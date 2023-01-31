Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Gareth Thomas: No HIV legal action regrets - rugby star's ex
Gareth Thomas' ex-partner has said he does not regret taking legal action against the former rugby star. Ian Baum accused Mr Thomas, 48, of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him during their three-year relationship. The former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain settled the case for £75,000 plus costs without...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Ollie Hassell-Collins, Jack Crowley, Ben Healy and Christ Tshiunza ones to watch
Coverage: Watch Scotland and Wales home games live on BBC One; match commentary on Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra or BBC Sounds; live text on BBC digital services; highlights on BBC Two, BBC Sport website and app. The 2023 Six Nations begins seven months before the World Cup - perfect...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Old Ireland rivalries await Warren Gatland's Wales
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland names Wales side early as he aims to focus on rugby
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Under-20 Six Nations: Wales name side to face champions Ireland
Venue: CSM Stadium, Colwyn Bay Date: Friday, 3 February Kick-off:19:00 GMT. Dragons back row Ryan Woodman will captain Wales Under-20s in Friday's opening Six Nations game against 2022 champions Ireland. Llien Morgan, Harri Ackerman and Louie Hennessey will make their U20 debuts. Full-back Cameron Winnett, winger Harri Houston and fly-half...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Ollie Hassell-Collins to make England debut against Scotland
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Wing Ollie Hassell-Collins will make his England debut in Saturday's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham. Manu Tuilagi is left out...
BBC
Johnny Sexton: 'No animosity' towards Warren Gatland over Lions snub, says Ireland captain
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Ulster, Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Ireland captain Johnny Sexton says he...
BBC
Sam Warburton: Ex-Wales captain says allegations against WRU are 'embarrassing'
Former Wales captain Sam Warburton says allegations against the Welsh Rugby Union [WRU] have been "damaging" and "embarrassing." A BBC Wales Investigates programme unveiled allegations of sexism and misogyny at the organisation. Warburton expressed his sadness at the crisis that has engulfed Welsh rugby. "The cracks have been there for...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Liam Williams replaces Leigh Halfpenny for Wales against Ireland
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Ulster, Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Liam Williams will start at full-back...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong replaced by Finlay Bealham
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Ulster, Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong has been...
BBC
What is the impact of England's Euro 2022 triumph on grassroots football?
"I got a call from one of our coaches, who was panicking. Sixty new people had turned up, never kicked a ball before, but they had all watched the Lionesses." The day after Georgia Stanway put England into the European Championship semi-finals, Manchester Laces' open training session provided the best kind of problem for Helen Hardy, who founded the inclusive women's football club in 2021.
England vs Scotland line-ups: Team news ahead of Six Nations fixture
England host Scotland in the Calcutta Cup on the opening weekend of the Six Nations.Steve Borthwick will take charge of England for the first time against Gregor Townsend’s team, who have won the last two matches in this fixture.Live updates: Steve Borthwick announces England Six Nations teamEngland have not beaten Scotland at Twickenham since 2017 but an opening victory would give Borthwick the perfect start as he takes over from Eddie Jones.England finished third in last year’s Six Nations while Scotland were fourth, with both nations finishing with two wins and three defeats. Here’s everything you need to know.What...
BBC
Jofra Archer: England fast bowler stars against South Africa after long road back from injury
It was fitting that Jofra Archer's stunning return came in Kimberley, the South African city where diamonds have been mined for more than a century. For almost two years injuries had denied the 27-year-old, England's most precious commodity, the chance to shine on the stage he made his own. But...
Vern Cotter steps down as Fiji rugby coach
Vern Cotter stepped down as Fiji coach on Thursday little more than eight months out from the Rugby World Cup in France. Fiji Rugby Union chairman Humphrey Tawake told a hastily arranged news conference in Suva that Cotter’s resignation for undisclosed personal reasons was accepted. A new coach will...
BBC
Josh Hodge: Exeter Chiefs full-back signs new contract
Exeter Chiefs full-back Josh Hodge has signed a new "long-term" contract with the Premiership club. The 22-year-old has scored 39 points in 37 appearances in all competitions since joining the Devon side from Newcastle in the summer of 2020. "It wasn't a hard decision," he told the club website. "I'm...
BBC
Davis Cup: Dan Evans selected to play doubles for Great Britain against Colombia
Colombia v Great Britain - Davis Cup Finals qualifier. Venue: Pueblo Viejo Country Club, Cota, Colombia Dates: 3-4 February. Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website & app (20:00 GMT on Friday, 17:00 GMT (17:30 Red Button) on Saturday) Dan Evans has been...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
BBC
Luton Town sign Marvelous Nakamba on loan from Aston Villa and Peterborough's Joe Taylor
Luton Town have signed Marvelous Nakamba on loan from Aston Villa for the rest of the season as well as Peterborough striker Joe Taylor for an undisclosed fee. Nakamba, 29, has not featured for Villa since last season's Premier League title-deciding loss at Manchester City. The Zimbabwe international was first...
BBC
Welsh rugby: Women unwanted, ex-player Alecs Donovan claims
Welsh women's rugby players are unwanted and treated as second class, an ex-international player has claimed. Alecs Donovan described instances of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) building a male-only gym and women "being dropped" for giving their opinion. Her comments came after allegations of racism, gender bias and hatred towards...
BBC
Andrew Strauss: Cricket's dressing-room culture needs to change
Former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss says "dressing-room banter" in cricket needs to be "softened". Strauss' comments were delivered as part of his Marylebone Cricket Club Cowdrey lecture, which addresses the major issues facing the game. Disciplinary hearings relating to allegations of racism at Yorkshire are scheduled to take place...
Comments / 0