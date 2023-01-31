Read full article on original website
Tennessee is good. Really good, sometimes. But the Vols are undeniably flawed relative to most other teams at the tip-top of the sport, and that was on full display again Wednesday night when they lost by double-digits to a Florida squad that entered with nine losses and zero victories over schools ranked in the top 45 of the NET.
National Signing Day for the 2023 class has arrived. The vast majority of prospects across the country finalized their college decisions during the Early Signing Period in December, but most of the high school seniors and junior-college prospects who remain on the market are expected to sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
Tennessee basketball was dreadful in its 67-54 loss at Florida Wednesday night. The loss is the Vols’ second in conference play and all but ends their hopes of earning a SEC regular season title as they fell two games behind Alabama with a more challenging schedule the rest of the way.
Tennessee is looking to open February strong as it heads to Gainesville to face Florida Wednesday night. The Vols are coming off four consecutive wins and have climbed to No. 2 in the AP Poll following their disappointing loss against Kentucky two weeks ago. Florida has been up-and-down in Todd...
Could this be the year the Tennessee Volunteers finally break through to win the College World Series? If you believe the No. 5-ranked Vols can, you could earn several hundreds of dollars with a wager at DraftKings or FanDuel. DraftKings is also giving out a $50 free, no-strings-attached bet to...
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Wednesday night following the second-ranked Volunteers' 67-54 loss to Florida in Gainesville. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong. Opening Statement:. “I thought, one, give Florida credit. They came out and we did not get off to...
As expected, Tennessee didn't add any new signees to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day. But the Vols had already done enough to come away with a top-10 class. After entering signing day ranked No. 8 nationally in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings for the 2023 class, Tennessee finished the day with the nation's No. 9 class despite not adding to its 25 signees and early enrollees. There was still some movement around the Vols throughout the day, but the players they signed in December kept them in the top 10 nationally and allowed them to maintain the fourth-best class in the SEC.
The second-ranked Tennessee Volunteers suffered their fourth loss of the season on Wednesday night in Gainesville. The Vols lost to the Florida Gators by a score of 67 to 54 in what will be Tennessee’s second SEC loss of the year. Tennessee started the game poorly as Florida jumped...
GAINESVILLE — Florida players and coaches gathered in a circle at midcourt as the pep band offered its catalog of celebratory tunes. Freshman wing Riley Kugel danced while senior point guard Kyle Lofton and head coach Todd Golden embraced and shared words. Around them, Exactech Arena roared, a fitting...
Nathan Roberts received an invitation Friday to visit Tennessee last weekend, and he came away from the Vols’ junior day Saturday with an offer to join them as a preferred walk-on. As an East Tennessee native who grew up liking Tennessee, he didn’t have to spend much time thinking about what he wanted to do.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee State Data Center, which is part of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research within the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, released new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. The new data showed Tennessee has...
The #2 Tennessee Volunteers are 8-2 against the Florida Gators since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Tennessee and Florida will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Florida will be stumbling in from a defeat.
After entering the NCAA transfer portal in May, a former Virginia Tech tight end has decided to return to his hometown and play at Tennessee. Cody Duncan, who played at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic High School, recently joined the Vols as a preferred walk-on and started spring-semester classes at Tennessee last week.
4-star athlete Jacob Oden has finalized his commitment date. Oden will make his commitment on Thursday, Feb. 2. Tennessee is the lone SEC finalist amongst his top 5. In addition to the Vols, he’s also considering Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Iowa. Here’s his announcement:. This will...
VFL Films mic’d up Tennessee senior forward Josiah-Jordan James last week ahead of the Vols’ matchup against Georgia. One of the main leaders on the Tennessee basketball team, James showed plenty of leadership qualities encouraging his teammates and joking with assistant coaches and managers in the 89 second video.
Tennessee football landed a commitment from class of 2023 quarterback Ryan Damron Tuesday afternoon. The Paris, Tennessee native will be a preferred walk-on in Knoxville. “I want to thank the whole community of Henry County for their endless support during my time here,” Damron wrote in a statement. “Lastly, I want to thank my teammates and friends for showing me what it was like to be apart of something bigger than my self. With all that being said, I will be committing to the University of Tennessee.”
Popular electronics retailer, Best Buy, has been forced to close stores as the business aims to reduce costs. Four new store closures have been announced, including two in Tennessee.
Places to visit in Maryville, TN. There are a lot of things to do in Maryville, Tennessee. From a visit to the Cades Cove Museum to golfing at Lambert Acres, you will have a great time on your trip to this charming town. The Blount Country Historical Museum is a...
WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
