MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the death of an 18-year-old Montgomery man. According to police, on Sunday around 1:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2900 block of Canterbury Drive in reference to a person having been shot. There, police found the body of Jaedan Davis, 18, of Montgomery. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to a fatal gunshot wound.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO