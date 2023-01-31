ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Related
PennLive.com

Wawa inches closer to bringing store to Dauphin County

Plans for Wawa to construct a convenience store in Swatara Township are moving forward. During a Wednesday hearing, Swatara Township Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to adopt a zoning text amendment change to an ordinance that allows for a convenience store to be built at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, off Route 322, near Hummelstown.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Rock Lititz, local businesses receive development loans

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) announced five new low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA). The loans are awarded to support business growth in five counties that will help create and retain 157 total jobs. “A PIDA loan is a...
LITITZ, PA
local21news.com

Luxury senior living changing the skyline in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster city skyline is changing. All in an effort to make the city more friendly for retirees. U.S. News named Lancaster the best place to retire. So Willow Valley Communities is setting up shop where the over 55 community says they want to...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Historic 200 year old York County home is for sale

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000. According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to Carriage House Car Wash in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carriage House Car Wash in Lebanon County is going to be undergoing a major renovation in the coming months. Carriage House Car Wash was purchased in September 2020 by Kyle Wenger, who also owns a second car wash called 16th Street Car Wash & Storage, which is located at 22 N. 16th St. in Lebanon.
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

CVS in downtown Harrisburg is closed: what is going to replace it?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CVS Pharmacy in downtown Harrisburg’s South of the Market (SoMO) district, recently closed its doors – so what is coming next?. The sale of the CVS on 221-223 Market St. in Harrisburg was done by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s partner Gary Russell, who represented CVS in the sale of the 12,000-square-foot property.
HARRISBURG, PA
tourcounsel.com

Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania

Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
WYOMISSING, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County doesn't need Phil, they have their own oracle

KIRKWOOD, Pa. — Move over, Punxsutawney Phil. Lancaster County has their own weather prognosticator, and it lives at the The Slumbering Lodge of Hibernating Governors. Octoraro Orphie, called "the One True Groundhog" for his allegedly undefeated streak of correct predictions since 1908, gives the Hibernating Governors the future forecast every Feb. 2.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
bestattractions.org

Practical Things to Do in Lititz, Pennsylvania

Places to visit in Lititz, PA. Located in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Lititz is home to 9,370 people (2020). The town is located 9 miles north of Lancaster. The borough is excellent for taking a day trip from the city. Lititz offers a variety of activities and attractions, including parks and springs.
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

Fire reported in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A large fire has been reported in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County. Pictures from the 1800 block of Cornwall Road showed large plumes of black smoke coming up over the area from what officials say is currently a 1st alarm fire. The cause of...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire sends up huge plumes of black smoke in Lebanon County

NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Huge plumes of black smoke poured from a fire on Thursday in Lebanon County. The fire happened after noon at a construction site along the 1800 block of Cornwall Road in North Cornwall Township. WGAL viewers shared a video (posted above) and a photo...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Multi-vehicle crash closes Lancaster County road

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed a road in Lancaster County. According to New Holland Police, the three-vehicle crash happened in the vicinity of N. Railroad Ave. at Linden Grove Road in Earl Township. New Holland Police and emergency services are at the scene and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Truck at York County company on fire, one injured

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in York County Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, crews responded to Tiger Trash, located along the 200 block of Steamboat Boulevard in East Manchester Township for the fuel tank fire. At this...
YORK COUNTY, PA

