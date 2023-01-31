Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
Les Jacobson: The happiest place on earth
There are lots of claimants to the title “the happiest place on earth.” Of course, it has been said of Disneyland so often I’m surprised they haven’t copyrighted the phrase. Having never been there, I can’t say. I have my own favorites. There is Portobello...
evanstonroundtable.com
The ESO performs Mahler, Mozart and Prokofiev, Feb. 12
The Evanston Symphony Orchestra resumes its 2022-2023 subscription season, its 76th, Feb. 12, with a program that features Mahler, Mozart and Prokofiev. Led by Music Director Lawrence Eckerling, the ESO will perform Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 in D Major, one of the most monumental debuts in the history of symphonic music. The concert also features a solo violinist ESO audiences know well, Irina Muresanu, playing Sergei Prokofiev’s beautiful and virtuosic Violin Concerto No. 2 in G Minor with the orchestra. The ever popular and much loved “Overture” to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s opera The Marriage of Figaro kicks off the program. The concert begins at 2:30 at Northwestern University’s Pick-Staiger Concert Hall in Evanston. It will conclude by 4:30 p.m.; football fans can enjoy this concert and easily be home in time for the “The Big Game” at 5:30 p.m.
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Ninety years of Evanston history have just been put online—with fifty more to come. The Evanston Public Library recently digitized the Evanston Review newspaper from 1924 to 2009. “It is a fully searchable database that anybody with a library card can use from home 24 hours a day,” said librarian Jeff Garrett. Later this year, the database will include the Review’s three predecessor papers going back to 1872 as well as the Evanston Newsette and Concerned Citizens Commitment, which were published for the city’s African American community from the 1940s to mid-1950s and 1970 to 1985. “All of this content together on a single platform will help reparations research significantly,” said Garrett. The project, which will include more than 1 million pages when complete, costs $345,000. The library is seeking donations. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
If the weather isn’t enough of a deterrent, the city would like to make sure you don’t go swimming at the Dempster Street Launch Facility. The Parks and Recreation Department put out a reminder Tuesday to avoid walking on shelf ice that builds up along the lakefront. (Photo by Joerg Metzner)
evanstonroundtable.com
Winter clothing donations urgently needed for homeless organization
Just as a severe cold snap hit the Evanston area earlier this week, local nonprofit Connections for the Homeless ran out of coats and winter gear in its clothing closets at both Hilda’s Place and its headquarters at 2121 Dewey Ave. The organization put out an urgent call on...
evanstonroundtable.com
Open letter to the city: Evanston Chamber strongly supports modernizing Ryan Field
After much discussion with our Board of Directors and the greater Evanston business community, Evanston Chamber of Commerce would like to express our strong support of Northwestern University’s proposed plan to reconstruct and modernize Ryan Field. The plan presented by Northwestern officials this past fall demonstrates significant time invested...
evanstonroundtable.com
Community gatherings called to honor Tyre Nichols
A vigil will be held to honor Tyre Nichols from noon to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fountain Square in Evanston. Kristin Lems, a local educator, musician and playwright, said she has obtained a permit for the gathering and plans to invite a few speakers to mark the day of Nichols’ funeral. Nichols was a Black man who died Jan. 10 after a beating by at least five police officers in Memphis, Tenn.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Wednesday daily digest
Have a problem seeing newsletter images? Let us know the details. And you can read this newsletter on the web instead. Good Wednesday morning, Evanston. The National Weather Service forecasts today’s high at 28 degrees. And if the weather isn’t enough of a deterrent, Picturing Evanston photographer Joerg Metzner shows the city has other ways to discourage swimming at the Dempster Street Launch Facility.
evanstonroundtable.com
Open letter: Fifth Ward school should make up for lost opportunities
I have lived in the Fifth Ward for more than 73 years and remember the impact of losing the Fifth Ward School. My oldest son attended Foster School for kindergarten in 1965. As a primarily Black school, it was closed the following year as part of District 65’s desegregation plan, which put the burden on Black families like mine. My son and I now had to get up earlier in order to catch the bus to take him to Lincolnwood School in north Evanston. Sometimes he fell asleep on the bus on his way home, much later than if he had been able to attend a nearby school. No longer could he walk home with friends he met along the way. The lack of a neighborhood school has been a burden on the Black community in Evanston for generations. I am glad the district has committed to build a new school. But this can’t be just any school.
evanstonroundtable.com
League of Women Voters to host 2nd Ward candidates forum on Feb. 18
Submitted by The League of Women Voters of Evanston. The League of Women Voters of Evanston will host a public forum for candidates running in the upcoming special election for the city council seat in the 2nd Ward. The forum is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the council chambers at the Morton Civic Center, 2100 Ridge Ave. The forum will be recorded for those unable to attend in person, and will be available on the League website, https://www.lwve.org/ from Sunday, Feb. 19, until Election Day on April 4.
evanstonroundtable.com
Neighbors slam Northwestern zoning requests for new Ryan Field
Of the more than 150 Evanston residents who came out to the city council chambers for a Seventh Ward community meeting Tuesday night, the vast majority were, to put it lightly, not happy with Northwestern University and its plans for a new football stadium. The university filed an application on...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg on ‘the deep work of repentance’
On the high holiday of Yom Kippur, Jews ask to be forgiven for their transgressions against God. The transgressions against humans can only be forgiven by those humans against whom they were committed. That process and purpose for personal forgiveness is the focus of Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg’s new book On...
evanstonroundtable.com
Citizen Police Review panel sends complaint back to EPD for third review
Editor’s Note: The RoundTable plans to publish another article recapping the rest of the Feb. 1 meeting. Much like a pingpong match, the Citizen Police Review Commission sent a citizen complaint about a teenager struck by an off-duty officer’s vehicle back to the Evanston Police Department on Feb. 1 to be reviewed for a third time.
evanstonroundtable.com
State Rep. Gabel takes lead as House Majority Leader
Evanston is set to play a larger role in Springfield following state Rep. Robyn Gabel’s (D-18th) selection as House Majority Leader. Gabel has been a state representative since 2010, and will head Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch’s (D-7th) leadership team alongside Speaker Pro Tempore and Chief Budgeteer state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-92nd). Gabel represents most of Evanston along with Kenilworth, Winnetka and parts of Chicago and Wilmette following redistricting after the 2020 census.
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: The state’s ban on assault-style weapons means we will all be safer
The League of Women Voters of Illinois and the LWV of Evanston applaud Illinois’ new Protect Illinois Communities Act as a positive step on the path to save lives and free all communities from the threat of gun violence. This long anticipated act, signed into law by Gov. J.B....
