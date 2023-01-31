Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Red Sox designate ex-Yankees prospect for assignment
Frank German, exit stage left. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox designated the right-hander for assignment Monday to clear space on the 40-man roster for newly-acquired left-hander Richard Bleier. The Red Sox acquired the southpaw from the Marlins in the deal sending former All-Star closer Matt Barnes to Miami.
Chip Caray follows grandpa’s footsteps as voice of Cardinals
Longtime broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the television play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, more than five decades after his grandfather and Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray became a baseball staple with the same club. Bally Sports Midwest announced Caray’s hiring in a statement Monday. The...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Remembering Cardinals legend Red Schoendienst on his 100th birthday
ST. LOUIS — On Feb. 2, Cardinals legend and Hall of Famer Albert Fred "Red" Schoendienst would have turned 100 years old. Red Schoendienst was born on Feb. 2, 1923, in Germantown, Illinois, about 40 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. He was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals...
Ex-Yankees outfielder among 15 players invited to Mets spring training
It’s almost time to play ball. The New York Mets announced Thursday 15 players are being invited to spring training in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Among them is former New York Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro. The 30-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the Mets last month. BUY MLB TICKETS:...
Cubs World Series hero announces retirement from baseball
Dexter Fowler, who played a crucial role in the Chicago Cubs‘ first World Series in over 100 years, announced his retirement from baseball. Fowler announced his retirement from the game after a 14-year career in Major League Baseball. He made the announcement on both his Twitter and Instagram. “It’s here. I’m hanging up my cleats,” Read more... The post Cubs World Series hero announces retirement from baseball appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Here are the MLB spring training dates to know
As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps are underway, a month-plus of exhibition games across Arizona and Florida will follow as clubs...
Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: Sammy Sosa edition
When Sammy Sosa was in a countdown to 500 career homers, the folks who run the Wrigley Field scoreboard put that count on the board, on the bottom of what usually would be the right field side. Here, you see Sammy has 493 home runs and the Cubs are hosting...
MLB All-Star and World Series Champion Retires
To be named a Major League All-Star is an incredible feat held for only a select few out of the countless players that have passed through in MLB history, and marks a significant place in the careers of those that are lucky enough to attend the annual game that brings together the greatest that the game has to offer.
When Does MLB Spring Training Start in 2023?
Here are the MLB spring training dates to know originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps...
Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago
Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers reach 2-year, $6.65M deal
LOS ANGELES -- All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed on a $6.65 million, two-year contract Tuesday that avoided an arbitration hearing. Gonsolin gets $3.25 million this year and $3.4 million in 2024. His salary in the second season can escalate by up to $3 million based...
Dexter Fowler Joins Marquee Sports Network as Cubs Analyst
The 14-year MLB veteran will primarily contribute to Cubs pre- and post-game coverage. Fowler has stated in the past that he still wants remain involved in baseball. What better way to do so than analyzing Cubs baseball? The former All-Star outfielder wasted no time getting to work at his new gig as he made his debut appearance Wednesday night on Cubs 360.
Tom Brady announces retirement -- again
TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady announced his retirement -- again -- in a video on Twitter on Wednesday morning. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," the 45-year-old quarterback said in the video. "You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."
Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard dies at 86
Bobby Beathard, who spent more than three decades as an NFL executive, has died at the age of 86. His death on Monday was from complications from Alzheimer's disease at his home in Franklin, Tennessee, his son Casey told The Washington Post. A 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee...
