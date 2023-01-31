ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Missing rappers, friend found dead days after canceled performance in Detroit: report

Two missing rappers and their friend were found dead in an abandoned Michigan apartment building Thursday — nearly two weeks after they disappeared the night their gig was canceled. Investigators discovered the bodies of Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens, who had been missing since the night of Jan. 21, in a building in Highland Park, near the Detroit border, two police sources told The Detroit News. The three bodies were found under mounds of debris inside the apartment complex, Michigan state police said — without confirming the identities of the remains, the local outlet reported. Squatters often use the abandoned...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman

DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Second teen charged in Detroit New Year's Eve death of 15-year-old boy

A second teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy at a hotel in Detroit on New Year's Eve, according to prosecutors. The 16-year-old was charged as a juvenile with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two felony weapons charges, Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said in a press release. He is adult designated, which means if he is convicted the judge can sentence him as a juvenile, as an adult or create a blended sentence that gives the option of adult prison if he is not rehabilitated.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted after passenger in car shoots man, woman in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a drive-by shooting suspect who shot a man and a woman last month. Police said the 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were driving in a black Dodge Journey when a male in the backseat of a silver Cadillac shot them near Joy Road and Grand River around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Suspect sought in January double shooting in Detroit

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a January shooting that left two people wounded. A 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were shot around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20 while driving in a Dodge Journey near Joy and Grand River on the city's west side, the police department said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
FOX 28 Spokane

3 rappers missing for days since Detroit gig was scratched

DETROIT (AP) — Police say three aspiring rappers who met in prison have been missing for 10 days after a Detroit gig suddenly was canceled because of an equipment problem. Commander Michael McGinnis says their disappearance is “very alarming.” The men, who live in Michigan, were identified as Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker. They were scheduled to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but the appearance was canceled. Kelly’s fiancée said phone calls, text messages and social media contacts have not been answered since that night. Police are checking license plate readers and security video to try to solve the mystery.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot at Wixom apartment complex

WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot early Wednesday at an apartment in Wixom. The 23-year-old was shot in the hand and hip around 2:30 a.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments near Beck and Pontiac Trail. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed as stable.
WIXOM, MI
WLNS

Mom of missing Lansing rapper pleads for help finding her son

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A mother is desperately searching for her son who’s been missing for more than a week. He’s a rapper who grew up in Lansing and hasn’t been seen since he headed to Detroit for a show. There have been dozens of posts all over Facebook about the well-known rapper from Lansing […]
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy