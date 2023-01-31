Read full article on original website
Brandi Rhodes Opens Up About Decision To Leave Pro Wrestling
Brandi Rhodes' life was changed forever when she gave birth to her first child, Liberty, in June 2021. At the same time, she and her husband Cody were contracted to All Elite Wrestling. Despite sporadically performing in the ring and holding a full-time executive position with Tony Khan's company, Rhodes decided to hang up her wrestling boots and leave the pro wrestling industry altogether in February 2022; Cody also left the promotion at the same time. In a recent interview with Bare Magazine, the 39-year-old opened up about her exit from the business.
Brandi Rhodes Feels Good About Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Comments On Cody's Return
Brandi Rhodes comments on her decision to step away from wrestling. Brandi has been in the wrestling business since 2011, when she signed with WWE and started training with the company. She requested her release but later returned to WWE in 2013. Brandi worked as a ring announcer and interviewer until she left the company in 2016. She then worked for TNA and ROH, among other promotions, before the launch of AEW, Her husband, Cody Rhodes, helped launch the company as one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents, and Brandi was named the Chief Brand Officer.
Vince McMahon is Willing to Leave WWE if the Buyer is Not Interested in Keeping Him
During today’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Nick Khan was asked if Vince McMahon would resign if the company’s future owner did not want Vince on board. Khan stated that Vince would step down in that situation, putting to rest a rumor that had circulated since word got out that Vince was returning to help sell the company. At this time, there is no word on who is the favorite to buy WWE, nor do we know which of the rumored suitors would be interested in keeping Vince in charge.
Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.
WWE News: Ric Flair Says Cody Rhodes Is Making His Father Proud, Every 2023 Men’s Rumble Entrant
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was excited about Cody Rhodes during last night’s Raw calling his shot against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Ric Flair tweeted during Raw, “CodyRhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO!”. – WWE spotlighted...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At the Age of 68
In a post on Facebook and Twitter, Hacksaw Jim Duggan announced that Lanny Poffo, better known as The Genius in the WWF, has passed away at the age of 68. Duggan wrote: “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”
Eric Bischoff On If He Ever Pitched Stories As RAW GM, Why Bret Hart Vs. Hulk Hogan Didn’t Happen In WCW
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff answered fan questions including if he ever pitched stories while RAW GM, and why Bret Hart vs. Hulk Hogan in WCW never happened. Some highlights are below. On if he ever pitched creative while RAW GM: “When I was general manger...
Trevor Murdoch Explains Why He Supports NWA Returning to YouTube
– During a recent interview with Wrestling Epicenter, Trevor Murdoch discussed NWA Powerrr returning to YouTube after a recent weekly run on FITE TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Trevor Murdoch on NWA returning to YouTube: “[I] one-hundred percent support it. Anytime you get more eyes on the product,...
Tony Khan Confirms AEW's Interest in Kota Ibushi
Kota Ibushi, a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, is officially a free agent following his tumultuous departure from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Given his connections to the promotion (most through Kenny Omega), there's plenty of speculation already out there that Ibushi will eventually wind up signing with All Elite Wrestling. Ibushi has already addressed that speculation, telling Dark Puroresu Flowsion, "[A] lot of my best friends are in AEW. My younger peers in Japan are also growing up [there?]. Nonetheless, I don't think of going to AEW immediately. I want to have a 'school' in Japan. Once that's been worked out, I think I'll talk with AEW."
Bruce Prichard Didn't Like This Legendary WWE Faction's Name
Bruce Prichard has been around the world of professional wrestling since the 70s, and in that time has worked for WWE on multiple occasions, racking up over 20 years of service for them in the process. Now once again a key member of the creative team, Prichard has seen plenty,...
Shawn Michaels Weighs In On How NXT Has Changed From Triple H’s Time
Shawn Michaels is the man in charge of NXT, and he recently discussed how the brand has changed since Triple H was in charge of it. Michaels appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about how the current era of the brand is different from the Black & Gold era under Triple H, while noting that one core element has stayed the same in its “family atmosphere.”
Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact, No Surrender Afterparty, BOR Cross-Promotion
– PWInsider reports that Kevin Knight & Kushida vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – Impact Wrestling has announced that SiriusXM’s Busted Open will h ost a No Surrender PPV afterparty on February 24 in Las Vegas. Here are the details:
Cody Rhodes On Potentially Bringing Back the Winged Eagle WWE Title
Cody Rhodes is a fan of the classic “Winged Eagle” WWE Championship design, and he talked about potentially bringing it back if he wins the title at WrestleMania. Rhodes discussed the idea on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
AEW Announces Revamp of Community Program, Renamed ‘AEW Together’
All Elite Wrestling has announced a revamp of its community outreach program, which includes the new name ‘AEW Together.’ It includes new goals and new staff members. The announcement reads:. AEW Announces Refresh And Renaming Of Community Program: “AEW Together”. no image. — Revamp Includes Program Restructuring,
Freddie Prinze Jr. on Why Cody Rhodes’ WWE Royal Rumble Win Hit Him hard
– On the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze jr. discussed Cody Rhodes winning the Royal Rumble at this year’s event and why it made him emotional. Prinze stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):. “Cody’s up there, you can see him mouth the...
Bob The Drag Queen On How Wrestling Spoke To Him As a Kid, Being Emotionally Invested in Mick Foley
Bob The Drag Queen is one of the most well-known drag queens in the world, and is also a fan of wrestling as he recently discussed. Bob is known for his time on RuPaul’s Drag Race, where he was the winner of season eight, along with the HBO series We’re Here and several other appearances in TV, film and more. He opened up about his wrestling fandom on a recent episode of StraightioLab, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
Roman Reigns’ WWE 2K23 Ring Entrance Revealed, New Hands-On Preview
WWE 2K23 is in full promotional mode, and new videos reveal Roman Reigns’ ring entrance and more. IGN has released Reigns’ entrance in for the game, which you can check out below along with a hands-on preview of the game. The new videos came after a new gameplay...
Tyrus Compares Billy Corgan To Vince McMahon & Dixie Carter
Tyrus has worked for several wrestling promoters in his career, and he recently compared Billy Corgan to Vince McMahon & Dixie Carter. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion appeared on Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcom and was asked about what it was like working for Corgan, Carter, and McMahon. “Dixie and Billy,...
Willow Nightingale Would Like AEW to Start an Official Women’s Tag Division With Titles
– While speaking to Vickie Guerrero on her Excuse Me podcast, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed AEW starting a women’s tag team division with women’s Tag Team Championships. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Willow Nightingale on having an official AEW women’s tag division: “We don’t necessarily have...
