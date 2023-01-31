ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Bacon & Budweiser Make the Perfect 2023 Super Bowl Commercial for Beer Drinkers: Watch

By Samantha Whidden
 2 days ago
(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

With the Super Bowl LVII set to take place on February 12th, Kevin Bacon is teaming up with Budweiser to make the perfect commercial for the big NFL game.

While narrating the 45-second commercial, Bacon highlights the kind of person that drinks Budweiser while debuting the “Six Degrees of Budweiser,” which is inspired by “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” a game invented in 1994. The ad features six real-life individuals passing a six-pack of Budweiser through different scenes. Among those involved is a construction worker, food truck owner, and music producer.

The actor spoke to PEOPLE about his participation in the Super Bowl ad. “It wasn’t until I actually saw the spot that I said to myself, ‘Oh, that’s right. A six-pack is six degrees of connection,’” Bacon explained. “I didn’t even think to myself, ‘Oh, of course, they’re coming to me.’ I just thought they wanted me because of my voice.”

Kevin Bacon further explained that he always felt that the actual idea existed years before he was “attached” to it. “If you take me out of the game, we are all connect,” he noted. He then said that everybody in the Budweiser ad is “real people” who had overcome their own personal struggles.

Budweiser’s Head of Marketing, Kristina Punwani, issued a statement about the commercial. “In bringing back our iconic tagline, ‘This Bud’s For You,’ we are also evolving the meaning behind the phrase – from something that used to signify the end of the work day to a mantra that embodies the modern consumer and all their side hustles, passion projects, and career successes.”

Punwani said the company is going to continue to focus on intentional and authentic connections with its audience around topics and passion points that matter the most of them.

Kevin Bacon Believes The New Budweiser Ad is Going to ‘Stick With People’

Meanwhile, in the same statement as Punwani, Kevin Bacon spoke about the latest Budweiser ad and what it means to those gearing up for the big game. “The thing about Super Bowl ads is that you have :30s to get people to feel something,” Bacon explained. “To laugh, to cry, to be inspired”

Bacon also said that he loved bringing back the six degrees concept for this year’s Super Bowl. “Because, at its core, the concept has always been about connection.”

The actor then said that he felt “especially drawn” to the ad’s ending. This is when a Budweiser bottle is handed to the camera and he said “This Bud’s for You.”

Bacon added that he believes the ad is going to stick with people. Among those who are part of the commercial is producer Metro Boomin as well as singer and rapper PineappleCITI. Robert Moran, a construction worker with Steedle Brothers Company, also appeared in the commercial.

Comments / 50

Abolish 2020!!
2d ago

Dear Budweiser if you want your commercials to "stick with people" then you need to bring back the clydesdale's, puppies, frogs, lizards & puppy bowl to name a few. People are craving good old fashioned fun.

Reply(6)
62
Kathy Holtzclaw
2d ago

My husband would love this!! After returning home from Vietnam we visited many places to see the Clydesdales, Budweiser was Olins only beer choice, after all these years his posters still hang in his shop in the barn, we have a Budweiser cart on our back porch. Agent Orange took him 6 yrs ago, Bud is cold to share with a friend in his memory

Reply(1)
24
Angel Bouchoux
2d ago

A better ending would have been hand the box to Kevin and his daughter inside their tik tok dance video; it’s got 2more and he says the tagline handing her one at the end of their dance…. Or he and his wife.

Reply
9
