cbs4indy.com
A February warm-up in progress for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a cold start to the week and month of February, but warmer air is on the way!. It’s Groundhog Day tomorrow! We’ll see a good amount of sunshine throughout the day. The sun, along with a stronger push of warm south air, will help our high temperatures reach the middle 40s.
cbs4indy.com
One year since snowstorm began, one foot of snow in some locations
INDIANAPOLIS – On the morning of February 2, 2022, a strong winter storm moved through central Indiana and began dropping rain and snow. This storm began as rain, transitioned to a mix, and eventually became all snow. Over a 48-hour timeframe, over a foot of snow fell in northern Indiana with roughly 10″ of snow in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets.
cbs4indy.com
St. Elmo Steak House lands in top 10 of OpenTable’s Most Romantic Restaurants list for 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Romance is on the menu at Indianapolis’ quintessential steakhouse. St. Elmo Steak House was among the top ten most rated eateries in OpenTable’s Most Romantic Restaurants list for 2023. The restaurant booking site analyzed over 13 million reviews to pinpoint the spots that diners said...
cbs4indy.com
IndyGo announces 38th Street closure for Purple Line construction; community outreach events
INDIANAPOLIS — A stretch of 38th Street between Emerson and Shadeland avenues will be closed for 130 days as part of construction for IndyGo’s Purple Line. IndyGo stated the construction will be for roadway and drainage improvements. One eastbound lane will remain open while the westbound lanes of 38th Street between Emerson and Shadeland will be closed.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene.
cbs4indy.com
Seasonal start to February, 50s possible next week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the teens and feel-like temperatures in the single digits. The cold air doesn’t budge for the day. There is light at the end of the tunnel by next week, though!. Cold, sunny Tuesday. For the rest of your...
cbs4indy.com
2 convicted in nationwide scheme involving Indianapolis car lots
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were convicted of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering after a nationwide bankruptcy scheme that involved Indianapolis car lots, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Following a six-day trial, a federal jury found 47-year-old Brian Fenner, of Indianapolis, and 63-year-old Dennis Birkley, of Wisconsin, guilty...
cbs4indy.com
4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning lane and make an unsafe lane change. The trooper turned on his lights to signal a traffic stop but the Hyundai reportedly sped away.
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Mom says ‘weird guy’ followed her in Marion grocery store, tried to grab 4-year-old daughter
MARION, Ind. – A Marion man followed a woman and her daughter in a grocery store before trying to kidnap the little girl, police say. Marion police arrested Jason Milliner following the Jan. 30 incident, which happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Needler’s Fresh Market on Forest Avenue in Marion.
cbs4indy.com
Indy man dead, police officer in ‘extremely critical condition’ after shooting at Memphis library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One person is dead and a Memphis police officer was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Poplar-White Station library in East Memphis, police say. Memphis Police responded to the library at 12:32. The male officer was taken to Regional One Hospital in...
cbs4indy.com
Man dead, woman hurt in south side Indy shooting
cbs4indy.com
3 Indy men accused of spotlighting deer during roadside hunt in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – Conservation officers arrested three Indianapolis men accused of using a spotlight to hunt and kill a deer at night. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, 34-year-old Biak Sang, 30-year-old Hrang Lian and 32-year-old Ro Hmung Lian face misdemeanor charges of illegal taking of a white-tailed deer, hunting with the aid of a motor conveyance, jacklighting, shooting from a public roadway and hunting without the consent of the landowner.
cbs4indy.com
Woman, dog die in house fire on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was killed in a house fire that also killed a dog on the east side of Indianapolis. First responders rushed to a home at the corner of N. Irvington and E. 13th Street just before 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters removed one 60-year-old woman from the...
cbs4indy.com
Lebanon elementary schools prep for upgrades thanks to capital referendum money
LEBANON, Ind. — Boone County is one of the fastest growing counties in central Indiana, and its schools are trying to keep up and prepare. The Lebanon Community School Corporation is using a capital referendum passed last May to make big changes. Harney Elementary and Perry-Worth Elementary will see...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD keeps tight reins on its specialty enforcement units
INDIANAPOLIS — The civilian leader of the civilian lead IMPD General Orders Board, which oversees the rules and practices by which Metro police officers do their jobs, told CBS4 News that he is confident that the type of group official misconduct witnessed in the fatal Memphis police beating of a man earlier this month could not happen in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Thief steals $10k worth of jewelry from Brownsburg shop after switching out real rings with fake ones
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a fast-acting thief who was caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry from a Brownsburg store. According to a police report, the theft happened at Premier Arms at the end of December. The store’s...
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested on murder, robbery charges released days before deadly shooting after judge denies hold
An Indianapolis man is behind bars accused of murder following a deadly shooting Monday on the city's north side. Despite the quick arrest, some community leaders feel the case illustrates both the successes and failures of Marion County's justice system. Man arrested on murder, robbery charges released …. An Indianapolis...
cbs4indy.com
Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store
cbs4indy.com
Purdue professor arrested for propositioning women, dealing meth
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University professor was arrested after being accused of dealing meth and propositioning women for sexual favors. According to the Lafayette Police Department, Sergey Macheret, 65, of Lafayette was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into reports of a “suspicious male approaching women.” Macheret faces charges of making an unlawful proposition, dealing methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine.
