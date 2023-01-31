Read full article on original website
Related
Half of Grocers Are Boosting Their Omnichannel Data Capabilities
As grocers invest in their omnichannel offerings, PYMNTS research shows data analytics are a priority. Grocers are looking to unify their capabilities across digital and in-store experiences, and to do this, they need a clear picture of how shoppers behave across different channels. Take, for instance, Walmart, the world’s largest...
Walmart announces major update to its online marketplace – and it could mean a $500 ad credit to grow your business
WALMART has debuted new limited-time discounts to entice sellers to join the company's online third-party marketplace. Merchants who sign up for the platform Walmart Marketplace can get a $500 credit to use on the chain's sponsored ad program. To receive the credit, sellers need to opt in through an email,...
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce
Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
JPMorgan Payments Sees Dawn of ‘Treasurer as Influencer’ Era as Focus Shifts to Profits
With 2023 off to a running start, treasury is calling the shots differently, with a refined focus forged in the crucible of 2022. Julie Lubell, global head of Trends and Advisory at J.P. Morgan Payments, discussed with Karen Webster the new roadmap for investing and corporate strategies that take the triumphs and failures of the past three years and create something new.
MaterialsXchange Adds Automated Ordering to Wholesale Lumber Marketplace
MaterialsXchange has updated its B2B marketplace for lumber, panels and other building material products. The marketplace now includes a streamlined ordering process that lets suppliers offer an ask/bid pricing structure that allows prices to be negotiated and transactions to occur instantly. It also enables buyers to receive alerts or order products directly, MaterialsXchange said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release.
Here's exactly how much you should be tipping your driver when you order food
Your tip is one of the most important parts of a delivery driver's income, and drivers agree that this is the amount they need.
TravelPulse
You’ll Soon Need To Obtain Official Permission To Enter the UK
In line with its objective of fully digitizing border systems by 2025, the United Kingdom (U.K.) will soon require inbound international travelers to obtain a British entry permit document, called the Electronic Travel Authorisation UK (ETA UK). It should be noted that ETA UK approval will be mandatory for all...
Allowing Dispensaries To Create Any Deal, No Matter How Complex: Alpine IQ And Flowhub Launch 2-Way Cannabis Loyalty Integration
Alpine IQ, a data and marketing solutions provider for retailers and brands, announced an improved loyalty integration with Flowhub, a cannabis retail management and payments platform. Alpine IQ and Flowhub have partnered to create an advanced, 2-way loyalty integration in Maui, Flowhub’s latest cannabis point of sale system. This integration provides cannabis retailers a synchronized loyalty program with the ability to opt-in loyalty members, connect rewards to any deal, and redeem them directly at the point of sale with one click — ultimately empowering operational efficiency, marketing ROI, and revenue.
Why is my electric bill so high? 13 ways to lower it
Wondering how to lower your electric bill? From smart bulbs to smart plugs, here are 13 ways to lower your electric bill at home.
I Delivered Food for DoorDash. Here's How Much I Earned in 2 Weeks
Tips matter a lot, as does the type of car you drive.
Phone Arena
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
According to software firm Dr.Web (via BleepingComputer) a new category of activity-tracking apps has appeared on the Google Play Store generating over 20 million downloads. What makes these three tracking apps so appealing to Android users? They bill themselves as health trackers and pedometers that give you incentive to get into shape by promising to pay out cash rewards to those who reach certain goals.
Pay for entry: US travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the United Kingdom
The United Kingdom will soon implement a "permission to travel" requirement and payment for those looking to visit the area without a visa.
An Amazon engineer asked ChatGPT interview questions for a software coding job at the company. The chatbot got them right.
This was one of many work-related ChatGPT topics discussed recently in an Amazon internal Slack channel.
GoodRx fined $1.5 million for allegedly selling users’ health data
The FTC alleges GoodRx's data misuse extended as far back as 2017. Deposit PhotosThe company allegedly promised to keep users' medical info private, but instead sold it to third-party advertisers.
Citizens Makes Zelle Available to Businesses Through Mobile Banking App
Citizens is now making Zelle available to small business customers through its mobile banking app. The financial institution said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release that the peer-to-peer (P2P) payments network allows small businesses to pay and get paid quickly and easily. By using Zelle through the mobile banking...
Inflation Forces Consumers to Rethink Smartphone, Subscription, Grocery Purchases
Maybe the customer was right all along in reacting cautiously to the news of easing inflation. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Jan. 30) that the U.S. consumer is “starting to freak out,” pointing to dipped car sales, slumping retail and decreased service-based spending as signs of pullback. With consumer spending representing 70% of the U.S. economy, any continued drop in spending could make a negative financial ripple across all sectors, and some experts are raising their recession risk predictions for the coming year.
I'm a 23-year-old founder booking $16,000 in sales a month with my social-media agency. Here's my advice for launching an online business.
Lauren Russell said investing in her business through business coaching and networking helped her startup flourish.
Upstart Laying Off 365 Employees as Loan Originations Decline
Upstart is laying off 365 employees due to reduced demand for lending. The artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the cuts will amount to about 20% of its current workforce. “On January 31, 2023, in response...
TechCrunch
TrueBiz aims to help financial services providers onboard business customers faster, avoid fraud
But due diligence doesn’t just apply to investors pouring money into startups, or companies acquiring other companies. Businesses, especially those operating in financial services, also have to conduct an appropriate amount of due diligence, for example, to avoid fraud. As recently as December, a congressional report accused several fintechs,...
Walmart throws shade at Amazon over new $150 minimum for free grocery delivery
Amazon announced Prime members will have to spend $150 to get free grocery delivery via Amazon Fresh, and Walmart wasted no time attacking its rival.
