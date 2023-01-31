Read full article on original website
Polygon
The 5 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this January
Greetings Polygonauts! Welcome to our regular roundup of the best thrillers to watch on Netflix, wherein the Polygon curation team dutifully combs through the library of the streaming service to bring you the good stuff. What makes for a great January thriller? We’re smack-dab in the middle of winter, which...
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
The best sci-fi shows on Amazon Prime right now
Whether you're interested in enjoying some animated aliens, off-kilter procedurals, dark comedy, or ghostbusting goodness, you'll find several solid selections with EW's picks for the best sci-fi TV series currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Lost in Space (1965-1968) You've heard of The Swiss Family Robinson? Meet the Space Family...
The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Netflix Pulls An HBO Max And Cancels Two Already Completed Movies
Netflix offloads two already completed movies intended for a streaming release, in a move that similar to HBO Max's.
‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke
Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2
Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
Netflix viewers are calling No Escape 'the most intense movie they've ever seen'
As all the Christmas films are out the way, many of us will be looking for something new to watch over the weekend. If you're not too interested in many new releases at the moment, you may want to check out some older releases. No Escape is available to stream...
Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens
Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
The Fabelmans review: Steven Spielberg tells a fascinating fictionalised story of his childhood and parents’ split
A FILM about falling in love with movies as a child is likely to be a hit with someone who also fell in love with movies as a child. But this labour of love from multi-award-winning director Steven Spielberg is more than just a misty-eyed look back at the big screen of old.
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
Where are all the good sci-fi movies at these days? The slam-dunk, mind-bending roller-coasters. The clever yet simple concepts explored through relatable characters. The free cosmic content that comes with your Amazon subscription. Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service, has a surprisingly impressive, if fairly stagnant range of sci-fi movies. The...
Polygon
M3GAN, Netflix’s You People, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
M3GAN fans (“M3FANs”), rejoice: The supreme queen bee of sentient doll-based brutality finally arrives on VOD this weekend. If watching a creepy plasticine child perform infectious dance moves before proceeding to butcher a man with a makeshift machete doesn’t quite sound like your kind of vibe, not to worry; there’s a ton of new releases available to choose from on streaming and VOD.
Nephew of Michael Jackson to portray King of Pop on big screen
When an ambitious biopic about Michael Jackson hits theaters, the King of Pop will be portrayed by his 26-year-old nephew Jaafar, distributor Lionsgate announced Monday. With the news official, Jaafar Jackson, a son of Michael Jackson’s brother Jermaine, posted photos of himself on Twitter in character as his uncle.
The Boogeyman Trailer Reveals What’s Lurking Under the Bed: Watch
The film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1973 short story “The Boogeyman” has been lurking in the shadows since it was announced in 2018, but now the monster movie has finally emerged with its first trailer. The film stars Yellowjackets breakout Sophie Thatcher and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Vivien Lyra...
Netflix Is Adding So Many Shows and Movies for February 2023
Netflix is celebrating the season of love by adding a new batch of shows and movies, just in time for a Valentine's Day binge—including a few much-anticipated comebacks from shows that left fans eager for more. Season four of You will take a skip across the pond for Joe's next adventure in the UK, and fan favorite Outer Banks is back for sun-soaked season three.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Washes 'The Avengers' Away at All-Time Domestic Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water truly is the first box office juggernaut of cinema's pandemic era and James Cameron's behemoth science-fiction sequel continues to make waves at the box office. The film, which splashed into theaters on December 16, has reached a new box office milestone. The news, which comes from Variety, shows that Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Marvel Studios' The Avengers to take tenth spot in the all-time US domestic box office rankings, with an approximate domestic gross of $623.5 million, leapfrogging the $623.3 million figure claimed by earth's mightiest heroes.
Collider
'True Lies' Series Trailer Reveals a Familiar Face From the James Cameron Movie
CBS original series, True Lies, inspired by the 1994 hit action-comedy movie of the same title, has released a new trailer. True Lies features Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga as the couple on a mission for their country. The series, which was initially set to premiere in February has a new March 1 release date, with the remaining episodes airing every Wednesday at 10 PM ET. The official trailer released today teases an action-packed series following the life of a married couple after the wife finds out her husband is a spy.
Collider
The Weirdest Horror Movies of the 1980s
As of today, the 1980s is arguably still the most celebrated decade in horror. We got slashers galore, out-of-this-world body horror, and creature features that made the classic Universal monsters look tame. Everything felt possible. Small studios could compete with the big guys, and it was a time right before CGI really took off when practical effects were at their absolute peak. With horror films coming out faster than you could blink, the 80s are guaranteed to have produced a film that fit even the pickiest viewer’s fancy.
toofab.com
Mia Goth Says 'Change Is Necessary' After Oscars Once Again Snub Horror
"It's not entirely based on the quality of a project per se ... I think a lot of people know that." Mia Goth is calling out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its historic tendency to not recognize horror movies. While promoting her latest horror film "Infinity...
‘Groundhog Day’ fun facts: 12 things you might not know about the movie
It was just over 30 years ago when “Groundhog Day” starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell premiered in theaters. Murray played a local weatherman who woke up every morning to find he was repeating the same day, Groundhog Day, over and over and over again. In honor of...
