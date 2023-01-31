ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

95.3 WBCKFM

Chocolate Walk in Marshall Valentine’s Day Weekend

Downtown Marshall's Chocolate Walk is similar to a pub crawl only with chocolate. I haven't spent much time in Marshall, Michigan. But I have made it out to quite a few of Marshall's downtown shopping and holiday events in the recent past. The downtown area has a Hallmark movie feel to it. Especially when there's snow on the ground.
MARSHALL, MI
99.1 WFMK

Something New is Coming to the Old Leo’s Outpost in Lansing

The Lansing restaurant scene has changed so much over the last couple of years. Whether it's due to Covid, supply chain shortages, hiring challenges, or something else, sadly we've seen many a restaurant close its doors for the last time. Places like American Bistro, Punk Taco, and Wings Over East Lansing are just a few examples.
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

The Most Dangerous Animals in Michigan: Which is #1?

When it comes to Michigan’s most dangerous animals, you can count them on two hands and one foot…but don’t be fooled. ANY animal can be dangerous if provoked…even that cute little fuzzy bunny rabbit you saw scampering across your yard. Michigan's Most Dangerous Animals. Out of...
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

GoPuff Says Go Fish To Kalamazoo

GoPuff is a mobile app that allows you to order delivery services to your location. Now, these delivery services were for snacks and other items that could be purchased from a convivence store. From all kinds of snacks and drinks to household items and medicine, if they had it you could buy it.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

How High Did Vernors Rank In National Ginger Ale Taste Test?

Vernors claims to be the original Ginger Soda in the United States. Here in Michigan, it's by far the most coveted, with people even claiming it has healing abilities. But how does it stack up against other Ginger Ales across the country? Well, TastingTable.com put that up for debate, and it seems our beloved Vernors did pretty well.
MICHIGAN STATE
