ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Crosstown Plaza | Strip mall in Schenectady, New York

Crosstown Plaza is a large strip mall in Schenectady, NY (at the Rotterdam-Schenectady line) along Watt Street and NY State Route 7 near the I-890 entrance. As of January, 1991, the strip mall consisted of 183,500 square feet (17,050 square meters). By August, 1995, it was 193,500 square feet (17,980 square meters).
SCHENECTADY, NY
Syracuse.com

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 more locations axed in NY state

Bed Bath and Beyond has announced a new list of store closings, axing 87 more stores including eight in New York state. The home goods retailer said Wednesday it will close the stores over the coming weeks, in addition to 150 closures announced last year as its business continues to struggle. The new list includes two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Upstate New York, located at 2020 South Road, Suite 3, in Poughkeepsie, and at 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Ice Harvesting Events In The Capital Region

Ice harvesting was a booming business on the lakes and rivers of New York State during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. In the Capital Region, the Mohawk and Hudson Rivers and the abundance of lakes and ponds, was perfectly situated to supply ice to the growing cities all along the east coast. The ice harvesting industry also provided high-paying employment to local farmers and lumbermen. Two upcoming events in the region will explore the ice industry.
COHOES, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Capital Region Doughnut Shop Among Best in Nation on Yelp

All of us want to know where to go for the best doughnut. Fortunately, Yelp.com did the work for us prediabetics-in-denial and gave us their Top 100 list, and Albany is just one of many cities in New York State to be named. They compiled this list based on customer reviews, total volume, and many other factors, being sure to search thoroughly for the very best bakers of "America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections" (yelp.com). My mouth is watering just looking at all the sugary goodness on their list!
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

New York Smokers Just Got $100s Worth Of Bad News For 2023

Governor Hochul announced her $227 billion state budget plan for 2023-2024 on February 1. While there are positive notes like pinning minimum wage to inflation, one proposed change has New York smokers furious. The average New York smoker will already spend more than $209,000 on cigarettes over their entire lifetime,...
NEW YORK STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Shocking Weather ‘History’ Made In Upstate New York

Weather experts are shocked to report something that hasn't ever been recorded when it comes to weather in Upstate New York. Tuesday was Jan. 31, the last day of the month of January. Once temperatures went above 30 degrees, history was officially made. Historically Warm January In Upstate New York.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Everything You Need To Know About New York State’s 2024 Budget

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her $227 billion spending plan. On Wednesday, Gov. Hochul outlined her Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget. "I'm committed to doing everything in my power to make the Empire State a more affordable, more livable, safer place for all New Yorkers," Hochul said. "We will make bold, transformative investments that lift up New Yorkers while maintaining solid fiscal footing in uncertain times."
Hot 99.1

New York Parent Gets Ticket, Dirt Bike and 15-Year Old Grounded?

Have you ever been the kid that does something that your parents told you not to do repeatedly? Were there ever police involved? Did your parents ever get a ticket because of it?. What could possibly go wrong if you're a 15-year-old and just 'minding your own business' while riding...
Hot 99.1

Very Rare Event Happening Next Year in New York State

The weather is cold and there's real no end in sight for those who live in colder climates, such as the State of New York. We probably have at least another six to seven weeks of cold temperatures, before the warming trend builds into forecasts. The month of April is...
Hot 99.1

New York Ranked One of The Worst States For Dental Health

Whether it's sweater teeth, cavities or gingivitis, New York is off to a rough start when it comes to dental health statistics in 2023. A lot of New Yorkers have a dirty mouth. You can tell when you accidentally cut someone off on I-84. As it turns out, our mouths might be grosser than you think.
NEW YORK STATE
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy