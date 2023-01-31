Some primates are more susceptible to parasites than others, and researchers are using new methods to find out why

Read full article on original website
Related
The World's Biggest Study on Parasites Has Found Something Terrible. They're Dying.
Parasites are not all bad, and in a rapidly changing world, they need our protection, but they don't seem to be getting it. In fact, in the second-largest estuary in the United States, scientists have cataloged a mass die-off among marine organisms that rely on free-living hosts to survive. Over the past 140 years, from 1880 to 2019, parasite numbers in Puget Sound dropped by 38 percent for every degree Celsius of warming in sea surface temperature, researchers at the University of Washington (UW) have found. The study is the largest and longest dataset on parasite abundance collected anywhere in the world, and...
The New Animal Species That Have Been Discovered (or Rediscovered) in 2023
The year 2023 is sure to bring the news of various species becoming endangered, threatened, or even — gulp — extinct. But on the flip side, this year is also sure to bring about sightings of many new species. We also have a feeling that experts will miraculously...
Pallas's cat: Rare species discovered on Mount Everest for the first time
The Sagarmatha National Park in Nepal is home to the first-ever report of a Pallas's cat, according to research from a recent publication that was published in Cat News. The 2019 National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Trip’s joint project plays an important role in this finding. As...
Phys.org
Intermittent fasting spurs proliferation of liver cells in lab mice, study finds
Intermittent fasting—abstaining from eating for lengthy periods of time—spurs liver cells in laboratory mice to divide rapidly, according to a study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine. The finding challenges the long-standing belief that cells in the adult liver divide rarely and, when they do, primarily to repair damage to the organ. It is also the first to show an immediate effect of diet on liver cell biology.
Unicorn-like blind fish discovered in dark waters deep in Chinese cave
Researchers stumbled across a bizarre species of blind cave fish with a mysterious, horn-like structure protruding from its head and a lack of scales or pigmentation.
CBC News
Bird flu keeps spreading beyond birds. Scientists worry it signals a growing threat to humans, too
As a deadly form of avian influenza continues ravaging bird populations around much of the world, scientists are tracking infections among other animals — including various types of mammals more closely related to humans. Throughout the last year, Canadian and U.S. officials detected highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu in...
WebMD
Many Older Adults Are Addicted to Highly Processed Foods: Study
Jan. 31, 2023 – Food addiction may be more common among older adults than addiction to alcohol or tobacco. More than 1 in 8 older adults report signs of food addiction, saying highly processed foods cause problems in their lives on a weekly basis, according to a new study from the University of Michigan.
Scientists find 319-million-year-old fossilized fish brain
The fossilized skull of Coccocephalus wildi, an early ray-finned fish that swam in an estuary 319 million years ago. The fish is facing to the right, with the jaws visible in the lower right portion of the fossil. Jeremy Marble/University of Michigan NewsBrains don't fossilize easily—so finding a preserved vertebrate cranium from this era is rare.
Study: White-tailed deer could carry extinct coronavirus variants
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — White-tailed deer may serve as reservoirs for coronavirus variants that have stopped circulating in people, a new study suggests. The Cornell-led research, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, tracked white-tailed deer in New York and aimed to assess the genetic diversity and evolution of coronavirus in the species.
Phys.org
Is there life on Mars? Maybe, and it could have dropped its teddy
Yogi, Paddington and Winnie the Pooh, move over. There's a new bear in town. Or on Mars, anyway. The beaming face of a cute-looking teddy bear appears to have been carved into the surface of our nearest planetary neighbor, waiting for a passing satellite to discover it. And when the...
Phys.org
Team identifies a nutrient that cancer cells crave
Arginine is an amino acid naturally produced by our bodies and plentiful in the fish, meat, and nuts that we eat. But as recent research in Science Advances reveals, arginine is an essential nutrient for cancer cells too. And starving them of it could potentially render tumors more vulnerable to the body's natural immune response.
Birds' Baffling Migration Mystery Solved: Scientists Find Stunning Link to Magnetism
Migrating birds use various navigation cues, including the Earth's magnetic field. However, disturbances in this magnetic field can lead to confusion and disorientation, a phenomenon known as vagrancy.
Phys.org
Investigations reveal more evidence that Mimas is a stealth ocean world
When a Southwest Research Institute scientist discovered surprising evidence that Saturn's smallest, innermost moon could generate the right amount of heat to support a liquid internal ocean, colleagues began studying Mimas' surface to understand how its interior may have evolved. Numerical simulations of the moon's Herschel impact basin, the most striking feature on its heavily cratered surface, determined that the basin's structure and the lack of tectonics on Mimas are compatible with a thinning ice shell and geologically young ocean.
Scientists Find New Reason for Why Bears Rub Up Against Trees
Bears are thought to rub up against trees as a means of communication, but researchers have found another explanation.
Scientists Want to Create New 'Quantum Light' With Mind-Bending Powers
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A mind-boggling new type of “quantum light” might allow scientists to peer inside atoms and control some of the bizarre powers of light particles, or photons, at these tiny quantum scales, reports a new study.
Phys.org
Combating severe cancer with a new drug delivery system
Peritoneal cancer is difficult to treat and has a poor survival prognosis. But a new and effective nanomedicine delivery system is offering some hope. The company is called NaDeNo and is well underway with the development of a new cure for cancers that have spread to the peritoneal cavity. It is a spin-off from SINTEF, where the technology was developed over a period of more than ten years within nanomedicine research.
Phys.org
Metalloradical catalysis guides new cobalt-based system that exploits unique features of homolytic radical reaction
A team of Boston College researchers has demonstrated an unprecedented catalytic approach that enables concurrent control of multiple convergences and selectivities in intermolecular amination of allylic carbon-hydrogen bonds in alkenes, a valued but challenging class of organic reactions, the team reported recently in Nature Chemistry. This new catalytic process allows...
Phys.org
What animal kills the most humans? Here's the unexpected predator and how to protect yourself
Between frightening movies like "Jaws" and tales about deadly animal encounters, some fear the wild animal kingdom because of potential danger. According to a 2015 poll from Ipsos, about half of Americans said they were "absolutely terrified" of sharks, and almost 40% said they're scared to swim in the ocean because of sharks. But according to the Florida Museum of Natural History, there were only 11 shark-related fatalities world-wide in 2021. You're more likely to be killed by a falling coconut, the Australian Institute of Marine Science writes.
Rare Egg Fossil Discovery Sheds Light on Dinosaurs’ Questionable Parenting Skills
Humans are far from the only species to dote on their offspring. It can’t be denied, however, that the wilds of Earth are neither kind nor forgiving. And in the time of dinosaurs, the animal kingdom was perhaps even more savage. In a recent PLOS study of dinosaur egg fossils, researchers revealed just how callous dino parents could be.
Phys.org
Genes decide the willow warbler's migration routes, finds study
Since antiquity, humans have been fascinated by birds' intercontinental migratory journeys. A new study from Lund University in Sweden shows that two areas in their genome decide whether a willow warbler flies across the Iberian Peninsula to western Africa, or across the Balkans to eastern and southern Africa. Researchers have...
Comments / 0