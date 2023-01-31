Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Northeastern Indiana farmland sells for $19,984 per acre
This week, three tracts of cropland totaling 121.3 acres sold for $2.425 million, or $19,984 per acre, in northeast Indiana. “Several things are noteworthy about this result,” says R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company who conducted the sale. “It’s rare to see prices per acre in the $20,000 range with all the serious competition coming from local operators. We had investors in the room, but they dropped out quickly as bidders focused their attention on the farm as an entirety.”
nwi.life
Crown Point Commissions New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Motorists can now drive green with confidence in the City of Crown Point. In late 2022, the City of Crown Point unveiled two new level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the city. Both chargers are 40 amps and offer two charging ports. One station is located in the parking...
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Proposed Indiana Bill Brings Up Furries in School AGAIN
Should Teens Be Allowed to Wear Whatever They Want?. One of the best (or tricky) parts of being an adolescent and navigating those hormonal teenage years, is discovering your own style along with your likes and dislikes. Even I can recall my different phases through those formative years ranging from wearing pink with girly make-up choices to my all-black emo days where only punk rock music was good music. As an adult, I still carry those different identities molded together into one, making me the well-rounded person that I like to think I am today.
buildingindiana.com
New 60+ Mile Trail Coming to Indiana
Radius Indiana is a regional, nonprofit economic development organization in southern Indiana, and has worked for several years with a number of regional partners on the acquisition and development of more than 60 miles of CSX rail corridor into a unique regional trail that will provide a boost to public health, tourism, safety, and economic development for numerous communities across several counties.
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
Who’s Responsible for Repairs if a Snow Plow Damages Your Property in Indiana?
Indiana has seen its fair share of winter precipitation this winter. At some point since the season began nearly every square mile of the state has received various amounts of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and sometimes a mix of all three which has kept Indiana Department of Transportation snow plow drivers busy. While their efforts are greatly appreciated, as many of them work throughout the day and night doing their best to clear the roads and make driving a little safer for the rest of us when Mother Nature decides to get a little frosty, they are human and accidents can happen. So, who's on the hook for repairs if one of those accidents happens to your personal property?
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
nwi.life
Crown Point Police Department Brings Back Adopt a Car Program
The Crown Point Police Department is bringing back its Adopt a Car. Started in 1995, the Crown Point Police Department Adopt a Car Program began to help offset the cost of equipping squad cars with necessary emergency equipment, including light bars, radios, video equipment and more. The program allows local...
hometownnewsnow.com
Car Takes Out Pole at Hammer's
(La Porte County, IN) - A motor vehicle striking a NIPSCO pole resulted in several hundred power outages in the Michigan City area late this morning. At about 11 a.m., emergency responders were called to the area of U.S. 20 and Johnson Road. Witnesses say a NIPSCO pole was broken in two and the upper half of the pole was dangling above the ground from the power lines.
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
tourcounsel.com
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Indiana
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Michigan City, Indiana. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. The Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is one of the popular outlet malls...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana hospitals are in the red, and they don’t agree with lawmakers on how to cut costs
Indiana’s hospital leaders say that they have been operating in the red in 2022 due to inflation and rising labor costs. And they are worried that proposed legislation to address rising health care costs could push them deeper into financial stress. The Indiana Hospital Association shared a new financial...
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
95.3 MNC
Indiana Department of Homeland Security recognizes Earthquake Awareness Month
February is Earthquake Awareness Month. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that while earthquakes in Indiana seem unlikely, the reality is that the state is near two seismic zones that have the potential to produce both small and major earthquakes. Actually, about 2,000 tremors a day occur in the...
Education bills seeking to overhaul school curriculum advance in Indiana legislature
Broad career readiness initiatives, changes to K-12 literacy curriculum and incentives for up-and-coming teachers are at the heart of multiple education bills advancing through the Indiana legislature. State lawmakers in House and Senate education committees collectively took up more than a dozen bills on Wednesday. Most of those measures advanced or are scheduled for committee […] The post Education bills seeking to overhaul school curriculum advance in Indiana legislature appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana residential property tax relief bill draws opposition from schools, local officials
What could be Hoosiers’ best bet at property tax relief was met with opposition Thursday from education advocates and local government officials who maintained they would take a financial hit if lawmakers approve the proposal. The bill would temporarily provide a supplemental homestead credit and lower the 1% cap on residential property taxes. It was […] The post Indiana residential property tax relief bill draws opposition from schools, local officials appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WIBC.com
Indiana Chamber CEO Says 15% Increase In Property Tax Bills Not Likely
INDIANAPOLIS–Education, property taxes, and the future for small businesses in Indiana were some of the topics addressed Thursday by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. You may have heard that assessed values on homes could translate into as much as a 15% property tax increase on your home. If you are concerned about your property taxes skyrocketing, President and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce Kevin Brinegar says you may have nothing to worry about.
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
