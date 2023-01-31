Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
New Rendering Exposes Chevy's Answer To The Ford Bronco And Jeep Wrangler
In recent years, the growing global demand for SUVs has also benefited a closely related vehicle category — that of genuine off-roaders. It's good when a manufacturer has had the right product in its model range for some time and can therefore respond quickly to the growing demand. This is what happened with Jeep, which has been offering its Wrangler off-roader — unrivaled for most of its range — since 1987 and is now selling it in its fourth generation with growing success. For a long time, potential competitors kept a low profile before Ford seized the opportunity in 2020 and brought the Bronco back to North America with great success. But if General Motors has its way, the two big rivals may not be left alone with their offerings for much longer. In any case, the in-house design studio has now published a sketch of an off-roader from Chevrolet that definitely whets the appetite for a production version - probably even all-electric.
You don't need an electric vehicle with a long range — buy one you can afford instead
Prospective EV-buyers shouldn't lean on range to decide on going electric. They should dive into other variables, like ease of charging and cost.
msn.com
The ravishing Genesis X Convertible Concept is going into production
The Genesis X Concept 2+2 grand tourer that debuted in March 2021 began as an internal design exercise. We said then that Genesis needs to build it. Over the next 18 months, we were treated to follow-ups in the X Speedium Coupe Concept, a shooting brake with more accommodations made for back-seaters, and the X Convertible Concept shown at last year's L.A. Auto Show. Seeing the droptop variant was like finding a gorgeous new example of a species going extinct, the Genesis (conceptually) replenishing an ecosystem that once included the Mercedes-Benz S-Class convertible and Jaguar XK but is now down to the BMW 8 Series, and will soon see the return of the Maserati GranCabrio. Now Automotive News has been told by Peter Lanzavecchia, chairman of Genesis' national dealer advisory council, that the X Convertible Concept is going into production.
MotorTrend Magazine
BMW’s Latest Grille Design Patent Lights Up the Entire Face
If you paid attention to BMW at CES 2023, the company debuted a further development of its exterior light panel technology that allows different colors, and now shapes, to be displayed on the surface of the vehicle. A new patent seems to suggest that technology may soon redefine the face of BMW with a single light-emitting panel that integrates and hides the headlights.
Autoweek.com
All the Costs Involved in Owning an Electric Car
There was a time, not all that long ago, when electric vehicles seemed like they were from a distant and alien future that might never arrive. Now, just a few years later, we are living in that future, and EVs are becoming more common and more affordable every day. That...
Mercedes-Benz Reportedly Axing Most Coupes, Wagons, and Convertibles
Mercedes-BenzThe lineup's getting chopped from 33 to 14, with most wagons, coupes, and convertibles getting cut in the name of profitability.
How Much Does It Cost to Wrap a Car?
My first car was a 1964 Volkswagen Beetle. Because it was inexpensive and there was little to lose, I decided to exercise my creativity and paint it myself. It took about two months for the paint to start peeling, and for me to understand the value of durable auto finishes applied with a spray gun.
Benzinga
Elon Musk Gives Important Tesla Cybertruck Production Update: 'It Is Incredible'
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA yet-to-be-launched Cybertruck has evinced a lot of interest among customers and is touted as the next big thing in electric vehicles. What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said he just reviewed the production beta Cybertruck. He paid the highest compliment to it and said, “It is incredible.”
Autoweek.com
The Nissan Max-Out Concept Is Perfectly Strange
The Nissan Max-Out Concept is a two-seat, convertible battery-electric show car. The concept is debuting at the Nissan Future’s event in Yokohama, Japan. The automaker says the Max-Out “embodies Nissan’s ambition to support greater access to both sustainable and innovative mobility.”. Nissan showed that it doesn’t always...
Tesla slashed its prices across the board. We're now starting to see the consequences
Tesla's recent price cuts continue to reverberate, forcing Ford to follow suit while leaving Tesla owners feeling aggrieved. Here's how the move by the market leader has shaken the car industry.
2023 Honda Ridgeline Beats Toyota Tacoma in 1 Huge Way
With its better driving dynamics, the 2023 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck provides a crucial edge over the 2023 Toyota Tacoma. The post 2023 Honda Ridgeline Beats Toyota Tacoma in 1 Huge Way appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoweek.com
The 8 Best, Most Comfortable Ski Boots for Every Type of Rider
A lot of people put a ton of thought into finding the best ski, but much less effort into finding the right ski boot. It’s understandable. Made of hard and unforgiving plastic, these sometimes-imperfect protectors of delicate toes had a reputation for discomfort that’s been hard to shake. But that’s what we’re about to do. Because there is a warm, comfortable, almost cozy boot out there that delivers exactly the performance you need. We put in the work on sub-zero mountain mornings (and some gorgeously mild spring days) to find the best boots for every type of skier.
gmauthority.com
GM Buying Its Own Transport Trucks To Deliver Vehicles To Dealers
GM plans to create its own fleet of delivery trucks to keep a strong flow of finished vehicles shipping to its dealerships in 2023, The move is prompted by significant improvements in vehicle production. Leading personnel from the Chevrolet brand and from Chevy’s dealer council said The General expects to...
qcnews.com
Electrify America EV fast chargers coming in 50-mile intervals
Electrify America on Monday announced an agreement with TravelCenters of America (TA) to install EV fast chargers at the latter’s rest stops. TA and Electrify America hope to install 1,000 individual DC fast-charging stations at 200 locations along major highways over five years, with the first stations coming online in 2023, according to a joint press release.
Autoweek.com
The State of Electric Vehicle Sales in the United States
Electric vehicle sales in the United States is an interesting subject. Despite having well over 200 million licensed drivers, the number of those drivers that purchase electric vehicles is well below that of many countries worldwide. And while the United States did see a sharp increase in electric-vehicle registrations at the start of 2022, bringing EV share of the overall market up to a historic 4.6%, electric vehicles still account for a small portion overall compared with the rest of the world, which reached an 11% share in 2o22—and is light years behind the numbers that European countries such as Norway and Iceland put up. Electric vehicles comprise almost 80 percent of new vehicle sales in Norway, and in Iceland the number is a still respectable 60 percent.
Autoweek.com
Even Electric Bicycles Have ABS Now
Using knowledge from its automotive and motorcycle divisions, Bosch has created ABS for e-bikes. Bosch's e-bike ABS mitigates front wheel lockup and curbs rear wheel lift, to provide riders with the confidence to use full braking force. Four different ABS modes are available—Cargo, Touring, Allroad, and Trail—with OEM partner bicycles...
Reliable Vehicles According to Consumer Reports- 2022 Edition
As 2023 arrives, so does the Consumer Report's annual survey of the reliability of last year's vehicles. Hybrids have become more popular with the endeavors to reduce emissions and convert to electric cars and have had astounding growth the previous year. Learn which of the 2022 models is the most reliable and which is the least, according to Consumer Reports.
Comments / 0