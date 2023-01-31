Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
‘It’s a big removal of a barrier’: What housing at California’s community colleges looks like
Two California community colleges built housing in the last couple of years, with very different approaches. The projects give a peek at the future of student housing as the state rolls out $500 million in grants to build or expand dorms and apartments on a dozen community college campuses.
Lassen County News
California recruiting more than 3,000 students for College Corps
Today, California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday and California Volunteers, Office of the Governor announced applications are now open for next year’s #CaliforniansForAll College Corps. More than 3,000 students will be selected from partner campuses to participate during the 2023-2024 academic year. College Corps is a statewide, paid service...
ca.gov
HCAI Awards $61 million in Financial Aid to Health Students and Professionals
SACRAMENTO – The Department of Health Care Access and Information (HCAI) announced it issued 2,230 awards worth $61 million to students and health professionals in 53 counties. These awards support behavioral health students and professionals in advanced practice, nursing, behavioral health, and allied health professions. “Growing access to behavioral...
foxla.com
These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report
LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
Don’t hold the guac: California’s avocado industry poised to take advantage of winter’s historic rains
A series of atmospheric river events that began in late 2022 and continued into 2023 dropped historic rainfall over the Golden State, which is considered beneficial for harvesters.
Will the state’s big Medi-Cal plan really fix mental health care for low-income Californians?
A year into the rollout of CalAIM, payment details are murky and obstacles remain in finding help for Medi-Cal recipients with mental health needs.
KPBS
San Diego tribe becomes first in state to break with California gaming oversight
For the first time, a California tribe will break with state gaming oversight and instead work with the federal government to regulate its operations. The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, based out of northern San Diego County, came to the decision after more than two years of legal battles over how the state uses money collected from tribes for oversight.
California to end COVID-19 State of Emergency at end of February
SALINAS, California (KMUV-TV) - Governor Gavin Newsom's office released a statement in October announcing that California would lift the COVID-19 emergency mandate on February 28 of this year. This is three months before the United States will lift the federal State of Emergency for Covid-19 on May 11, 2023. The state of California says that The post California to end COVID-19 State of Emergency at end of February appeared first on KION546.
California utilities told to apply credits immediately to lower home heating bills
After enduring emotional and often scathing public comment, state regulators on Thursday ordered utilities to immediately distribute funds to lower natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many Californians this winter. The Climate Credits, which are typically issued in April, will reduce home heating bills by $43 to $56 for most Californians based on […]
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
California ends plans for kids’ COVID vaccine mandate
California state leaders seem to be quietly closing the door on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school children. The California Department of Public Health hasn’t made an announcement, but officials told EdSource that the end of the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency on Feb. 28 effectively ends its current plan to add COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of ten vaccinations children are required to have to attend school in-person.
Lower natural gas bills coming to California
Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
Gavin Newsom’s wife made over $1.4 million after charging schools to screen her documentaries: report
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife charged public schools in the state to screen her documentaries, making as much as $1.5 million, according to the watchdog group Open The Books.
kpic
California school district pressured to end Christian prayer at board meetings
REDDING, Calif. (CITC) — A California public school district is facing calls to stop reciting a Christian prayer before each of its board meetings. The Gateway Unified School District (GUSD) Board of Trustees voted to open each of its meetings with prayer last month. The motion, which passed in a vote of 3-2, was raised by trustee Cherrill Clifford and immediately met with opposition from parents.
Claim what’s yours on California’s 3rd National Unclaimed Property Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Californians are being urged by the State Controller to see if they are owed any lost or forgotten funds on this third annual National Unclaimed Property Day. According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA), nearly 33 million, or 1 in 7, people nationwide have properties waiting to be […]
foxla.com
Environmental groups call on Newsom to place moratorium on IE warehouses
Environmental activists are calling the air they breathe a public health emergency, and they're now asking Governor Gavin Newsom to put a moratorium on warehouses in the Inland Empire. The warehouse bring jobs to the local economy, but they've also had a negative impact for some when it comes to...
sjvsun.com
Gallo hits distribution employees with layoff letters
Enjoying your glass of Barefoot wine or sipping on a cold can of High Noon?. Soon the distribution of these products will be moved to Texas with Gallo Winery joining the trend of issuing nearly 300 layoffs for their California distribution. Making headlines: On January 30th, E&J Gallo Winery filed...
KQED
'A Legacy of Slavery': For Domestic Workers, California's New Safety Guidelines Are Long Overdue, Say Advocates
In 2017, about a week after the massive Tubbs wildfire destroyed parts of Santa Rosa, house cleaner Socorro Diaz got a call from one of her clients. They asked her to work at their home, which was still standing next to incinerated buildings in the Fountaingrove neighborhood. When Diaz arrived,...
oc-breeze.com
California State Parks reminds visitors to use free pass programs, explore the outdoors
California State Parks, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and the California Natural Resources Agency are reminding visitors about three new ways to explore the great outdoors for free. Fourth graders can obtain a free California State Park Adventure Pass to explore 19 select state parks for free for a full school year. All Californians can check out a California State Parks Library Pass by using their library cards to access more than 200 participating state park units. Families receiving California Work Opportunity and Responsibility for Kids (CalWORKs), individuals receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and income-eligible Californians 62 and over can apply for the Golden Bear Pass with their smartphone or other web-based device in just minutes and have access to more than 200 California state park units.
laloyolan.com
California should shut down its coastal neighborhood oil refineries
California is often considered as among the more progressive and green states, despite being home to 14 oil refineries — half of which are located right here in Los Angeles County. These refineries take raw, crude oil, and turn it into usable products, such as gasoline, while also releasing polluting byproducts.
California reparations task force zeroes in on who’d be eligible for compensation
California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations agreed residents should qualify for compensation. But should certain “vulnerable” former residents, such as foster kids or ex-prisoners, be eligible?
