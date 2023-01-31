Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
City school board votes to become sole owner of CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There will soon be one owner of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center. The Charlottesville School Board has voted to buy out Albemarle County Public Schools and become the sole owner of the facility. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools says this is being done...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Education Association, School Board draft collective bargaining resolution
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Education Association and the Charlottesville School Board worked together to draft a collective bargaining resolution. The last time a draft was presented was April, 2022. It is a historic moment as CCS is among the first Virginia school divisions to adopt a collective bargaining...
NBC 29 News
Virginia Department of Education’s error means less money for schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A mathematical error means millions of dollars school districts were expecting to have will not be there anymore. Now, Albemarle County and Charlottesville are assessing the damage. “It’s an unwelcome surprise,” Albemarle County Public Schools Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said Wednesday, February 1. Giaramita...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville narrows down the list of appointed council member applicants
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Only six finalists are left after 20 people applied for an open seat on Charlottesville City Council. The city announced Thursday, February 2, that the final six applicants are: Alex Bryant, Kathy Galvin, Lisa Larson-Torres, Natalie Oschrin, Leah Puryear, and Kristin Szakos. Each councilor sent in...
WSLS
Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
Augusta Free Press
Senate committee moves to block appointment of ‘wokeness’ critic to UVA Board of Visitors
A State Senate committee said no on Monday to controversial University of Virginia Board of Visitors appointee Bert Ellis. Gov. Glenn Youngkin had appointed Ellis, the CEO of Ellis Communications, an Atlanta-based, early-stage venture capital firm and an investor in The White Spot, a popular Corner restaurant, last summer. Ellis,...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville, Albemarle may have option to raise taxes by 1% to help schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 25th District Senator Creigh Deeds (D) is working to give Albemarle County and Charlottesville residents the option to slightly raise taxes to benefit their own school district. The proposed General Assembly bill would let localities hold a referendum to allow people to decide if they want...
NBC 29 News
Delegate Hudson speaks out against Governor Youngkin’s pick for UVA Board of Visitors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin’s pick for a seat on the UVA Board of Visitors is getting shot down. Some Democrats believe Bert Ellis should not take the seat, and he is being taken off the confirmation list. Ellis caught heat in 2020 for trying to remove...
NBC 29 News
Emergency Communications Center offering new tech to Charlottesville-area communities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville UVA Albemarle Emergency Communication Center is offering some new technology to track crime in our communities. Citizen Connect allows everyone to search and browse law enforcement calls, as well as incident data. This technology also allows you to look at specific locations and records from law enforcement.
NBC 29 News
21 Albemarle County students compete in 17th Annual Spelling Bee
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Are you smarter than a fifth grader?. On Tuesday, 21 students competed in Albemarle County Public Schools’ 17th annual Spelling Bee. Ultimately Vihaan Rastogi took home the top prize after spelling ‘ammunition’. The top three spellers are moving on to compete in...
NBC 29 News
Afghan Community of Charlottesville celebrates 1 year anniversary and plans for the future
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - February 1st marks one year since the Afghan population was officially recognized as a community in Charlottesville. Many celebrated the day at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library while raising awareness about the need for a Muslim cemetery. “There were a lot of people living before here, but...
NBC 29 News
Agency collecting blankets for children in foster care
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A foster care agency is asking you to give a little of yourself and help help keep a child in need warm. The Wrapped in Love blanket campaign is underway in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. “It serves our foster children, particularly with our agency -...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City manager holds public forum on budget for FY24
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Manager Michael Rogers Tuesday night held the first of two public forums to discuss the budget for fiscal year 2024. The forum was meant to provide a space for people to give feedback on where they want tax dollars spent, but only two gave their input.
cbs19news
Charlottesville City Schools addresses hallway brawl
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools leaders are addressing safety after a fight involving dozens of students last week that was caught on a video now posted online. Amanda Korman, a Charlottesville City School spokesperson, says that student safety is the “bedrock of being able to learn” but...
schillingshow.com
Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event
Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
Augusta Free Press
Tent City evictions: Councilman thinks the city should have answers for housing problem
With less than a week for Waynesboro’s homeless population in Tent City to find new accommodations, Valley Community Services Board and the Valley Homeless Connection group are putting in extra time to help the men and women who live there through the transition. Lydia Campbell serves as the coordinator...
wina.com
WINA Teacher of the Month
Congratulations to Tara Murphy of West Central Primary School. Congratulations to all the teachers that were recognized as Teacher of the Month!. Teacher winners for 2022-2023 school year: October ~ Amy Lastinger of The Peabody School, November ~ Hollie Johnson of Johnson Elementary School, December ~ Elizabeth Clay of Woodbrook Elementary School, January ~ Paul Jarasek of Western Albemarle High School.
WSET
Former fraternity house director sues Washington and Lee University
LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — Kelly Harris is suing Washington and Lee University, alleging that they had a hand in getting her fired from her role as a House Director for the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. In 2020 and 2021, Harris filed reports with the school and fraternity, saying that...
NBC 29 News
20 candidates vying for Charlottesville City Council seat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Applications are now closed for the open Charlottesville City Council seat. In less than a week, the number of candidates more than doubled. 20 candidates applied to replace former Councilor Sena Magill. Two have been on the city council before, those being Kristin Szakos and Kathy Galvin. Though, prior experience is not a prerequisite. Council will appoint the new member.
cbs19news
UVA student reacts to pedestrians seemingly not paying attention when crossing at the Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The problem of pedestrian and cyclist safety continues in Charlottesville. Some say it's a culture issue, and some say it's an infrastructure problem. But the latest issue is that pedestrians don't seem to pay attention when they're trying to cross the street, especially around the University of Virginia Corner.
Comments / 0