Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
NFL World Reacts To What Megyn Kelly Said About Tom Brady
On Wednesday afternoon, Megyn Kelly blasted Tom Brady for saying he "wouldn't change a thing" about his playing career. “You wouldn’t change the part at the end where you lost your wife of 13 years because you wouldn’t retire?" she questioned, via the New York Post. "A thing that you decided to do ...
3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers seemed committed to parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo at this time a year ago, but their plans changed and they wound up keeping him around. That is not going to happen this offseason. Niners general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that there is no... The post Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback
Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
49ers make shocking interview request
The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles face another claim they’re cheating on offense
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Philadelphia Eagles are accused of cheating on offense. This time it’s regarding right tackle Lane Johnson. Sunday during the NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, former Eagles linebacker and current FOX Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho tweeted a video of Johnson with the following caption: “Somebody help me out here, is Lane Johnson getting away with blatant False Starts?”
Raiders Ready to Play $40 Million Game of Chicken With Derek Carr
There is no question Derek Carr is done as the starting quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders. After starting the season with sky-high expectations and finishing 6-11, the nine-year vet took the fall for coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders’ failures, and he won’t be back next season. However, as the calendar turns to February, the clock is running out on the Raiders making a Derek Carr trade. The team has until February 15 to make a deal before the Derek Carr contract kicks in with a host of future guarantees. It now looks like the franchise is willing to risk putting that money on their books, though, so they don’t lose Carr for nothing.
NBC Sports
Trevor Lawrence replaces Patrick Mahomes on Pro Bowl roster
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the latest replacement added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster. The NFL announced that Lawrence will take the place of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes because Mahomes will be going to the Super Bowl. It’s the first time Lawrence has been named a Pro Bowler.
The 49ers' defensive coordinator opening has suddenly gotten spicy
The free agency of former Broncos coach Vic Fangio has officially become a full-blown saga.
SB Nation
Derek Carr would get an enormous bag from the Raiders if he’s hurt at the Pro Bowl
Nobody ever wishes for a player to be injured, but if something happens to Derek Carr it would set in motion a chain of events resulting in one of the funniest things to happens in NFL history. Carr was named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, along with Tyler Huntley...
Bears trade back with Raiders to acquire impressive haul in new mock draft
The Bears are sitting pretty atop the 2023 NFL draft, where they’re not looking to select a quarterback. That gives them plenty of leverage, especially as there are a number of teams desperate to find their franchise quarterback. GM Ryan Poles should have no shortage of suitors for that...
49ers player shared conspiracy theory after loss to Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers suffered some bad luck in their 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but they were also beaten pretty soundly. Quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a serious elbow injury on the team’s first possession of the game. After backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion on the... The post 49ers player shared conspiracy theory after loss to Eagles appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers’ Nick Bosa Has Hilarious Take on Super Bowl LVII QB Matchup
Everybody’s looking forward to watching Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts square off—well, almost everybody.
sportszion.com
Christian McCaffrey’s GF Olivia Culpo sends 49ers’ star short heart-warming note after loss vs Eagles in NFC championship
The San Francisco 49ers’ fantasy run finally ended in the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night football. The game was won by the host team, 31-7, at Lincoln Financial Field. The Niners were unable to gain control of the game against the Eagles, going three...
