ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

The 5 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this January

Greetings Polygonauts! Welcome to our regular roundup of the best thrillers to watch on Netflix, wherein the Polygon curation team dutifully combs through the library of the streaming service to bring you the good stuff. What makes for a great January thriller? We’re smack-dab in the middle of winter, which...
Entertainment Weekly

The best sci-fi shows on Amazon Prime right now

Whether you're interested in enjoying some animated aliens, off-kilter procedurals, dark comedy, or ghostbusting goodness, you'll find several solid selections with EW's picks for the best sci-fi TV series currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Lost in Space (1965-1968) You've heard of The Swiss Family Robinson? Meet the Space Family...
The Independent

‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke

Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
UTAH STATE
Trusted Reviews

The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2

Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
DOPE Quick Reads

Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens

Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
CNET

The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video

Where are all the good sci-fi movies at these days? The slam-dunk, mind-bending roller-coasters. The clever yet simple concepts explored through relatable characters. The free cosmic content that comes with your Amazon subscription. Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service, has a surprisingly impressive, if fairly stagnant range of sci-fi movies. The...
Polygon

M3GAN, Netflix’s You People, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend

M3GAN fans (“M3FANs”), rejoice: The supreme queen bee of sentient doll-based brutality finally arrives on VOD this weekend. If watching a creepy plasticine child perform infectious dance moves before proceeding to butcher a man with a makeshift machete doesn’t quite sound like your kind of vibe, not to worry; there’s a ton of new releases available to choose from on streaming and VOD.
HeySoCal

Nephew of Michael Jackson to portray King of Pop on big screen

When an ambitious biopic about Michael Jackson hits theaters, the King of Pop will be portrayed by his 26-year-old nephew Jaafar, distributor Lionsgate announced Monday. With the news official, Jaafar Jackson, a son of Michael Jackson’s brother Jermaine, posted photos of himself on Twitter in character as his uncle.
Consequence

The Boogeyman Trailer Reveals What’s Lurking Under the Bed: Watch

The film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1973 short story “The Boogeyman” has been lurking in the shadows since it was announced in 2018, but now the monster movie has finally emerged with its first trailer. The film stars Yellowjackets breakout Sophie Thatcher and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Vivien Lyra...
Glamour

Netflix Is Adding So Many Shows and Movies for February 2023

Netflix is celebrating the season of love by adding a new batch of shows and movies, just in time for a Valentine's Day binge—including a few much-anticipated comebacks from shows that left fans eager for more. Season four of You will take a skip across the pond for Joe's next adventure in the UK, and fan favorite Outer Banks is back for sun-soaked season three.
Collider

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Washes 'The Avengers' Away at All-Time Domestic Box Office

Avatar: The Way of Water truly is the first box office juggernaut of cinema's pandemic era and James Cameron's behemoth science-fiction sequel continues to make waves at the box office. The film, which splashed into theaters on December 16, has reached a new box office milestone. The news, which comes from Variety, shows that Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Marvel Studios' The Avengers to take tenth spot in the all-time US domestic box office rankings, with an approximate domestic gross of $623.5 million, leapfrogging the $623.3 million figure claimed by earth's mightiest heroes.
Collider

'True Lies' Series Trailer Reveals a Familiar Face From the James Cameron Movie

CBS original series, True Lies, inspired by the 1994 hit action-comedy movie of the same title, has released a new trailer. True Lies features Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga as the couple on a mission for their country. The series, which was initially set to premiere in February has a new March 1 release date, with the remaining episodes airing every Wednesday at 10 PM ET. The official trailer released today teases an action-packed series following the life of a married couple after the wife finds out her husband is a spy.
Collider

The Weirdest Horror Movies of the 1980s

As of today, the 1980s is arguably still the most celebrated decade in horror. We got slashers galore, out-of-this-world body horror, and creature features that made the classic Universal monsters look tame. Everything felt possible. Small studios could compete with the big guys, and it was a time right before CGI really took off when practical effects were at their absolute peak. With horror films coming out faster than you could blink, the 80s are guaranteed to have produced a film that fit even the pickiest viewer’s fancy.
toofab.com

Mia Goth Says 'Change Is Necessary' After Oscars Once Again Snub Horror

"It's not entirely based on the quality of a project per se ... I think a lot of people know that." Mia Goth is calling out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its historic tendency to not recognize horror movies. While promoting her latest horror film "Infinity...

Comments / 0

Community Policy