Missing rappers, friend found dead days after canceled performance in Detroit: report
Two missing rappers and their friend were found dead in an abandoned Michigan apartment building Thursday — nearly two weeks after they disappeared the night their gig was canceled. Investigators discovered the bodies of Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens, who had been missing since the night of Jan. 21, in a building in Highland Park, near the Detroit border, two police sources told The Detroit News. The three bodies were found under mounds of debris inside the apartment complex, Michigan state police said — without confirming the identities of the remains, the local outlet reported. Squatters often use the abandoned...
Mother in case of 3 missing rappers: 'I don't know who to trust'
Lorrie Kemp on Wednesday, in her car, allowed herself to scream for the first time since her son's Jan. 21 disappearance. "I don't know who to trust, I don't know who to believe — but I'm not going to stop," the mother said, almost crying. "I'm angry. I'm mad....
Police find 3 bodies in Highland Park, believed to be rappers who went missing in Detroit
The bodies of three men – believed to be the rappers who were reported missing after a canceled performance in Detroit last month – have been found in Highland Park.
Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman
DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
Bodies found in Highland Park apartment building; family of missing rapper notified
Multiple bodies were found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. Family members of a Michigan man missing for nearly two weeks along with two friends were notified Thursday evening of the discovery. ...
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
Bodies of missing two rappers, friend found under debris in vacant Highland Park apartment building
Highland Park — The bodies of three missing men — two rappers from Oscoda and Melvindale who'd visited Detroit for a gig along with a friend from Detroit — were found under a pile of debris in the basement of a vacant Highland Park apartment building, according to three police sources familiar with the investigation.
Second teen charged in Detroit New Year's Eve death of 15-year-old boy
A second teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy at a hotel in Detroit on New Year's Eve, according to prosecutors. The 16-year-old was charged as a juvenile with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two felony weapons charges, Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said in a press release. He is adult designated, which means if he is convicted the judge can sentence him as a juvenile, as an adult or create a blended sentence that gives the option of adult prison if he is not rehabilitated.
Cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan are getting robbed a lot
In some of the cases, armed robbers assaulted the drivers and stole their cars
Suspect wanted after passenger in car shoots man, woman in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a drive-by shooting suspect who shot a man and a woman last month. Police said the 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were driving in a black Dodge Journey when a male in the backseat of a silver Cadillac shot them near Joy Road and Grand River around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
Suspect sought in January double shooting in Detroit
Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a January shooting that left two people wounded. A 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were shot around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20 while driving in a Dodge Journey near Joy and Grand River on the city's west side, the police department said in a statement.
$30,000 worth of fentanyl seized by MSP during drug bust in Detroit
The special investigation is being backed by the Justice Department and Michigan State Police. MSP said officers with the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) raided a Wayne County home on Jan. 31 and found a half-kilo of fentanyl.
Detroit police looking for suspect who jumped out of Jeep, opened fire on house with 14-year-old girl inside
The search is on for a suspect who fired shots at a Detroit home near Tireman and Hubbell with a 14-year-old girl inside in the middle of the afternoon last month.
3 rappers missing for days since Detroit gig was scratched
DETROIT (AP) — Police say three aspiring rappers who met in prison have been missing for 10 days after a Detroit gig suddenly was canceled because of an equipment problem. Commander Michael McGinnis says their disappearance is “very alarming.” The men, who live in Michigan, were identified as Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker. They were scheduled to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but the appearance was canceled. Kelly’s fiancée said phone calls, text messages and social media contacts have not been answered since that night. Police are checking license plate readers and security video to try to solve the mystery.
Sisters celebrate success of Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary in Detroit
A Black woman-owned dispensary is among the first equity applicants to begin selling adult-use marijuana within Detroit city limits.
Man shot at Wixom apartment complex
WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot early Wednesday at an apartment in Wixom. The 23-year-old was shot in the hand and hip around 2:30 a.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments near Beck and Pontiac Trail. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed as stable.
FBI arrests Wayne County cousins for joining violent mob during Jan. 6 insurrection
One of the officers cried out in a video, ‘We’re being trampled’
Mom of missing Lansing rapper pleads for help finding her son
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A mother is desperately searching for her son who’s been missing for more than a week. He’s a rapper who grew up in Lansing and hasn’t been seen since he headed to Detroit for a show. There have been dozens of posts all over Facebook about the well-known rapper from Lansing […]
Detroit police looking for suspects who stole tobacco, assaulted Family Dollar employee and came back a week later to rob cash registers
Police are looking for suspects who robbed the same Family Dollar store on Detroit’s east side two weekends in a row. The suspects also allegedly assaulted an employee in the first robbery.
DEA: Woman busted used Greyhound to traffic meth, suspected fentanyl to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Detroit, Michigan woman is facing drug charges after a DEA Officer said she allegedly brought methamphetamine and fentanyl to Knoxville using a Greyhound bus. The DEA officer, who is also employed by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, said in a criminal complaint that he...
