Digital Trends
The 5 best TV shows and movies you should watch if you liked HBO’s The Last of Us
HBO’s long-awaited adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has finally made its television debut. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the story follows a man who guides a teenage girl across the United States in the hopes of finding a cure for a fungal virus that has turned most of the world’s populace into flesh-eating zombies.
Collider
What Can We Expect From 'The Last of Us' Season 2?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and Part II games.With the early renewal for the hit HBO series The Last of Us coming in just after its second episode aired, it's leaving many people wondering what to expect in Season 2. With a sequel to the game already released, and with word that the first season will likely tell the whole story of the first game, The Last of Us Part II looms large. The sequel is a completely different beast from the original, with its length being nearly double that of the first, as it tells a much more narratively complex story. With the way the first season has shown so far that it isn’t afraid to expand and change story beats, it’ll be interesting to speculate on what audiences can expect to see in a sophomore season.
Collider
From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Grey's Anatomy': 10 TV Character Deaths That Nearly Ruined the Entire Series
The following article contains spoilers for the shows discussed. Writing a character off from a TV series often cannot be avoided. No matter the character or the circumstance, losing the character is bound to impact the show and the viewers. However, some characters' deaths are much more poignant than others.
The Last of Us’s gay love story breaks new ground for an entire genre
Two men meet after the collapse of society. One of them falls into a booby trap, hidden outside the wire-fenced border of the other man’s suburban ghost town. He is bedraggled, hungry. The other man shows sympathy and invites him in for a meal. There is tension in the air. The threat of violence. And yet, the opposite happens – they fall in love. For nearly two decades, these men grow old together, away from the plague that has decimated the world. Eventually, they die together.This beautiful, heart-pinching story is the focus of “Long Long Time”, the third episode of...
Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens
Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
The Boogeyman Trailer Reveals What’s Lurking Under the Bed: Watch
The film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1973 short story “The Boogeyman” has been lurking in the shadows since it was announced in 2018, but now the monster movie has finally emerged with its first trailer. The film stars Yellowjackets breakout Sophie Thatcher and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Vivien Lyra...
Everything Everywhere All at Once is back in theaters following Oscar nomination success
You have another chance to catch Everything Everywhere All at Once in theaters
Bruce Lee Did Not Create The Original "Kung Fu" TV Series
As the author of official publications, The Kung Fu Book of Caine and The Kung Fu Book of Wisdom, both of which were released in the 1990s by Tuttle Publishing, and endorsed by Warner Bros. studios, I can unequivocally claim, confirm and validate with authority and conviction that Bruce Lee did not create the original Kung Fu television series.
thebrag.com
Margot Robbie on the “ridiculous” amount of coke in ‘Babylon’
Margot Robbie on how she gave notes to Damien Chazelle regarding the “ridiculous” amount of coke in Babylon. Margot Robbie, who stars in the new film Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, has revealed that the film used a variety of substances to replicate the large amounts of cocaine seen on screen. The period comedy-drama film, which charts the rise and fall of multiple characters during Hollywood’s transition from silent films to “talkies” in the late 1920s, has attracted attention for its extended scenes of drug-fueled parties and graphic excess.
Collider
'Decision to Leave' Ending Explained: An Open Case and An Unfinished Love Story
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Decision to Leave. When the credits roll on Decision to Leave, we are left with the certainty that detective Jang Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) will never sleep again in his life. The protagonist of Park Chan-wook’s most recent thriller about a policeman that falls in love with one of his suspects will have to live forever not just with the knowledge that he let a guilty woman go free, but also with the pain of an unresolved love story. After killing her second husband, Song Seo-rae (Tang Wei) goes to the beach and digs up a hole in the sand. She then jumps into it and waits until she’s drowned by the tides, her life carried away by the ocean she loved so much. All she leaves Hae-joon is a recorded message saying that, maybe, her goal was to become one of his unsolved cases.
Collider
'True Lies' Series Trailer Reveals a Familiar Face From the James Cameron Movie
CBS original series, True Lies, inspired by the 1994 hit action-comedy movie of the same title, has released a new trailer. True Lies features Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga as the couple on a mission for their country. The series, which was initially set to premiere in February has a new March 1 release date, with the remaining episodes airing every Wednesday at 10 PM ET. The official trailer released today teases an action-packed series following the life of a married couple after the wife finds out her husband is a spy.
