Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heroic Citizens disarm shooter and save lives in DC Metro station shooting incidentChristopher ShanksWashington, DC
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Heroic Metro Employee Shot, KilledcreteWashington, DC
Ready for Disaster? Meet the Female Prepper Who Has Five Years of Food on Hand and Shares How You Can Too!Anthony JamesWashington, DC
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Related
WJLA
VIDEO: DC police ask for public assistance in locating Northwest armed robbery suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in relation to an alleged armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of 24th Street after a report of an...
fox5dc.com
Man walked into police station, told detectives that wife was dead inside Silver Spring home: cops
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police have charged a man with murdering his wife after they say he walked into a Montgomery County police station and told detectives where they could find her body. Authorities say 29-year-old Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr. walked into the Rockville City Police Station Wednesday just before...
Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
District Sentenced to Life in Prison Plus 25 Years for Takoma Park Murder, Burglary
A District man was sentenced earlier this week to life in prison plus 25 years for the fatal shooting of a Takoma Park man last year. The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Monday that 21-year-old Abraham Douglas of Washington, D.C. had been sentenced in Montgomery County Circuit Court. Douglas was convicted last December of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and third-degree burglary.
dcwitness.org
Document: Homicide in Southeast
Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Feb. 1, on the 4500 block of Benning Road, SE. According to a press release, at about 8:02 pm, officers located 45-year-old Marcus Jones suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Notifications are...
WJLA
DC police searching for Southeast homicide suspect after a man was found shot in a car
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for a suspect in relation to a fatal shooting in Southeast on Wednesday night. Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Benning Road for the report of gunshots, MPD said. Upon arrival, police reportedly found a man inside a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
WGME
'He's a hero': Neighbor remembers train station employee killed in shooting
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Already hailed a hero by police, 64-year-old train station employee Robert Cunningham is also being remembered by the community for his actions. Cunningham was trying to subdue a man on the platform of the Potomac Avenue Metro Station in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday morning. The Metropolitan...
Silver Spring New Year's Killer Arrested In DC: Police
A Washington D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a New Year's Day murder in Silver Spring, authorities say. Maurice Ricks, 28, is accused of shooting the victim during an argument around 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, in the 8500 block of 16th Street, according to Montgomery County Police.
fox5dc.com
Arrest made in 2021 hit-and-run crash that left 2 dead in DC’s Hains Point
WASHINGTON - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed two pedestrians almost two years ago in the Hains Point area of East Potomac Park. Officers say 61-year-old Melvin D. Conley of Washington, D.C. was arrested Tuesday and charged with negligent homicide. The crash...
fox5dc.com
Maryland man found shot to death inside car in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday night in Southeast D.C. that left a man from Maryland dead. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 8:02 p.m. to reports of gunshots being fired in the 4500 block of Benning Road. Once there, officers found a...
WUSA
DC man arrested, charged with kidnapping
WASHINGTON — A 68-year-old man is facing kidnapping charges after he allegedly grabbed a young girl in Northeast D.C. Wednesday. DC Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of Benning Road Northeast, near Hechinger Mall. Officers claim around 4 p.m., a man in a truck approached a...
Dollar Store Killer: Suspect Photos Released By Baltimore Police
Police have released pictures of the suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man at a dollar store in Baltimore, authorities announce.Baltimore police say that the victim, Clarence Adkins, made a purchase inside of The Dollar Plus Store located at 2004 W. Pratt Street, before getting into an argum…
mocoshow.com
Update: Suspect Arrested and Charged With First Degree Murder; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 29-year-old, Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., of Silver Spring, with a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive. At approximately 12:44 a.m., Hinnant Jr.,...
WJLA
3 teens arrested after stealing a Kia with a USB charging cord, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three teenage boys were arrested Tuesday night after police say they stole a Kia using a USB charging cord. This has become a growing trend officials are warning residents about. Shortly before 11 p.m., police stopped the Kia in the 2800 block of Curtis Drive in...
Suspects Sought in Attempted Armed Robbery
Police in Takoma Park are seeking assistance in identifying suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery that took place on Monday evening. Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. on Monday to a report of an attempted armed robbery in the 300 block of Tulip Ave., police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. As the victim walked down Tulip Ave., four unknown suspects got out of a light-colored sedan and approached her. The suspects demanded property from the victim at gunpoint. During this time, another vehicle/witness pulled up near the victim and the victim screamed. The suspects abandoned their efforts and got back into their vehicle and fled the area heading towards the District.
WJLA
'Be prepared to suffer': Prince George's Co. carjacker gets 20 years, SA's office says
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As carjacking cases increase in the DMV and throughout the country, the Prince George's County State's Attorney announced a stiff sentence Thursday for one carjacker. "This is a very important issue that we continue to grapple with," said State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Watch...
NBC Washington
Suspect in Deadly Metro Shooting Rampage Has History of Mental Illness
The man accused of shooting and killing a Metro employee and injuring three others during a rampage at the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Wednesday has a criminal history and suffers from mental illness, according to police records and his lawyer on a separate case. D.C. police records show officers...
fox5dc.com
Capitol Heights man sentenced to prison for carjacking person he met on dating app
A 24-year-old Capitol Heights man is going to prison for carjacking someone he met on a dating app. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy says carjackings will not be tolerated, and she will prosecute anyone involved. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to State's Attorney Braveboy about new legislation she's hoping will curb the rise in carjackings in the state.
Bowie Teens Accused Of Using USB Cord To Steal Kia In Social Media Trend: Police
Three Bowie teenagers have been arrested after stealing a Kia in Prince George's County in what police believe was a part of an ongoing social media trend, authorities say. Two 14-year-old boys and a third 15-year-old boy were all taken into custody after they were stopped while driving a stolen Kia in the 2800 block of Curtis Drive in Temple Hills around 10:45 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to Prince George's County Police.
'Hero' Metro Employee Killed Defending Woman During Shooting Spree in DC: Police
A Metro employee in Washington, DC is being hailed as a hero for sacrificing his life to help end a violent crime spree at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station on Wednesday morning. One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting spree that started at approximately 9:20 a.m....
Source of the Spring
Silver Spring, MD
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
830K+
Views
ABOUT
Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MDhttps://www.sourceofthespring.com
Comments / 0