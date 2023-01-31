Read full article on original website
Chelsea midfield duo could make deadline day move to Newcastle United amid potential Enzo Fernandez arrival
With Chelsea still pursuing Enzo Fernandez, two midfielders at the club could leave for further first team opportunities
Juventus striker ‘offers himself to Real Madrid’ in last-gasp transfer in blow to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea hopes
JUVENTUS star Dusan Vlahovic wants a move to Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Vlahovic has been enduring a rough campaign with Juve, who have been slapped with a 15-point deduction that dropped them to 13th place in the Serie A table. The Bianconeri were accused...
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
CBS Sports
LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United
The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
Chelsea sign Benfica’s Enzo Fernández for British record £106.8m fee
Chelsea’s staggering spending spree continued when they broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernández for €121m (£106.8m)
BBC
Former Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas Joins Nottingham Forest On Loan From PSG
The 36-year-old Costa Rica international will spend the remainder of the 2022/23 season at Forest.
Sunderland can't just 'talk the talk' on youth development, says Kristjan Speakman
Reasons for failing to add experience to the Sunderland squad in January explained.
SB Nation
Everton Transfer Deadline Day: Live Blog | Window shuts with no signings
There is a peaceful protest march planned for before the Everton-Arsenal game on Saturday at Goodison Park, to be followed by a sit-in protest as well after the final whistle. The January transfer window is now officially closed, and Everton (it appears) have not made a single signing to back the new manager Sean Dyche. Sleepwalking into relegation.
BBC
Motherwell sign strikers Jonathan Obika and Jack Aitchison & Brighton's James Furlong
Motherwell made Morecambe's Jonathan Obika their third signing of transfer deadline day. Fellow striker Jack Aitchison arrived from Barnsley and left-back James Furlong from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 32-year-old Obika, who is on loan, had a previous spell in the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren. He made the last...
Chelsea complete Enzo Fernandez signing on deadline day, Man Utd confirm Marcel Sabitzer loan
Chelsea have completed the signing of Enzo Fernandez for £106m, in what is a British transfer record. The Blues met Benfica’s release clause for the Argentina midfielder shortly before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.A statement from the Portuguese side confirmed the deal past midnight after Chelsea rushed to complete the transfer.It came after Manchester United signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season. The Austria international adds to United’s midfield options after Christian Eriksen was ruled out for three months with an ankle injury.Brighton held on to midfielder Moises Caicedo, but Arsenal turned their...
BBC
Manchester City transfer news: Bayern Munich sign Joao Cancelo on loan
It is a transfer no-one saw coming 48 hours ago - Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has joined Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. The 28-year-old has played an integral part in the Premier League titles Pep Guardiola's side have won in the past two seasons, but has fallen out of favour and will move to Germany with an option to join permanently for 70m euro (£61.5m) in the summer.
msn.com
FA Cup fifth-round draw results revealed
The FA Cup always delivers shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs had tricky tasks facing them in the fourth round. One still has one, in fact. After Aston Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth were all knocked out by lower league opponents in round three, plus Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, and Brentford knocked out by fellow Premier League sides, there were only 10 top-flight teams left in the competition.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Leicester City w/ Rob Tanner of The Athletic!
Prior to Leicester City and Aston Villa’s fixture postponement in September, Seb and Rob had discussed how that match could be Brendan Rodgers’ last in charge of The Foxes, but then came 8 wins from 11 in all competitions prior to the World Cup. With Rodgers’ side now winless in their last 6 matches, what has Rob made of Leicester’s season as a whole?
BBC
Man Utd transfer news: Marcel Sabitzer completes loan move from Bayern Munich
Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's squad until the end of the season following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay. Sabitzer has made 54 appearances for Bayern since joining in...
BBC
Transfer deadline day: Phil McNulty's verdict on the big deals
An unprecedented transfer window closed with a record £815m January spend and Chelsea's British record £107m signing of Enzo Fernandez. At the other end of the scale, struggling Everton spent nothing despite being rooted in the relegation zone - only increased the sense of uncertainty around Goodison Park.
BBC
Olivia McLoughlin: Aston Villa midfielder re-signs for Birmingham City on loan
Aston Villa prospect Olivia McLoughlin has joined Birmingham City on loan for the rest of the season. England under-19 international McLoughlin is the second player to leave Villa this month following Isobel Goodwin's move to Coventry United. McLoughlin, who joined Villa from Birmingham in 2020, has made 36 appearances for...
BBC
Everton 'in perilous position again'
Ian Dennis, BBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter. At this stage, it doesn't look like anybody is coming in at Everton. I know that even before Sean Dyche was finally appointed, representatives on his behalf were looking to try to do deals for Everton. It's a very frustrating time...
