Noblesville, IN

A February warm-up in progress for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a cold start to the week and month of February, but warmer air is on the way!. It’s Groundhog Day tomorrow! We’ll see a good amount of sunshine throughout the day. The sun, along with a stronger push of warm south air, will help our high temperatures reach the middle 40s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
One year since snowstorm began, one foot of snow in some locations

INDIANAPOLIS – On the morning of February 2, 2022, a strong winter storm moved through central Indiana and began dropping rain and snow. This storm began as rain, transitioned to a mix, and eventually became all snow. Over a 48-hour timeframe, over a foot of snow fell in northern Indiana with roughly 10″ of snow in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets.
KOKOMO, IN
IndyGo announces 38th Street closure for Purple Line construction; community outreach events

INDIANAPOLIS — A stretch of 38th Street between Emerson and Shadeland avenues will be closed for 130 days as part of construction for IndyGo’s Purple Line. IndyGo stated the construction will be for roadway and drainage improvements. One eastbound lane will remain open while the westbound lanes of 38th Street between Emerson and Shadeland will be closed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Seasonal start to February, 50s possible next week

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the teens and feel-like temperatures in the single digits. The cold air doesn’t budge for the day. There is light at the end of the tunnel by next week, though!. Cold, sunny Tuesday. For the rest of your...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
2 convicted in nationwide scheme involving Indianapolis car lots

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were convicted of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering after a nationwide bankruptcy scheme that involved Indianapolis car lots, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Following a six-day trial, a federal jury found 47-year-old Brian Fenner, of Indianapolis, and 63-year-old Dennis Birkley, of Wisconsin, guilty...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning lane and make an unsafe lane change. The trooper turned on his lights to signal a traffic stop but the Hyundai reportedly sped away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Man dead, woman hurt in south side Indy shooting

Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side, dog shot in incident. Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side, dog shot in incident. CBS4 News at 6. IMPD booking decision cleared way for gunman to make bond before murder. AES customers...
INDIANA STATE
3 Indy men accused of spotlighting deer during roadside hunt in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – Conservation officers arrested three Indianapolis men accused of using a spotlight to hunt and kill a deer at night. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, 34-year-old Biak Sang, 30-year-old Hrang Lian and 32-year-old Ro Hmung Lian face misdemeanor charges of illegal taking of a white-tailed deer, hunting with the aid of a motor conveyance, jacklighting, shooting from a public roadway and hunting without the consent of the landowner.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
Woman, dog die in house fire on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was killed in a house fire that also killed a dog on the east side of Indianapolis. First responders rushed to a home at the corner of N. Irvington and E. 13th Street just before 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters removed one 60-year-old woman from the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IMPD keeps tight reins on its specialty enforcement units

INDIANAPOLIS — The civilian leader of the civilian lead IMPD General Orders Board, which oversees the rules and practices by which Metro police officers do their jobs, told CBS4 News that he is confident that the type of group official misconduct witnessed in the fatal Memphis police beating of a man earlier this month could not happen in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store

Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store. Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from …. Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store. CBS4 News at 6. IMPD booking decision cleared way for gunman to make bond before murder. AES customers frustrated by high...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Purdue professor arrested for propositioning women, dealing meth

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University professor was arrested after being accused of dealing meth and propositioning women for sexual favors. According to the Lafayette Police Department, Sergey Macheret, 65, of Lafayette was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into reports of a “suspicious male approaching women.” Macheret faces charges of making an unlawful proposition, dealing methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine.
LAFAYETTE, IN

