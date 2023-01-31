Read full article on original website
HS girls basketball team's season over after 22-year-old coach impersonates 13-year-old player
A high school girls basketball program, both the varsity and JV, has ended its season after it was discovered a 22-year-old assistant coach impersonated a 13-year-old player during a game last week, according to USA Today. Arlisha Boykins, who works for Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Va., reportedly suited up...
Phoebus Phantoms send five to the next level on national signing day
HAMPTON (WAVY) – Five student-athletes from Phoebus High school signed their national letters of intent Wednesday afternoon in Hampton. Among these signings was four-star athlete Jordan Bass, who signed to the University of Pittsburgh. Bass is 6-foot-4, 215 pounds and is among the top 50 players in the 2023 recruiting class. Another member of the […]
Families of dead in Hampton triple shooting lament lives lost
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) - In the aftermath of a shooting earlier this week that killed three people at a Hampton apartment complex, family and neighbors were left to lament the loss of their loved-ones.
3 people killed in shooting on Salisbury Way in Hampton: Police
Three people including a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a shooting Monday night on Salisbury Way in Hampton, Police Chief Mark Talbot said.
Virginia school principal, assistant principal depart after 6-year-old shoots teacher
The Jan. 6 shooting by a six-year-old at a Newport News, Virginia, school was the third shooting in the school district in the past 18 months.
North Carolina charter boat captain fires shots at deputies before fleeing into woods: reports
A Wanchese, North Carolina fishing captain led Currituck County Sheriff's Office deputies on a nearly 20-mile pursuit before crashing and firing a rifle toward the officers.
Neighbors react to VB barricade situation that led to suspect’s death
In the aftermath of a man who died after a shootout with police during a barricade situation in the 1900 block of Decathlon Drive near Killey Street in the Lake Placid neighborhood of Virginia Beach, neighbors shared what they knew about the man and the situation.
Prison investigation underway: Wife alleges guards in Chesapeake attacked sleeping husband
A prison investigation is underway after the wife of a prisoner at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake alleges that prison guards attacked her sleeping husband.
Richneck parent sounded alarm prior to shooting, staff left in dark during lockdown
A trove of documents obtained by 10 On Your Side shine a light on teacher fears and parent warnings before a 6-year-old shot his first grade teacher Abby Zwerner on Jan. 6, and that teachers had long been flagging student behavior and school safety issues.
Blog: A wintry mix on Groundhog Day.
Yesterday, the forecast for today had been drying out more-and-more. However, there were hints at an early wintry mix on some models and model runs. So I would say that it was a curveball forecast but one that we saw coming. (it was just hard to hit). Anyway, even before...
Family of 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher breaks silence, insists gun was secured
The family of the student who police say shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia on Jan. 6 is now speaking out, saying the gun was "secured."
