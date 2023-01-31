ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Perquimans Sheriff makes arrests for larceny, FTA

By From staff reports
The Perquimans Weekly
 2 days ago

The Perquimans Sheriff’s Department made the following recent arrests:

Katoine Christian, of the 400 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $250 secured bond was set.

Marvin Woodard, of the 100 block of Haywood Smith Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with seven counts of failure to appear in court as required and one count of resisting public officer. A $1,500 secured bond was set.

Erik Overton, of the 200 block of Bay Branch Road, Belvidere, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with communicating threats, first-degree trespassing and assault with a deadly weapon. A $1,500 secured bond was set.

Adajhia Parker, of the 700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Edenton, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.

Joenathana Corbin, of the 8500 block of Tangletree Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. A $250 unsecured bond was set.

Isaac White, of the 200 block of N. Covent Garden St., Hertford, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with simple possession of marijuana.

Toiyon Bass, of the 500 block of Cox Ave., Creedmoor, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $40,000 secured bond was set.

Matthew Milot, of the 1700 block of N.C. Highway 37 S, Hobbsville, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with four counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $300,000 secured bond was set.

Kameron Mallory, of the 1100 block of Belvidere Road, Belvidere, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and failure to stop at a traffic signal. A $2,500 secured bond was set.

Crystal Ward, of the 1100 block of Belvidere Road, Belvidere, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with nine counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $401,500 secured bond was set.

Geno Womack, of the 200 block of West Island Trail, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with identity theft and speeding. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.

Jack Ford, of the 1300 block of Belvidere Road, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with second-degree trespassing. A $500 unsecured bond was set.

Sarabi Riddick, of the 100 block of Dog Wood Mobile Home Park, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with second-degree trespassing. A $200 unsecured bond was set.

Tre-Quan Jackson, of the 100 block of Dog Wood Mobile Home Park, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with a probation violation and second-degree trespassing. A $50,200 secured bond was set.

Anthony Williams, of the 400 block of Tatem Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $600 bond was set.

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Three suspects in Manteo theft also charged with Nags Head larceny

The three suspects charged with theft from a Manteo ABC store on the night of Jan. 27 are also facing charges involving larceny from the Ulta store in Nags Head as part of a reported spree that included a high- speed getaway attempt, responses from multiple law enforcement agencies and, ultimately, their being taken into custody around the OBX Bowling Center in Nags Head, according to police sources.
NAGS HEAD, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Woman sought in Pea Ridge murder

An Edenton woman with previous felony weapons’ convictions is the subject of an arrest warrant for a Washington County murder last week on Ferris Drive — a short street near the Albemarle Sound and the intersection of Routes 32 and 94 east of Roper. As of 1 p.m.,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Missing armed suspect now in custody

Update: We are continuing the search this morning and following up on leads. We do not believe there is any threat to the schools, however, we will have extra patrol in the the elementary schools throughout the day. Thank you for all the assistance and patience. *****. Update: At about...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Three charged in murder case

MURFREESBORO – Three individuals are in custody, charged in the death of a local man who was originally reported missing. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified those charged as 17-year-old Omarion Drake, 41-year-old Norman White, and 50-year old Charita Cherry. All reside in the 1100 block of Benthall Bridge Road, located south of Murfreesboro.
MURFREESBORO, NC
WAVY News 10

Norfolk planning director out after alleged ethical misconduct

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — George Homewood is out as Norfolk’s planning director after his professional credentials were permanently revoked for alleged ethical misconduct. City spokesperson Christopher Jones confirmed that Homewood is no longer with the city but declined to say whether he was fired or resigned. The city said he was “retiring” at a planning commission meeting on Jan. 26 and that Paula Shea will serve as acting director until the city fills the position.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip Rap Road

Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip …. Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Currituck County officials warn ‘stay inside your …. A post...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman arrested following domestic-related shooting in Virginia Beach

A woman has been taken into custody in Virginia Beach following a shooting that injured another person over the weekend. Woman arrested following domestic-related shooting …. A woman has been taken into custody in Virginia Beach following a shooting that injured another person over the weekend. Police: 1 dead, 1...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

