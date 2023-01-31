Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Bristol City sign Harry Cornick and Anis Mehmeti for undisclosed fees
Championship club Bristol City have signed forward Harry Cornick from Luton Town and midfielder Anis Mehmeti from Wycombe Wanderers for undisclosed fees. Both players have agreed three-and-a-half-year deals with the Robins. Cornick, 27, netted 38 times in 235 appearances for the Hatters after joining from Bournemouth in the summer of...
BBC
Luton Town sign Marvelous Nakamba on loan from Aston Villa and Peterborough's Joe Taylor
Luton Town have signed Marvelous Nakamba on loan from Aston Villa for the rest of the season as well as Peterborough striker Joe Taylor for an undisclosed fee. Nakamba, 29, has not featured for Villa since last season's Premier League title-deciding loss at Manchester City. The Zimbabwe international was first...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
BBC
Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian
Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
Non-cents! Scottish lottery winner Colin Weir blew record-breaking $50M in 8 years before death
It was non-cents-ical. One of the UK’s biggest lottery winners burned through a mind-blowing $50 million in eight years — splurging on a soccer team, race horses and extravagant cars — before his luck ran out, documents revealed Thursday. Colin Weir, of North Ayrshire, Scotland, spent a stunning $131,000 per week after winning a record-breaking $257.6 million EuroMillions jackpot in 2011, according to The Independent. Weir, a former cameraman married to a nurse, bought a 55 percent share in Glasgow’s Partick Thistle Football Club before he died of sepsis at age 72 in 2019, the outlet reported. The big spender also plunked down big...
BBC
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
Alex Cole-Hamilton: Tragic firefighter Barry Martin should receive George Cross
A firefighter who died after being critically injured tackling a blaze at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh should be awarded the George Cross, Alex Cole-Hamilton has said.The Scottish Liberal Democrat leader paid tribute to Barry Martin, 38, from Fife, who was injured tackling the fire at the former department store last week.The award is the highest civilian gallantry award and is given for acts of the greatest bravery, or acts of courage in extreme danger.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “When we are told to run from danger, our emergency workers run towards it.“Last week, Edinburgh firefighter...
BBC
Ten Brackley Town fans praised for 400-mile Tuesday night round trip
A handful of non-league football fans have been praised on social media for making a 400-mile (644km) round trip on a weekday evening to watch a 0-0 draw. Brackley Town travelled to Scarborough Athletic on Tuesday for a 19:45 GMT kick-off in the National League North. The fans who came...
BBC
Row erupts over Jim Baxter's '67 Wembley Scotland shirt
A row has broken out over a football shirt from one of the most famous matches in Scottish history. Two sides claim to own the jersey Jim Baxter wore during Scotland's stunning victory over England at Wembley on 15 April 1967. One of them was handed by Baxter to football...
BBC
Johnny Sexton: 'No animosity' towards Warren Gatland over Lions snub, says Ireland captain
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Ulster, Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Ireland captain Johnny Sexton says he...
Loch living: a beautiful home on the banks of the Tay
A design journalist and her family had always relished their trips to Scotland, but when a field by Loch Tay went up for sale, their dreams became reality
BBC
MV Princess Victoria disaster's 70th anniversary marked
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. It was 70 years ago that the waters which divide Scotland and Northern Ireland witnessed one of Britain's worst maritime disasters. The Stranraer-Larne ferry MV Princess Victoria sank on 31 January 1953, with the loss of more than 130 lives. Memorial services have...
Comments / 0