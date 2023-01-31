ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

247Sports

Kansas lands its quarterback in the 2024 class

Kansas added to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning, landing a commitment from Isaiah Marshall. The quarterback visited KU in December for an unofficial visit, which was his second trip to Lawrence since the start of the 2023 season. In the end, Marshall picked KU over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

NSD: Top Kansas State signee alumni comps

Like most fans, the Kansas State fanbase is always curious to know about our "player comps" -- comparisons that can be drawn between a current recruit to a former one. Limiting our alumni pool to only the past decade (the 2012 Big 12 championship team to the 2022 Big 12 championship team), our staff will share the former Wildcats they believe some of this year's signees most resemble and why.
MANHATTAN, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Bill Self Criticizes Big 12 Basketball Scheduling

The Big 12 basketball schedule is something that people have been questioning all season with the latest criticism coming from Kansas Jayhawks head coach, Bill Self. Self spoke to the media on Tuesday morning and was asked his thoughts on playing K-State and Iowa State so soon in the Big 12 schedule. Self mentioned that he doesn’t understand why they are playing each team twice before even playing Texas once.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KAKE TV

Speeding ticket fines may increase in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met today in Topeka to discuss a potential increase in penalties for speeding cars going 30 miles per hour or higher over the speed limit. The proposed changes would make going 30 MPH or more over the speed limit a $500 fine instead of the current $195. There will be an additional $20 for every mile per hour over.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas family is torn apart... again

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are once again bracing for heartbreak. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision by Secretary Laura Howard, head the of Kansas Department for Children and Families, that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. Mena...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City’s role in making doomsday weapons is a boon for the local economy

To re-arm the United States for Armageddon — or the display of brute, nuclear strength needed to stave it off — it turns out you need to sort out the parking problem. But America’s in a hurry to replace old nuclear warheads before they turn into duds, or something radioactively worse. So it’s leaning on shuttles to bring in the workers it can’t get enough of to this plant on the south edge of Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

27 News Stormtrack Meteorologist welcomes newest additions to farm

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – 27 News Stormtrack Meteorologist Becky Taylor welcomed the newest additions to her family’s homestead when her sow, Wendy, gave birth to her third litter of piglets. The piglets arrived on Tuesday, Jan. 31, when temperatures that morning, and the morning after, dropped into the single digits.  “Our animals always seem to […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Wamego man injured in Monday night crash in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego man was injured Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in west Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 6:53 p.m. Monday near the Interstate 70 and Interstate 470 interchange. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log stated that a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Topeka home décor store Red Door opens in Ranch Mart South

This marks Red Door’s first Johnson County storefront. The Overland Park store operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday. The store offers both home décor and interior design services. Red Door Home...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

