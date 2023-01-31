Read full article on original website
Related
Laziness isn't why you procrastinate. This is
The idea that procrastination is a sign of laziness is widespread, but not accurate for everyone. Knowing the root cause is key to breaking the pattern.
How to Declutter When You’re Depressed
Are you feeling overwhelmed and unmotivated to clean up your home? If a messy house leaves you feeling anxious and depressed, then it’s time to give some much-needed attention to this area of your life. Let’s talk about how to declutter when you’re depressed.
My kid is biting, hitting and kicking. I’m at my wit’s end, what can I do?
Everyone with young children experiences parenting challenges. And these are often exacerbated by parental exhaustion, financial or relationship difficulties, and work stress. I’m a clinical child psychologist who runs a clinic for parents experiencing difficulty parenting young children. One of the first questions parents ask us is “do I need help?” If there is more stress than enjoyment for you in being a parent, or you are becoming increasingly reactive or angry, or struggling to find things that work in your situation, the answer may be “yes”. When parents come and see us, they might tell us their child is kicking...
Futurism
People Thought an AI Was Brilliantly Analyzing Their Personalities, But It Was Actually Giving Out Feedback Randomly
Myers-Briggs. Astrology. BuzzFeed quizzes that tell you what kind of bread you are, according to your favorite Twilight quote. Based on their abundance alone, it's safe to say that people — whether they're seeking to self-categorize as a means of self discovery or simply as a way to quell some existential dread — really, really love a personality test.
Daily Targum
Break old habits — introduce some new organizational tips to your semester
After a much-needed but far too quick winter break, we’re finally back in school for another spring semester! This second half of the year can feel especially difficult since this semester is longer, and it takes a while for the weather to get warmer. Some of us are taking more credits, others are applying for internships and jobs and all of us are setting new goals, wanting to improve on what we did in the fall.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Have you tried the color changing makeup trend?
These products will fit your every mood – It’s no secret that finding the right shade of makeup can be a challenge, but there’s something new that can help. Are you ready for color changing makeup? That’s right, there are makeup products that will fit your every mood. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to share some cool makeup trends.
Opinion: Stop Overthinking Single People
I used to think that happily coupled people want single people to find relationships in order to be equally happy as if their love manifested in such a way that it led to this outpouring of altruism for close friends and family. Maybe that’s true in some instances. But I think sometimes the opposite is true: it’s not about wanting us to be happy. It’s wanting us to be the same.
People Are Talking About The Death Of The "Dream Job," And Honestly, It Makes Perfect Sense
"This is not a ‘dream job.’ This is not ‘a great culture.’ This is not ‘great benefits and perks.’ This is the baseline that every single person deserves in exchange for spending half of their waking hours at work."
ClickOnDetroit.com
How Chick-fil-A biscuits are bringing comfort to grieving father
Ethan, my youngest child, was 12 years-old when he was diagnosed with cancer in July of 2020. He was at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Houston Medical Center, and when his treatment began, we had discovered there was a Chick-fil-A right across the street from the hospital. We were overjoyed, not because the hospital food was bad, but because long before Ethan was diagnosed, we would often go to the Chick-fil-A near our house for breakfast on Saturday mornings.
Opinion: People Settle For Sub-Par Relationships
Trouble is brewing in the relationship department. A couple I know just broke up after five years of dating. Several clients I coach face constant conflict in interactions with their partners and struggle to figure out why they cannot make their relationship work.
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Stuck? 2 Types of Procrastination
Different types of procrastination require different interventions. Nervous system regulation is key to changing habits. Who amongst us hasn’t had the experience of knowing what we should do to feel better yet continuing to do the exact opposite? If you’re like most people, you probably have plenty of experience with procrastination. You might even be reading this post to avoid something you really need to be doing.
Singles will ditch a bad date in a surprisingly short time, study says
The countdown to having your best friend call you faking an emergency starts now. Singles will ditch a bad date in less than an hour, a recent study from roadside assistance provider Britannia Rescue found. The research found that daters only need 25 minutes to decide whether or not they’re enjoying themselves, but they will wait an average of 51 minutes before faking a call from an overbearing boss or a desperate friend. A fifth of singles who know what they want — or conversely don’t want — have left halfway through a date. But not everyone is so decisive. It turns...
Opinion: How to Create a Successful Morning Routine
Starting your day off on the right foot can make all the difference in how productive and successful your day will be. Creating a successful morning routine can set you up for success and make the most of your day.
Science Focus
Why elevator rides with strangers are painfully awkward, according a psychologist
Pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Cue awkward silence and fidgeting with your phone. Much of it has to do with personal space. A study by the University of Wroclaw in Poland asked people around the world at what distance they found the physical presence of a stranger to be uncomfortable. People in England were in the middle in terms of the spread of preferences and, for them, discomfort kicked in at anything closer than a metre – barely avoidable in many elevators.
Are you spuddling? If not, maybe you should be.
In the fast-paced world of today, where productivity and efficiency are highly valued, it's easy to get caught up in the rat race and feel like you're constantly on the go. But what if there was a word that described those moments when you're busy but not actually getting anything done? Meet "spuddle," a verb from centuries ago that means to work feebly and ineffectively, because your mind is elsewhere or you haven't quite woken up yet.
I Surveyed 568 High School Students
Social media has gotten a bad reputation in our culture — it hit us like a ton of bricks a few years ago and we had no idea what to expect, how to navigate it, what it was going to do to our lives, and how to handle it.
Comments / 0