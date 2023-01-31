ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lassen County News

California recruiting more than 3,000 students for College Corps

Today, California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday and California Volunteers, Office of the Governor announced applications are now open for next year’s #CaliforniansForAll College Corps. More than 3,000 students will be selected from partner campuses to participate during the 2023-2024 academic year. College Corps is a statewide, paid service...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

HCAI Awards $61 million in Financial Aid to Health Students and Professionals

SACRAMENTO – The Department of Health Care Access and Information (HCAI) announced it issued 2,230 awards worth $61 million to students and health professionals in 53 counties. These awards support behavioral health students and professionals in advanced practice, nursing, behavioral health, and allied health professions. “Growing access to behavioral...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report

LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

California to end COVID-19 State of Emergency at end of February

SALINAS, California (KMUV-TV) - Governor Gavin Newsom's office released a statement in October announcing that California would lift the COVID-19 emergency mandate on February 28 of this year. This is three months before the United States will lift the federal State of Emergency for Covid-19 on May 11, 2023. The state of California says that The post California to end COVID-19 State of Emergency at end of February appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

California ends plans for kids’ COVID vaccine mandate

California state leaders seem to be quietly closing the door on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school children. The California Department of Public Health hasn’t made an announcement, but officials told EdSource that the end of the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency on Feb. 28 effectively ends its current plan to add COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of ten vaccinations children are required to have to attend school in-person.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Lower natural gas bills coming to California

Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kpic

California school district pressured to end Christian prayer at board meetings

REDDING, Calif. (CITC) — A California public school district is facing calls to stop reciting a Christian prayer before each of its board meetings. The Gateway Unified School District (GUSD) Board of Trustees voted to open each of its meetings with prayer last month. The motion, which passed in a vote of 3-2, was raised by trustee Cherrill Clifford and immediately met with opposition from parents.
REDDING, CA
sjvsun.com

Gallo hits distribution employees with layoff letters

Enjoying your glass of Barefoot wine or sipping on a cold can of High Noon?. Soon the distribution of these products will be moved to Texas with Gallo Winery joining the trend of issuing nearly 300 layoffs for their California distribution. Making headlines: On January 30th, E&J Gallo Winery filed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

California State Parks reminds visitors to use free pass programs, explore the outdoors

California State Parks, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and the California Natural Resources Agency are reminding visitors about three new ways to explore the great outdoors for free. Fourth graders can obtain a free California State Park Adventure Pass to explore 19 select state parks for free for a full school year. All Californians can check out a California State Parks Library Pass by using their library cards to access more than 200 participating state park units. Families receiving California Work Opportunity and Responsibility for Kids (CalWORKs), individuals receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and income-eligible Californians 62 and over can apply for the Golden Bear Pass with their smartphone or other web-based device in just minutes and have access to more than 200 California state park units.
CALIFORNIA STATE
laloyolan.com

California should shut down its coastal neighborhood oil refineries

California is often considered as among the more progressive and green states, despite being home to 14 oil refineries — half of which are located right here in Los Angeles County. These refineries take raw, crude oil, and turn it into usable products, such as gasoline, while also releasing polluting byproducts.
CALIFORNIA STATE

