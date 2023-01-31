Read full article on original website
The console war reaches new heights as random gamers ask Sony and Nintendo CEOs to testify over Microsoft Activision deal
Sony's Jim Ryan and Nintendo's Doug Bowser have been subpoenaed
The big E3 relaunch could happen without Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo
Gaming’s big three console manufacturers will not have a presence at the industry’s biggest annual showcase, according to a new report. IGN sources say Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo are skipping E3 2023. That’s unfortunate given this year’s event is the first to return to the in-person format in Los Angeles since the beginning of the pandemic.
dotesports.com
EA and Respawn reportedly scrap single-player Apex and Titanfall game, may lay off more workers
Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have pulled the plug on its second Apex Legends game in as many days, according to a new report by Bloomberg. The title, a single-player game set in the Apex and Titanfall universe that was not publicly announced yet, was “quietly canceled” yesterday after the companies also pulled the plug on the Apex Legends Mobile game. It was codenamed Titanfall Legends, according to the report.
Microsoft says its message about the Xbox 360 closing in May was "posted in error"
"We can confirm the Xbox 360 marketplace will not close in May 2023"
IGN
ESA Responds to IGN's E3 2023 Report: Reviving Show 'Was Always Going to Have Its Challenges'
The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has addressed IGN's report that Xbox, Nintendo, and Sony won't be formally taking part in E3, voicing its support for ReedPop in a message to members and saying that the organizer has made "strong progress" in reshaping the event. [Disclosure: I am a former ReedPop employee, where I ran USgamer until 2020].
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
ComicBook
PS5's First Big Exclusive of 2023 Is a Flop
The first big PS5 exclusive of 2023 is out and it's looking increasingly like a rare flop for PlayStation. When you think of PlayStation and exclusive games, you think of high-quality games and series like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. Last generation, some of the best games were PlayStation exclusives. So far, it looks like this success will continue with the PS5 if the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Demon's Souls, and more are indicators. Yet, not every PlayStation exclusive can live up to this quality. And when the exclusive is made via a second-party or third-party developer, the consistency often suffers. One of the biggest recent flops, Babyon's Fall, came the way of a third-party deal PlayStation made with Square Enix. Fast-forward and Square Enix has delivered PlayStation another flop in the form of Forspoken.
ComicBook
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Leak Hints at New Story Content
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is set to release on Nintendo Switch next month, offering a remastered version of a classic Wii game. Nintendo has revealed that the Switch version will include some content that was not in the original release, but it appears that there might be even more than previously revealed. Box art for the game has apparently leaked online, and it references a "Magolor Epilogue" featuring "an extra quest after the ending." The box art certainly looks legitimate, but readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation from Nintendo.
Microsoft Denies Rumor About New Halo Games
Recently, fans discovered that Microsoft laid off 10,000 employees (via The New York Times). The mass layoff was felt around the company, including the developing studios under Microsoft. In a bizarre turn of Twitter-related events, this led to rumors that 343 Industries wouldn't be making future "Halo" games. 343 Industries eventually addressed the rumor mill, confirming that it would continue being in charge of development for the series.
Microsoft is removing these classic Xbox 360 games from sale as soon as next week
Despite Microsoft's efforts around game preservation, it seems some major classic titles are being removed from sale soon on Xbox 360. It remains unclear if it will impact Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S backward compatibility.
IGN
Every Major Change in Dead Space Remake
With EA Motive reimagining 2008's Dead Space for a new era, the team had to make a few changes to bring Visceral Games' classic survival horror game to a 2023 audience. Some of these changes are fairly small, such as new lore that sets up Dead Space's sequels or extra foreshadowing for later events in the game, but others are far more noticeable.
ComicBook
Halo Producer Kiki Wolfkill Reportedly out at Xbox
A number of major changes are happening at Xbox developer 343 Industries, and it seems that could extend to the head of Halo transmedia, as well. While no official announcement has been made, it appears that Kiki Wolfkill may no longer be at 343 Industries. She has not publicly addressed that departure, and neither has Xbox, but as reported by Video Games Chronicle, her LinkedIn profile says that she left 343 Industries at some point in the month of January. In addition to working on the Halo games, Wolfkill was also closely involved with the Halo series on Paramount+, serving as a producer.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Skins Release Date and Details
Season 3 for Overwatch 2 is just around the corner, and despite all the anticipation, we still are left on the fence as to what Season 3 might bring. No matter what, a new season means a new Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, jam-packed with tracks of free and paid cosmetics. This includes the recently teased Mythic Kiriko Skin... Amaterasu Kiriko!
ComicBook
New Titanfall Game Reportedly Cancelled By EA
EA reportedly canceled a new Titanfall game just recently, much to the dismay of gamers everywhere. Following the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Activision and Infinity Ward developers Vince Zampella and Jason West got into a huge legal battle that resulted in those two splitting off to form what would become Respawn Entertainment with funding from EA. Within just a few years, Respawn had made Titanfall which was a critical success and Titanfall 2 was also met with huge acclaim, but released in a very busy time which resulted in a less-than-ideal commercial performance. The studio went on to spin the IP off into Apex Legends, but many have longed for Titanfall 3 to happen to no avail.
Starfield release date speculation has eclipsed everything else about the RPG
Rumors keep swirling. Bethesda remains silent. The vacuum of information has been filled with speculation.
Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo give E3 the brush off
Gaming's biggest publishers aren't coming back for E3's first in-person event since 2019.
ComicBook
E3 Organizers Respond to Absence of PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo
Yesterday, IGN reported that Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox will all be skipping this year's E3 event. The Entertainment Software Association has now addressed that report in a message to members that was obtained by IGN. While the message does not confirm that the three companies will not be attending, it does offer support for ReedPOP, the company the ESA has partnered with on this year's show. E3 2023 will be the first in-person E3 event since 2019, and the ESA's message cites the difficulties with reviving the show after so much time off.
IGN
Amazon Seems to Have Purchased The Tomb Raider Franchise for Around $600 Million, Here is What We Know
The upcoming Tomb Raider game has been the talk of the town. Recently, we have been informed that the development for the title is going "full steam" ahead and will be releasing before Perfect Dark. It has also been revealed that a new TV series for the franchise is also being developed by Amazon.
IGN
PlayStation 5's PS Plus Collection Being Removed in May
Sony announced that the PlayStation Plus Collection will be removed from the PlayStation Plus subscription on May 9. However, members can still redeem the titles from the collection until that date and continue to access them afterward as long as they remain subscribers to the service. The collection has been...
