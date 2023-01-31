Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSFA
Cash reward offered in unsolved Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person(s) responsible for killing a Montgomery woman more than four years ago. According to officials, Latricia McDade, 31, was heading home when she was shot in her vehicle on Alabama River Parkway on September 20, 2018. She later died that night at Jackson Hospital.
Opelika police raid Neighborhood Market, alleging illegal drug and gambling activity
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are in the process of conducting a search warrant at the Neighborhood Market after residents complained of drugs allegedly being sold in the parking lot and illegal gambling happening inside. Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey confirmed a search warrant is being served at the grocery business located along M.L.K. […]
Andalusia Star News
Covington Co. jury finds Luverne man guilty of theft charges
A Covington County jury convicted Derek Lee Cartwright, 42, of Luverne, of first degree theft of property after a one-day trial. The seven-man, five-woman jury deliberated only a matter of minutes before finding Cartwright guilty of stealing a gooseneck trailer. Circuit Judge Benjamin M. Bowden presided over the case. According...
WSFA
Man sentenced to 30 years in 2015 Montgomery Burger King murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of four suspects charged with capital murder in a 2015 deadly armed robbery has been sentenced. According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, Travon Williams was sentenced to life in prison by Judge James Anderson on Wednesday. The deadly robbery happened on Sept. 27th,...
WTVM
Opelika police executing search warrant in area of Martin Luther King Blvd.
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - According to officials, Opelika Police were executing a search warrant in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Magnolia Street, at approximately 1:00 p.m. The Opelika Police Department, with the assistance of the Lee County SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at the Neighborhood Market,...
elmoreautauganews.com
Montgomery Cold Case Update – Latricia McDade – $5,000 Reward Offered
This year will mark five years since Latricia McDade, 31, a dedicated mother of four, was fatally shot while heading home to iron her children’s clothes, as the McDade family continues searching for answers without avail. McDade’s family says Latricia was a wonderful and loving mother who worked hard...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1
• Domestic violence was reported on Barnes Court. • Harassment was reported on Hospital Drive. • Domestic violence was reported on Milly Francis Street. • Domestic violence was reported on Red Eagle Drive. Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Jan. 27.
WSFA
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding light on the case surrounding a Montgomery man who has been in the Elmore County Jail for more than a week in connection to the alleged attempted sexual assault and robbery of a gas station employee. Roddrecius Goldsmith was booked into...
WSFA
Montgomery officer dismissed after domestic violence charge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer has been charged with domestic violence and relieved of duty after an incident Wednesday. According to police, Daniel Webster III, 37, was charged with domestic violence- harassment third-degree. Police say Webster was placed on administrative leave Thursday after the department was notified...
alabamanews.net
Human remains found in Montgomery, two suspects arrested
Montgomery police say the discovery of human remains has prompted a homicide investigation. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday just before noon. The human remains have been identified as that of 54-year-old Eric Stewart, of Montgomery. MPD has charged 16-year-old Zackell Grove and 26-year-old Wesley Speaks,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn Police looking for information about suspicious activity at a local bar
Auburn police are seeking the public’s help with gathering information about a “suspicious incident” that happened at a local bar. According to a press release put out by Auburn PD, on Jan. 28 law enforcement “received a tip regarding a video that was publicized on social media.”
WSFA
‘Horrifying’: Montgomery police chief reacts to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Calls for police reform continue nationwide in the wake of Trye Nichols’ death in Memphis. The 29-year-old was beaten to death by Memphis Police officers. The body and traffic camera footage showing his final moments sparked nationwide protests. In Montgomery, Chief of Police Darryl Albert...
alabamanews.net
Victim identified in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting
Montgomery police have released the identity of the person killed on Carter Hill Road Monday. Officers responded to the 3500 block just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 29-year-old Quayshon Williams, of Auburn, with a fatal gunshot wound. Williams was...
alabamanews.net
Man arrested after $25,000 worth of narcotics seized in Prattville
Prattville police have arrested a man on multiple drug-related charges. Officials say on Tuesday, January 31, members of the Prattville Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Cooper Avenue. During the search, investigators say...
Missing Montgomery father found slain; 2 including 16-year-old charged with capital murder
Human remains of a Montgomery man missing for several weeks have been recovered, and two people are charged with capital murder in his death. Eric Stewart, a 54-year-old father, disappeared on Jan. 8, according to friends and his coworkers at Koch Foods. On Tuesday, Montgomery police responded to the 3000...
OPD arrest convicted Auburn felon in possession of narcotics; firearm during traffic stop
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Jan. 26, the Opelika Police conducted a traffic stop at South Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak Drive after observing a traffic violation. According to the Opelika Police Department, during the traffic stop, one of the police department’s canines alerted officers to the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle. […]
WSFA
Montgomery police investigate deadly double shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the death of an 18-year-old Montgomery man. According to police, on Sunday around 1:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2900 block of Canterbury Drive in reference to a person having been shot. There, police found the body of Jaedan Davis, 18, of Montgomery. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to a fatal gunshot wound.
WSFA
Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement are searching for a man that is considered to be armed and dangerous. According to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around noon, Alexander City Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Alan Sandlin. Instead, Sadlin led officers on a high-speed chase into Coosa County.
WSFA
ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
wtvy.com
1 in critical condition, 1 injured after roadside accident in Troy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A roadside accident in downtown Troy landed two men in the hospital. According to the Troy police department, officers arrived on the scene at North Three Notch Street around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses told police that the two men were ejected out of the lift...
