major way. It is actually based on a real-life CIA program. Actors Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira have been cast into the show’s lead roles.

Morgan Freeman Also Cast in Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’

Since Yellowstone made its debut in 2018, there hasn’t been a single Taylor Sheridan project that hasn’t featured at least one Hollywood household name. When Sheridan put out 1883 in December of 2021, viewers were thrilled to see Sam Elliott take to the screen alongside country music couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. In the case of 1923, critics have absolutely raved over Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s portrayals of Jacob and Cara Dutton. Now, with Lioness in production, the actor-producer has managed to snag yet another Hollywood stalwart: Morgan Freeman.

News of Freeman’s casting in the upcoming CIA drama made headlines earlier this month. The outlet previously reported the 85-year-old actor will play a character named Edward Mullins. Within the context of Lioness, Mullins is the United States Secretary of State. This role fits the beloved actor’s age and sense of authority perfectly as he previously said, “Older actors, we don’t get into those high-action films. Too much stunt work.”

Fortunately, the upcoming drama will surely put Morgan Freeman in the center of all the action without forcing the veteran actor to actually take part. What follows is the upcoming drama’s official description:

“Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine[, is] recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

Other prominent stars slated to appear in Lioness include Nicole Kidman, Dave Annable, and Jill Wagner.