Lakers Injury News: LA To Be Without At Least One Starter Tuesday Against The Knicks

They're still not fully healthy.

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to get back in the win column on Tuesday , when they play in one of basketball's most storied arenas, Madison Square Garden. On the second night of a back-to-back, after LeBron James and Anthony Davis both missed Monday's game, the Lakers are hoping to be a bit healthier. However, it's not all good news for LA.

The Lakers released their initial injury report for Tuesday's game, and announced that starting shooting guard Patrick Beverley would not be playing due to left knee soreness. Moreover, James, who recently was said to be playing on Tuesday , is actually questionable due to his ongoing left ankle soreness. The best news came for Davis, who's probable to go with his foot injury.

It does seem that there's a very good chance James will go, especially considering ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that he was playing . The Lakers are likely trying to be cautious on the injury report, but it sounds like James will be playing at MSG for the first time in almost three years.

As for Beverley, his absence is a bit of a surprise. Beverley has started all 42 games he's played for the Lakers, and hasn't missed a game in over two weeks. However, the Lakers want to be careful with their veterans, so, on the second night of a back-to-back, Beverley won't be in the lineup.

Expect Lonnie Walker IV to start in his place, unless the Lakers elect to go big with Rui Hachimura . Tip off is at 4:30 p.m. PST.