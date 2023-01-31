Read full article on original website
tourcounsel.com
Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio
Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
13abc.com
Hollister & Midwest Kids to hold pre-launch event at Franklin Park Mall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hollister at Franklin Park Mall is having a party to celebrate the release of Hollister & Midwest Kids’ exclusive product drop on Wednesday. The event will take place on Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside Hollister and will include exclusive merchandise and a meet and greet with Toledo-native Darryl Brown, who is the founder of Midwest Kids and the mind behind the one-of-a-kind collaboration.
toledo.com
United Way of Greater Toledo's 211 Week Celebrates Connection to Help for All
United Way of Greater Toledo is proud to celebrate 211 Week beginning February 6 with educational programming, public awareness campaigns, and fundraising events culminating in 211 Day, Saturday, February 11 (2/11). This is the local and national day of recognition for 211, a free information and referral service available 24...
13abc.com
Toledo’s first black-owned barber college opening its doors soon
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first black-owned barber college in the 419 is planning on opening its doors at the corner of Byrne rd and Glendale to students in the next month. Antwaun Turner, the founder of Toledo Barber College, says it all started as a small idea in his head and he’s proud to see how far it has come.
Ashes stolen from car in Toledo parking lot returned Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: Hanson told WTOL 11 Thursday the ashes have been returned. He said he's happy the people who took them did the right thing. His friend will be put to rest as planned. Original story:. Waterville resident Parker Hanson is asking for the return of...
toledo.com
Destination Toledo receives Ohio Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus Tourism Industry Award
Ohio Association of Convention & Visitor Bureaus (OACVB) held its annual educational conference and State Tourism Achievement Recognition (STAR Awards) luncheon January 25-26 in Columbus where Destination Toledo was recognized for marketing excellence. Destination Toledo won First Place in Specialty Marketing for the 2022 Partner Newsletter that is distributed monthly...
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
toledocitypaper.com
Attitudes with Reve Salon and Spa in Downtown Sylvania
Attitudes A Salon, owned by Janice Edinger, in Sylvania, Ohio is excited to announce that they will be merging with Reve Salon and Spa, owned by Carmen Wigmans. This merger will bring together two of the top salons in the area, to create a premier destination for all of your beauty and wellness needs. The location will be Reve Salon and Spa and Janice together with the Attitude A Salon staff will provide services under the new Reve brand name, starting March 27, 2023.
toledo.com
8 Great Ways to Enjoy Imagination Station
From inventors under age five to adult amateur scientists, Imagination Station has a program to excite you! Whether you pop downtown or catch their outreach on the road, you can always learn something new from Toledo’s treasured science resource. Science at the Station. Located in downtown Toledo overlooking the...
Beacon
Colorful car show at Port Clinton Airport a harbinger of what’s to come in 2023
Erie-Ottawa International Airport Director Clay Finken enjoyed a huge success in managing his first big event since taking over leadership of the airport about a year ago. The Vintage Airplane & Car Show in late summer not only attracted about 160 cars and hundreds of visitors and was a harbinger of things to come in 2023, said Finken.
nbc24.com
Ashes stolen from car in Toledo have been returned
TOLEDO, Ohio — Parker Hanson has confirmed that the ashes of Michael Niles have made their way back to him. Hanson refrained from disclosing the circumstances of the return but is grateful that he was able to reclaim his friend's remains. They had been stolen from his car Tuesday...
toledo.com
Museum Celebrates Love and Great Lakes History with Valentine's Day Store Bundle
WHAT: Good Things Come in Pairs: Valentines Store & Membership Special. WHERE: National Museum of the Great Lakes 1701 Front St., Toledo, OH 43605. The National Museum of the Great Lakes is offering a unique Valentine’s Day special beginning Wednesday, February 1st through Saturday, February 14th, 2023. Celebrate Valentine's Day by giving the gift of Great Lakes history! Purchase a pair of Great Lakes wine glasses or pint glasses from the museum store, and receive 25% off a Museum Couple Gift Membership. This offer is available both in-store and online.
toledo.com
Hybrid Lunch and Learn Offered on Website Compliance
The Ability Center will host a hybrid lunch and learn event at the Sylvania location featuring local and national experts. There will be two topics discussed:. Basic concepts of web accessibility from Andrea Marley MS, CVRT, TVI, Certified Vision Rehabilitation Therapist, The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio. Through the use...
Beacon
Beacon Publisher announces retirement after 40 years
From its humble beginnings in February of 1983, The Beacon has had but one purpose…publish and distribute a community newspaper for Port Clinton, Catawba Island, Marblehead, the Lake Erie Islands and Oak Harbor designed to help people live here better. The marketing philosophy:. Distribute this community newspaper throughout the...
toledo.com
Ode to the ZIP Code Poetry Contest Call for Entries
It Is Time to Send In Poems Inspired By Your ZIP Code. Entries are currently being accepted for the eighth annual Ode to the ZIP Code poetry contest, a partnership of The Fair Housing Center, The Arts Commission, Toledo Lucas County Public Library, Toledo City Paper, and Toledo Area Parent. This free poetry contest invites local residents to submit short poems inspired by their ZIP Code, where the number of words in each line of the poem is determined by the corresponding digit of their ZIP Code. All ages and neighborhoods are welcome.
bgfalconmedia.com
Students live in hazardous conditions on campus
Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
toledo.com
Toledo to Host First Ever USA Boxing Women’s Championships in July
USA Boxing will hold the first ever USA Boxing Women’s Championships, July 22-29, in Toledo, Ohio at the Glass City Center. The week-long inaugural event will be open to all age groups, as well as to novice and open female boxers, including non-citizens and boxers from International Federations that are currently in good standing.
huroninsider.com
Sandusky church to hold warming center on Tuesday, Wednesday nights
SANDUSKY – Due to cold temperatures, The New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Sandusky will be hosting a warning center on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The center will be open from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM. The church is located at 1920 Eddy Henry Way. Individuals who are interested...
nbc24.com
Man says ashes were stolen from his unlocked car in Toledo, then thief got on bus
TOLEDO, Ohio — A local resident is asking the community for help after his best friend's ashes were taken out of his car Tuesday. Parker Hanson said he was planning to hold a memorial for his friend and is now hoping the community can help him do that. Hanson...
13abc.com
Barenaked Ladies coming to Toledo Zoo this summer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Barenaked Ladies are coming to the Toledo Zoo this summer as part of their Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour. The Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and tow-time Grammy nominees are hitting the road this summer and playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States.