Collider
‘The Last of Us’: Craig Mazin Warns of an Emotional Joel Flashback to Come
HBO’s The Last of Us has proven to be a much-beloved addition to television viewing, with great praise reserved for its cast. The series set in a post-apocalyptic world has had its fair share of tragic and emotional moments — the latest episode, Long, Long Time, brought about many a teary eye among the show’s viewing audience. With its system of flashbacks all the way to Outbreak Day, the story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) was emotionally and effectively expanded and told in a new medium. But there seems to be more heart-wrenching flashbacks on the horizon.
Collider
‘Little Richard: I Am Everything' Review: A Look at the Duality of One of Rock & Roll’s Greatest Icons | Sundance 2023
Late in his life, Little Richard would talk about how he was the inspiration for all the artists we now consider rock and roll. The Beatles opened for him, Jimi Hendrix played with him, and The Rolling Stones learned from him. What might seem like bold claims are actually a sad truth: Little Richard might be the most influential musician of the 20th century. The brilliance of Little Richard: I Am Everything, by director Lisa Cortés, is that it does the work and shows that Little Richard deserved better and deserved more respect for his contributions, an icon who paved the way for everyone that would come after him, from Elvis Presley to Tyler, the Creator.
Collider
James Gunn Announces ‘Creature Commandos’ Animated Series With First Look Image
Back in January, new DC co-head James Gunn revealed he was working on a DC TV series that had yet to be announced as part of his and Peter Safran's plans for the DCU. Little about the show was known other than that Gunn had already penned about one-third of the project while working on a slew of other properties at the company. Now, appearing with Safran to unveil the future of DC under their reign, he revealed that said series is an animated Creature Commandos show. Furthermore, an image was shown that unveiled the superhero team of monster men and women (along with their human leader) as they'll appear in the show.
Collider
Peter Jackson's 'King Kong' Shows How to Do a Remake Right
There’s always an inherent danger in remaking a much-beloved classic film like King Kong. Even if a remake succeeds on its own, it will naturally be compared to its predecessor and face unreasonably high expectations. It's harder to have sympathy for the creators of a remake, as their task may have been a mistake from the beginning. All remakes are challenges, but revamping a classic like 1933’s King Kong was a particularly ambitious endeavor. Not only was the original film a game changer within the industry that revolutionized visual effects, but the titular character had become one of the most powerful symbols of cinematic imagination and wonder. However, Peter Jackson’s 2005 reimagining showed how to do a remake right by intertwining nostalgia with new additions.
How Linda Ronstadt’s ‘Long Long Time’ Lyrics Echo the New ‘Last of Us’ Episode—Streams Are Up 4900%
Warning: This episode contains spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us. After the episode that aired on Sunday, January 29, 2023, (from which we’re all still emotionally recovering, FYI) many The Last of Us viewers are wondering about the meaning of ‘Long Long Time’ lyrics by Linda Ronstadt and how HBO settled on that song to serve as the backdrop to Bill and Frank’s story. It’s no wonder US streams for the song are up 4,900 percent. Watch ‘The Last of Us’ $9.99+ Buy Now Giving audiences respite from the action-packed first two episodes, we’re transported back to 2003, a few days after...
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Washes 'The Avengers' Away at All-Time Domestic Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water truly is the first box office juggernaut of cinema's pandemic era and James Cameron's behemoth science-fiction sequel continues to make waves at the box office. The film, which splashed into theaters on December 16, has reached a new box office milestone. The news, which comes from Variety, shows that Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Marvel Studios' The Avengers to take tenth spot in the all-time US domestic box office rankings, with an approximate domestic gross of $623.5 million, leapfrogging the $623.3 million figure claimed by earth's mightiest heroes.
Collider
Colin Farrell Reveals How Long 'The Penguin' Series Will Be
Colin Ferrell has confirmed his Penguin spinoff series will have an 8 episode first season. In an interview on Variety’s Award Circuit podcast discussing The Banshees of Inrishin, the Oscar nominated actor gave some new details on Matt Reeves’ spinoff series to last year's The Batman. Speaking of...
‘The Boogeyman’ Trailer Resurrects Stephen King’s Short Story in New Horror Adaptation
20th Century Studios has released the first trailer for “The Boogeyman,” a new horror film that will make audiences confront “the thing that comes for your children when you’re not paying attention.” The studio debuted a fraction of the trailer during Fox’s broadcast of the NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. A full version was subsequently released online Sunday afternoon. The film is adapted from Stephen King’s 1978 short story of the same name, which had previously been made into a 2005 feature. “Black Swan” screenwriter Mark Heyman and “A Quiet Place” writing duo Scott Beck...
