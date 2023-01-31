ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

District Sentenced to Life in Prison Plus 25 Years for Takoma Park Murder, Burglary

A District man was sentenced earlier this week to life in prison plus 25 years for the fatal shooting of a Takoma Park man last year. The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Monday that 21-year-old Abraham Douglas of Washington, D.C. had been sentenced in Montgomery County Circuit Court. Douglas was convicted last December of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and third-degree burglary.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
dcwitness.org

Document: Homicide in Southeast

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Feb. 1, on the 4500 block of Benning Road, SE. According to a press release, at about 8:02 pm, officers located 45-year-old Marcus Jones suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Notifications are...
WJLA

DC police searching for Southeast homicide suspect after a man was found shot in a car

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for a suspect in relation to a fatal shooting in Southeast on Wednesday night. Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Benning Road for the report of gunshots, MPD said. Upon arrival, police reportedly found a man inside a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Maryland man found shot to death inside car in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday night in Southeast D.C. that left a man from Maryland dead. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 8:02 p.m. to reports of gunshots being fired in the 4500 block of Benning Road. Once there, officers found a...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA

DC man arrested, charged with kidnapping

WASHINGTON — A 68-year-old man is facing kidnapping charges after he allegedly grabbed a young girl in Northeast D.C. Wednesday. DC Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of Benning Road Northeast, near Hechinger Mall. Officers claim around 4 p.m., a man in a truck approached a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Suspects Sought in Attempted Armed Robbery

Police in Takoma Park are seeking assistance in identifying suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery that took place on Monday evening. Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. on Monday to a report of an attempted armed robbery in the 300 block of Tulip Ave., police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. As the victim walked down Tulip Ave., four unknown suspects got out of a light-colored sedan and approached her. The suspects demanded property from the victim at gunpoint. During this time, another vehicle/witness pulled up near the victim and the victim screamed. The suspects abandoned their efforts and got back into their vehicle and fled the area heading towards the District.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
NBC Washington

Suspect in Deadly Metro Shooting Rampage Has History of Mental Illness

The man accused of shooting and killing a Metro employee and injuring three others during a rampage at the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Wednesday has a criminal history and suffers from mental illness, according to police records and his lawyer on a separate case. D.C. police records show officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Capitol Heights man sentenced to prison for carjacking person he met on dating app

A 24-year-old Capitol Heights man is going to prison for carjacking someone he met on a dating app. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy says carjackings will not be tolerated, and she will prosecute anyone involved. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to State's Attorney Braveboy about new legislation she's hoping will curb the rise in carjackings in the state.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

Bowie Teens Accused Of Using USB Cord To Steal Kia In Social Media Trend: Police

Three Bowie teenagers have been arrested after stealing a Kia in Prince George's County in what police believe was a part of an ongoing social media trend, authorities say. Two 14-year-old boys and a third 15-year-old boy were all taken into custody after they were stopped while driving a stolen Kia in the 2800 block of Curtis Drive in Temple Hills around 10:45 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to Prince George's County Police.
BOWIE, MD
