ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

City school board votes to become sole owner of CATEC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There will soon be one owner of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center. The Charlottesville School Board has voted to buy out Albemarle County Public Schools and become the sole owner of the facility. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools says this is being done...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Virginia Department of Education’s error means less money for schools

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A mathematical error means millions of dollars school districts were expecting to have will not be there anymore. Now, Albemarle County and Charlottesville are assessing the damage. “It’s an unwelcome surprise,” Albemarle County Public Schools Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said Wednesday, February 1. Giaramita...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Emergency Communications Center offering new tech to Charlottesville-area communities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville UVA Albemarle Emergency Communication Center is offering some new technology to track crime in our communities. Citizen Connect allows everyone to search and browse law enforcement calls, as well as incident data. This technology also allows you to look at specific locations and records from law enforcement.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

21 Albemarle County students compete in 17th Annual Spelling Bee

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Are you smarter than a fifth grader?. On Tuesday, 21 students competed in Albemarle County Public Schools’ 17th annual Spelling Bee. Ultimately Vihaan Rastogi took home the top prize after spelling ‘ammunition’. The top three spellers are moving on to compete in...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Agency collecting blankets for children in foster care

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A foster care agency is asking you to give a little of yourself and help help keep a child in need warm. The Wrapped in Love blanket campaign is underway in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. “It serves our foster children, particularly with our agency -...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville City manager holds public forum on budget for FY24

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Manager Michael Rogers Tuesday night held the first of two public forums to discuss the budget for fiscal year 2024. The forum was meant to provide a space for people to give feedback on where they want tax dollars spent, but only two gave their input.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville City Schools addresses hallway brawl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools leaders are addressing safety after a fight involving dozens of students last week that was caught on a video now posted online. Amanda Korman, a Charlottesville City School spokesperson, says that student safety is the “bedrock of being able to learn” but...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event

Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wina.com

WINA Teacher of the Month

Congratulations to Tara Murphy of West Central Primary School. Congratulations to all the teachers that were recognized as Teacher of the Month!. Teacher winners for 2022-2023 school year: October ~ Amy Lastinger of The Peabody School, November ~ Hollie Johnson of Johnson Elementary School, December ~ Elizabeth Clay of Woodbrook Elementary School, January ~ Paul Jarasek of Western Albemarle High School.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

20 candidates vying for Charlottesville City Council seat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Applications are now closed for the open Charlottesville City Council seat. In less than a week, the number of candidates more than doubled. 20 candidates applied to replace former Councilor Sena Magill. Two have been on the city council before, those being Kristin Szakos and Kathy Galvin. Though, prior experience is not a prerequisite. Council will appoint the new member.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy