Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Vols College World Series Odds: Pitching Leads the Way

Could this be the year the Tennessee Volunteers finally break through to win the College World Series? If you believe the No. 5-ranked Vols can, you could earn several hundreds of dollars with a wager at DraftKings or FanDuel. DraftKings is also giving out a $50 free, no-strings-attached bet to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about No. 2 Vols' road loss to Florida

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Wednesday night following the second-ranked Volunteers' 67-54 loss to Florida in Gainesville. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong. Opening Statement:. “I thought, one, give Florida credit. They came out and we did not get off to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Where Vols' 2023 class finished National Signing Day in team rankings

As expected, Tennessee didn't add any new signees to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day. But the Vols had already done enough to come away with a top-10 class. After entering signing day ranked No. 8 nationally in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings for the 2023 class, Tennessee finished the day with the nation's No. 9 class despite not adding to its 25 signees and early enrollees. There was still some movement around the Vols throughout the day, but the players they signed in December kept them in the top 10 nationally and allowed them to maintain the fourth-best class in the SEC.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New data shows Tennessee has 10th lowest cost of living in US

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee State Data Center, which is part of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research within the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, released new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. The new data showed Tennessee has...
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

4-star athlete, Tennessee target sets commitment date

4-star athlete Jacob Oden has finalized his commitment date. Oden will make his commitment on Thursday, Feb. 2. Tennessee is the lone SEC finalist amongst his top 5. In addition to the Vols, he’s also considering Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Iowa. Here’s his announcement:. This will...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Watch Tennessee’s Josiah-Jordan James Mic’d Up At Practice

VFL Films mic’d up Tennessee senior forward Josiah-Jordan James last week ahead of the Vols’ matchup against Georgia. One of the main leaders on the Tennessee basketball team, James showed plenty of leadership qualities encouraging his teammates and joking with assistant coaches and managers in the 89 second video.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Adds Instate Walk-On Quarterback

Tennessee football landed a commitment from class of 2023 quarterback Ryan Damron Tuesday afternoon. The Paris, Tennessee native will be a preferred walk-on in Knoxville. “I want to thank the whole community of Henry County for their endless support during my time here,” Damron wrote in a statement. “Lastly, I want to thank my teammates and friends for showing me what it was like to be apart of something bigger than my self. With all that being said, I will be committing to the University of Tennessee.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Maryville, Tennessee

Places to visit in Maryville, TN. There are a lot of things to do in Maryville, Tennessee. From a visit to the Cades Cove Museum to golfing at Lambert Acres, you will have a great time on your trip to this charming town. The Blount Country Historical Museum is a...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

RAW: Bradshaw Garden Shooting

WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN

