Boerne, TX

foxsanantonio.com

18-wheeler accident temporarily shut down I-35 South near Von Ormy

SAN ANTONIO - A major accident involving an 18-wheeler has closed a portion of Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday along I-35 South near the Von Ormy Road exit. Police said that the driver of the big rig was stuck between a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

1-year-old baby girl abducted out of San Antonio found safe, suspect in custody

UPDATE AT 10:28 A.M. - The San Antonio Police said Aviani Brown has been found safe. The suspect is currently detained for questioning. No other information available at this time. -------------------------------------------------- SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted early Thursday morning. San Antonio Police...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Ice on elevated roads causes pileup crashes on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police, EMS and city brine trucks had their hands full on Tuesday morning with ice causing crashes on elevated roads on the city’s Northeast Side. Ice began to form on area bridges just before 6 am. One of the first closures happening at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Space heater to blame for West Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are saying a space heater ignited a house fire on the West Side late Tuesday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at a home off North San Gabriel Street near Rivas Street. Crews said the fire was in the back of the home, but was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton woman arrested on drug charges

A 25-year-old woman from Pleasanton was arrested on Wednesday evening, Jan. 25 by Atascosa County Sheriff’s investigators after a weeks-long investigation into drug distribution at a home in Pleasanton. Destiny Moore was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute over 4 grams but...
PLEASANTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Loaded guns, counterfeit bills, drugs lead to three people arrested

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Department executed an arrest warrant for one person but found more than what they expected upon arrival. Deputies were going to the 4000 block of Fortuna Place on January 18th to execute an arrest warrant for Jesus De La Cruz, 18, on San Antonio's West Side.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Argument over text leads to assault, suspect on the run

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Joel Lakemper. Deputies were sent to the 1300 block Charismatie St. on January 17, after a woman reported she had been assaulted by Lakemper. She claims Lakemper became angry and then violent after questioning her over a...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Several roads closed in rural Bexar County due to icy conditions

SAN ANTONIO - Several roads around San Antonio are closed due to weather conditions on Tuesday. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that the following roads are closed due to ice on the bridge:. Boerne Stage Road at Baywater Stage. 11300 Block of State Hwy 211. 24900 Block of Scenic...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

