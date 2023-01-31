Read full article on original website
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2
Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
A Cancellation Bloodbath Is Coming To The CW And That Could Mean Bad News For Shows Like Walker And The Winchesters
The CW has a huge cancellation bloodbath in the works, which could spell disaster for fans of Walker and The Winchesters.
The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
NBC’s ‘La Brea’ Likely To End With Abbreviated Season 3 As Networks Start Building Strike Contingency
EXCLUSIVE: NBC earlier today announced that its sci-fi drama La Brea has been renewed for a third season. I have learned that the pickup is for six episodes and that it was influenced by the possibility of a writers and/or directors and actors strike, with this likely being the show’s final chapter. Filming is slated to begin in March in Australia. With the current WGA contract expiring May 1 and the DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts up June 30, a potential work stoppage could impact the start of production on the new broadcast season, leaving the networks without fresh episodes of scripted...
A disastrous star-studded fantasy annihilated by critics makes a deal with the devil on streaming
If name recognition and accolades were a barometer of success, then blockbuster romantic fantasy Winter’s Tale didn’t stand a chance of underperforming on either a critical or commercial level. Of course, all the talent in the world can’t guarantee a worthwhile time at the theater, something anyone unlucky enough to witness the diabolical dud found out firsthand.
9 best Oscar movies to stream on Netflix, HBO Max and more with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Everything you need to catch up on the best Oscars nominated movies from your couch.
Matlock Series Starring Kathy Bates Lands Pilot Order at CBS
Matlock is coming back to TV… but she’ll look a little different this time. (Yes, we said “she.”) Oscar winner Kathy Bates will play the title character in a new version of Matlock, which has earned a pilot order at CBS, TVLine has learned. Andy Griffith starred as the folksy lawyer on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC and then another three seasons on ABC. “After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Kathy Bates) rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to...
John Wayne Thought These 2 Classic Westerns Were Better Than ‘The Searchers’
Movie star John Wayne once listed 2 of his Western film classics as being better than the iconic movie, 'The Searchers.'
Nephew of Michael Jackson to portray King of Pop on big screen
When an ambitious biopic about Michael Jackson hits theaters, the King of Pop will be portrayed by his 26-year-old nephew Jaafar, distributor Lionsgate announced Monday. With the news official, Jaafar Jackson, a son of Michael Jackson’s brother Jermaine, posted photos of himself on Twitter in character as his uncle.
An infuriatingly successful parody that deserved the worst scrapes the bottom of the barrel on Netflix
The names Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer are enough to send fans of genuine comedy into a cold sweat, with the duo responsible for some of the most offensively awful parodies that cinema has ever seen. They were inexplicably popular at the time, and for reasons we’re struggling to comprehend, Meet the Spartans has proven they’re still popular now.
A bombastic slice of B-movie insanity born from infamous origins sheds blood and bullets on streaming
You can’t fault Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s Grindhouse for its ambition, with the duo teaming up to deliver an ode to the glory days of 1970s exploitation cinema, even if the results were fairly disastrous. Audiences simply didn’t share their enthusiasm, and while the film itself cratered at the box office, Danny Trejo’s Machete emerged as a winner.
Two new must-watch documentaries now streaming on Netflix
As we noted in a recent post, Netflix had a bit of a slow January despite the release of strong titles like Ginny & Georgia’s second season and the heist drama Kaleidoscope. Viewership of the streaming giant’s biggest TV titles actually fell every week throughout the month, though the onset of February now marks an opportunity to reverse that trend. Moreover, a pair of new Netflix documentaries out this week offers an early chance to get that reversal underway in earnest.
The Fabelmans review: Steven Spielberg tells a fascinating fictionalised story of his childhood and parents’ split
A FILM about falling in love with movies as a child is likely to be a hit with someone who also fell in love with movies as a child. But this labour of love from multi-award-winning director Steven Spielberg is more than just a misty-eyed look back at the big screen of old.
Stephen King can’t wrap his head around one detail from ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us, titled ‘Long Long Time’, is being celebrated left and right as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time,’ and rightfully so. Granted, the episode hasn’t been without its critics, particularly those...
FX Cancels Another Show
Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
Val Kilmer almost fought this actor over Full Metal Jacket
Being involved in one of the best movies of all time and getting to work with the great Stanley Kubrick must be the experience of a lifetime. Well, Matthew Modine has a strange story for how he bagged the role in the war movie Full Metal Jacket, and it’s all thanks to Val Kilmer.
Watch Netflix’s Modern Day Ghost Story ‘We Have A Ghost’ Trailer
Netflix’s new modern ghost story We Have A Ghost debuts on the platform next month. Watch the trailer and check out images from the film.
‘Reservation Dogs’ Co-Creator Sterlin Harjo on Upcoming Season 3 Twists: ‘There’s Some Darkness Coming’
When Sterlin Harjo sold “Reservation Dogs” to FX, he didn’t quite know what a showrunner was. “I remember calling a showrunner friend of mine and asking, ‘Am I supposed to be like holding meetings?’ There’s no template. It’s not laid out for you. Really, I was just going off instinct.” But Harjo soon realized that running his own show was a lot like what he’d been doing for years in independent film. Harjo was a regular fixture at the Sundance Film Festival, where his short “Goodnight Irene” premiered in 2005. That led to his first feature, “Four Sheets to the Wind,”...
