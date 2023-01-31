Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Rollover crash on I-35 near downtown caused by slick roads, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say slick roads may have contributed to a rollover crash near downtown overnight. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Interstate 35 southbound on the lower level near South Alamo. According to police, the driver lost control due the slick roads and rolled...
foxsanantonio.com
18-wheeler accident temporarily shut down I-35 South near Von Ormy
SAN ANTONIO - A major accident involving an 18-wheeler has closed a portion of Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday along I-35 South near the Von Ormy Road exit. Police said that the driver of the big rig was stuck between a...
foxsanantonio.com
Good Samaritan put his life at risk to extinguish flames during fiery wreck
SAN ANTONIO - Kenneth Ramirez thought he was doing a free routine battery check for a customer at Advanced Auto Parts on North General McMullen Drive. But Fox San Antonio’s Ryan Wolf helped set up the fake maintenance checkup as part of a CASH FOR KINDNESS surprise. “How are...
KSAT 12
Loop 1604 exit ramp near Lookout Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The Loop 1604 westbound exit ramp at Lookout Road has reopened following a multi-vehicle pileup early Tuesday morning. SAPD did not say how many vehicles were involved or exactly why the crash occurred. It is unclear if there are any injuries. --- (Original Story) A...
KSAT 12
Woman in critical condition after Southwest Side crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after a crash on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 7:56 p.m. near Nogalitos and Zarzamora streets. Police said a woman was driving north when she got a green light and was...
foxsanantonio.com
1-year-old baby girl abducted out of San Antonio found safe, suspect in custody
UPDATE AT 10:28 A.M. - The San Antonio Police said Aviani Brown has been found safe. The suspect is currently detained for questioning. No other information available at this time. -------------------------------------------------- SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted early Thursday morning. San Antonio Police...
KSAT 12
Ice on elevated roads causes pileup crashes on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police, EMS and city brine trucks had their hands full on Tuesday morning with ice causing crashes on elevated roads on the city’s Northeast Side. Ice began to form on area bridges just before 6 am. One of the first closures happening at...
KSAT 12
SAPD officer shoots dog after being bitten while answering family violence call, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A police officer responding to a family violence call shot and wounded a dog after being bitten outside a South Side motel room late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. at a La Quinta Inn in the 7200 block...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot victim twice then later flagged down officer claiming self defense, report says
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man he claims he killed in self defense. Kameron Hunter Johns, 24, was charged on Wednesday with murder. According to the arrest report, Johns flagged an officer down just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 15...
foxsanantonio.com
Robber on the run after demanding money but leaves with beer instead
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect that robbed a convenience store on San Antonio's South Side. Police say the robbery happened at 7223 Somerset Road on January 19th. The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register while...
foxsanantonio.com
Space heater to blame for West Side house fire
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are saying a space heater ignited a house fire on the West Side late Tuesday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at a home off North San Gabriel Street near Rivas Street. Crews said the fire was in the back of the home, but was...
KSAT 12
Man charged with killing 2 people on Northwest Side was arrested after attempted carjacking, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager fatally shot two people inside a vehicle just hours before he was arrested for attempting to carjack a person with the same gun, according to a warrant obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates. Lazerith Esteban Carrillo, 18, was charged with capital murder-multiple people, robbery and...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Police officer hospitalized after his cruiser was hit by another vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer is in the hospital after being involved in a wreck on the Northwest Side. The accident happened around 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Loop 410 access road. Investigators said the police sergeant was taken to the hospital...
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton woman arrested on drug charges
A 25-year-old woman from Pleasanton was arrested on Wednesday evening, Jan. 25 by Atascosa County Sheriff’s investigators after a weeks-long investigation into drug distribution at a home in Pleasanton. Destiny Moore was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute over 4 grams but...
foxsanantonio.com
Loaded guns, counterfeit bills, drugs lead to three people arrested
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Department executed an arrest warrant for one person but found more than what they expected upon arrival. Deputies were going to the 4000 block of Fortuna Place on January 18th to execute an arrest warrant for Jesus De La Cruz, 18, on San Antonio's West Side.
KSAT 12
Suspect shot, killed outside North Side bar identified by ME’s Office
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed outside a North Side bar has been identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 38-year-old Jesse Reyna. San Antonio police said the shooting happened just before midnight on Saturday outside the Garden Bistro Bar...
foxsanantonio.com
Argument over text leads to assault, suspect on the run
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Joel Lakemper. Deputies were sent to the 1300 block Charismatie St. on January 17, after a woman reported she had been assaulted by Lakemper. She claims Lakemper became angry and then violent after questioning her over a...
foxsanantonio.com
Several roads closed in rural Bexar County due to icy conditions
SAN ANTONIO - Several roads around San Antonio are closed due to weather conditions on Tuesday. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that the following roads are closed due to ice on the bridge:. Boerne Stage Road at Baywater Stage. 11300 Block of State Hwy 211. 24900 Block of Scenic...
KTSA
Portable heater sparks fire at home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are blaming a faulty heater for a fire that displaced a resident on San Antonio’s West side. Firefighters got the call at around 10 P.M. Tuesday from the 500 block of North San Gabriel. The flames were coming from the back of...
