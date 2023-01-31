ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

West Virginia Routs Oklahoma 93-61 in Critical Bubble Matchup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia blows out Oklahoma 93-61 in a critical matchup between two bubble teams. Prior to the game, ESPN's Joe Lunardi listed West Virginia (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) as a "last four in" while Oklahoma (12-11, 2-8 Big 12) with "first four out."
Twitter Reaction Following WVU's Win Over Oklahoma

After WVU's 93-61 rout over Oklahoma, West Virginia's players went on social media to share their positivity.
Postgame Reaction to WVU's Blowout Win Over Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia's 93-61 blowout win over Oklahoma, WVU head coach Bob Huggins as well as players met with the media.
Late Victories Lift No. 3 Iowa State Over West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With four wrestlers ranked in the Top 10 within the five heavyweight classes, Iowa State has garnered the reputation for finishing matches strong over the past handful of seasons, and Friday night inside the WVU Coliseum was no different. Trailing 13-10 through seven bouts, the No.
Bock: 18 Wins is the Magic Number for West Virginia Basketball

The month of February has begun and West Virginia basketball is once again fighting for an NCAA Tournament bid. WVU won't have it easy as they'll need to win a few more games for a spot in March Madness. West Virginia's magic number to make the tournament is...
Bob Huggins Questions Leadership from Players in Crucial Time

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has been open in questioning the leadership of his team ever since the final buzzer against TCU on Tuesday. "We may have to find ourselves some new leaders," Huggins said after the loss on Tuesday. On Friday, Huggins double-downed his statement, comparing his...
More Tough Competition on the Way for WVU Wrestling Team

After nearly a month away from the WVU Coliseum, the West Virginia wrestling team is back in Morgantown for two dual meets this weekend. The Mountaineers (7-3, 1-3 Big 12) will take on No. 3 ranked Iowa State at 7 p.m. Friday night before matching up with No. 14 Northern Iowa at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – February 4

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. One of West Virginia's top members of its 2023 recruiting class posts about already undergoing training at WVU. Update (6:30 AM) – WVU extends an offer to a 3-star TE from...
