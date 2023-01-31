Police in Takoma Park are seeking assistance in identifying suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery that took place on Monday evening. Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. on Monday to a report of an attempted armed robbery in the 300 block of Tulip Ave., police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. As the victim walked down Tulip Ave., four unknown suspects got out of a light-colored sedan and approached her. The suspects demanded property from the victim at gunpoint. During this time, another vehicle/witness pulled up near the victim and the victim screamed. The suspects abandoned their efforts and got back into their vehicle and fled the area heading towards the District.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO