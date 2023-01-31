Read full article on original website
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Chocolate Walk in Marshall Valentine’s Day Weekend
Downtown Marshall's Chocolate Walk is similar to a pub crawl only with chocolate. I haven't spent much time in Marshall, Michigan. But I have made it out to quite a few of Marshall's downtown shopping and holiday events in the recent past. The downtown area has a Hallmark movie feel to it. Especially when there's snow on the ground.
This Abandoned Michigan Restaurant Was Featured On The Food Network
This Michigan restaurant was featured not once, but twice on national television, and today it sits abandoned. Originally appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, then later appears on Diner Paradis on the Travel Channel. Abandoned Michigan Diner. There are plenty of abandoned places in Michigan, but not as many of...
Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan
Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores.
Something New is Coming to the Old Leo’s Outpost in Lansing
The Lansing restaurant scene has changed so much over the last couple of years. Whether it's due to Covid, supply chain shortages, hiring challenges, or something else, sadly we've seen many a restaurant close its doors for the last time. Places like American Bistro, Punk Taco, and Wings Over East Lansing are just a few examples.
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in Michigan
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: DeliMarketNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Michiganders have a strong preference for this controversial candy
Michiganders apparently have a strong preference for one controversial candy. Some love it. Some hate it. Candy corn – also known as reindeer corn and cupid corn – is a top seller in Michigan for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day, according to CandyStore.com, a bulk online candy store.
Look Inside This Retro Abandoned Bowling Alley In Michigan
Bowling is not a sport for everyone. I mean, can we really consider it a sport some days?. Regardless, an abandoned bowling alley may be more entertaining to some than an active one. Abandoned Michigan Bowling Alley. You have to admit, it's not every day you can find a place...
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
Coyote Takes Leisurely Stroll In Michigan – Check Out The Pics
Well, this isn't something you see every day - or is it?. As it turns out, coyotes are quite common in Michigan, and according to Coyote Facts, they are becoming more common in suburban and urban areas. Apparently, this is due to the development of their natural habit. Proof of...
WILX-TV
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
The Most Dangerous Animals in Michigan: Which is #1?
When it comes to Michigan’s most dangerous animals, you can count them on two hands and one foot…but don’t be fooled. ANY animal can be dangerous if provoked…even that cute little fuzzy bunny rabbit you saw scampering across your yard. Michigan's Most Dangerous Animals. Out of...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Coastal Town Named One of the Top 10 Most Beautiful in the U.S.
Michigan has so many beautiful towns, and many of them are on the water. We are the Great Lakes State, after all. Now, one of Michigan’s charming coastal towns has been named one of the top 10 most beautiful in the U.S. Travel and Leisure has just ranked Leland...
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
At Least 4 Sleigh Rides You Can Enjoy in West Michigan
As a 34-year-old woman who mostly grew up in Florida, sleigh rides were always something I saw in movies and tv shows but, obviously, were not readily available in the Sunshine State. They always seemed so magical, though. As luck would have it, there are a few different places where...
Southern Wife Tries & Ranks Michigan Foods For The First Time
Where you are born and where your family lives as you grow up can determine a lot of the experiences, cuisine, and hobbies you have done or enjoy. For example, the way that someone from Michigan lives, cooks food, or enjoys their free time is most likely different than those who live in California.
A 6 Year Old Michigan Boy Ordered $1,000 Worth Of Grubhub
A Michigan father was putting his 6-year-old son Mason to bed on Saturday night when car after car started pulling up to his house and dropping off food deliveries. After $1,000 of food was dropped off at his house Keith Stonehouse figured out what had happened. How Did Mason Order...
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
Hit the Trails! Michigan DNR To Debut Free Snowmobiling Weekend in February
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is set to debut a new program later this month and what makes this news even more exciting is the fact that we've finally the essential ingredient to this whole experience: snow!. According to a press release by the Michigan DNR the state...
GoPuff Says Go Fish To Kalamazoo
GoPuff is a mobile app that allows you to order delivery services to your location. Now, these delivery services were for snacks and other items that could be purchased from a convivence store. From all kinds of snacks and drinks to household items and medicine, if they had it you could buy it.
How High Did Vernors Rank In National Ginger Ale Taste Test?
Vernors claims to be the original Ginger Soda in the United States. Here in Michigan, it's by far the most coveted, with people even claiming it has healing abilities. But how does it stack up against other Ginger Ales across the country? Well, TastingTable.com put that up for debate, and it seems our beloved Vernors did pretty well.
