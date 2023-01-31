Read full article on original website
GRAMMY Awards 1997: 14-Year-Old LeAnn Rimes Becomes The Youngest Grammy Winner Of All Time
The 65th annual GRAMMY Awards take place on February 5th in LA, but it’s time to look back at a historic country moment. In 1996, a young pop country phenom named LeAnn Rimes burst onto the country music scene with her debut major label studio album titled Blue. Featuring...
Lainey Wilson Becomes First Female Artist In Over A Decade To Have Multiple Songs Charting In Top 10 At Country Radio
Lainey Wilson’s momentum just keeps growing. After releasing her Bell Bottom Country album last year, to a new role as Abby on Yellowstone and even a couple big award show wins in 2022, she’s well on her way to potentially have TWO #1 singles early this year. As...
Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, Zac Brown Band set to headline Faster Horses
Faster Horses will celebrate its 10th year July 14, 15 and 16, with country music stars Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain set to take to the stage. The three-day country music festival on the Michigan International Speedway grounds, 12626 U.S. 12, will also feature a number of familiar and up-and-coming acts on two stages, including Dwight Yoakum, Dustin Lynch, Billy Currington, Tenille Townes, Megan Moroney, Ben Burgess and Pillbox Patti. Daily performance times will be announced ahead of the event.
Top 40 Country Songs for February 2023 [Power Rankings]
Four new voices shape the Top 5 songs on this month's Top 40. February 2023 is the month for country radio singles meant to power the summer and our chart includes a few of those too. Cole Swindell's "Drinkaby" stands out as a potentially great summer song, but so too...
Watch Sierra Ferrell Cover The Classic Buck Owens Tune, “Foolin’ Around”
Sierra Ferrell doesn’t fool around when paying tribute to classic country. She does a knockout job of covering classics in the country and folk space, always finding ways to bring new light to the old songs. “Foolin’ Around was written and released by Buck Owens in 1961. The single...
Grammy-Winning Nashville Hitmaker Mark Capps Killed by SWAT Team After Allegedly Holding Family at Gunpoint
Grammy-winning Nashville mix engineer and producer Mark Capps, whose career in music spanned 35 years, was shot and killed at his home on Thursday (Jan. 5) after a SWAT team reportedly responded to a complaint that he had held his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. Variety reports that 54-year-old Capps...
Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around”
With his birthday just a few weeks away, the great Johnny Cash would have turned 91 this year. And while sifting through some old Johnny Cash videos to share with our readers, I happened to come across an interesting crossroad on YouTube where Johnny Cash and Matthew McConaughey intersected. Back in 2012, a special event took place called, We Walk the Line: A Celebration of the Music of Johnny Cash. A number of greats were a part of the concert, […] The post Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo
Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as “Sunday Morning Coming Down.” Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens. It was then released by Johnny Cash the following year, becoming a number one song, Kristofferson recorded it himself for his 1970 debut album, Kristofferson. It went on to become one […] The post Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Many More to Perform at MusiCares Concert Honoring Motown’s Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson
The initial round of performers for the MusiCares Persons of the Year 2023 benefit gala — honoring Motown founder Berry Gordy and the label’s iconic artist Smokey Robinson — have been announced: Jimmie Allen, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Sheryl Crow, Four Tops, Lalah Hathaway, The Isley Brothers, Samara Joy, John Legend, Michael Mcdonald, Pj Morton, Mumford & Sons, Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Trombone Shorty, Valerie Simpson, Molly Tuttle, Rita Wilson, Dionne Warwick, and Sebastián Yatra will all perform at the event, which takes place Friday, Feb. 3 — just two days before the Grammy Awards — at the Los Angeles...
Morgan Wallen’s ‘Everything I Love’—Watch the Lyric Video for the New Heartbreak Song Here
On Jan. 31, country singer Morgan Wallen released three new songs called 'Everything I Love,' 'I Wrote the Book,' and 'Last Night.'
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Issues New Statement Defining What Rock Music Means
Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revised its mission statement to be more interpretive of the concept of rock music, according to a new report from Vulture. The move comes ahead of the Rock Hall's next class of nominees to be announced this week. But is it the institution's answer to pushback regarding country and hip-hop artists recently being inducted in the Rock Hall?
Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper and Iron Maiden, Among 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees
Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon are the 14 nominees for induction into the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominees were revealed on Feb. 1 by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris.
Elle King's 'Come Get Your Wife': A Song-By-Song Guide to the Singer's Debut Country Record
Elle King is making her official introduction to country fans with her debut country album, Come Get Your Wife, released on Friday, Jan. 27. Although the project marks her first full album in the genre, the relative country newcomer sounds perfectly at home singing songs that showcase her unique style.
‘Unclouded Day’ – How Willie Nelson, Randy Travis & Johnny Cash Made the Gospel Hymn Shine
Josiah Kelly Alwood penned “Unclouded Day” (also noted as “Uncloudy Day”) in 1879. The popular church hymn reached a national audience in the 20th century, thanks, in part to Mavis Staples’ soulful rendition in 1956. Since then, numerous cross-genre artists have recorded the song, including Eddy Arnold, B.J. Thomas, Don Henley, Leon Russell, George Jones, Brad Paisley, Marty Stuart, Brenda Lee, and more.
What Really Happened in the Song “Copperhead Road” by Steve Earle
The song was one of Steve Earle’s hit songs throughout his career. ‘Copperhead Road’ hit the charts landing at no. 10 on the US Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. And to make things even better, the song was Earle’s highest-peaking song as of 2022, which is so amazing!
Sheryl Crow Is 'Still in Shock' After Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination
Crow's nomination was announced earlier this week, alongside Willie Nelson, George Michael, Missy Elliott and more Sheryl Crow is on cloud nine after her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination. Speaking to PEOPLE at the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City on Wednesday, the "Strong Enough" singer opened up about her recent nomination. "I'm still a little bit in shock," Crow, 60, says. "It feels like I've been nominated for an Oscar for a 30-year movie. So it's really cool. I'm really...
The Ultimate Collection: Most Popular Country Songs of All Time
Get ready for a musical trip down memory lane with Country Thang Daily’s handpicked selection of the most popular country songs of all time. From classic hits that have stood the test of time to modern-day crossover sensations, these popular country tracks have captured the hearts of millions. With their catchy lyrics and upbeat melodies, these best country hits have become timeless classics, cementing their place in the annals of music history.
90s Country Songs: The Ultimate Playlist
The 90s was an era of country music that will forever be remembered in the annals of history. A wide array of artists from traditional ballads to honky-tonk jams mixed with some crossover hits that defined this decade. Country greats such as George Strait, Alan Jackson, and Clint Black topped the charts and cemented their place as icons in the genre.
Dolly Parton Adds More Sparkle to Her Life with Two New Gold-Certified Singles
Fans know Dolly Parton for many things – her songwriting, her voice, her philanthropy, and her eye-catching fashion sense. Parton has a way of adding a little sparkle and flare to everything she does or wears. Now, her life has a little more shine to it. She recently received two new Gold records from the RIAA.
