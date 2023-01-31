ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Madison Cates

How to Declutter When You’re Depressed

Are you feeling overwhelmed and unmotivated to clean up your home? If a messy house leaves you feeling anxious and depressed, then it’s time to give some much-needed attention to this area of your life. Let’s talk about how to declutter when you’re depressed.
TheConversationAU

My kid is biting, hitting and kicking. I’m at my wit’s end, what can I do?

Everyone with young children experiences parenting challenges. And these are often exacerbated by parental exhaustion, financial or relationship difficulties, and work stress. I’m a clinical child psychologist who runs a clinic for parents experiencing difficulty parenting young children. One of the first questions parents ask us is “do I need help?” If there is more stress than enjoyment for you in being a parent, or you are becoming increasingly reactive or angry, or struggling to find things that work in your situation, the answer may be “yes”. When parents come and see us, they might tell us their child is kicking...
Futurism

People Thought an AI Was Brilliantly Analyzing Their Personalities, But It Was Actually Giving Out Feedback Randomly

Myers-Briggs. Astrology. BuzzFeed quizzes that tell you what kind of bread you are, according to your favorite Twilight quote. Based on their abundance alone, it's safe to say that people — whether they're seeking to self-categorize as a means of self discovery or simply as a way to quell some existential dread — really, really love a personality test.
Daily Targum

Break old habits — introduce some new organizational tips to your semester

After a much-needed but far too quick winter break, we’re finally back in school for another spring semester! This second half of the year can feel especially difficult since this semester is longer, and it takes a while for the weather to get warmer. Some of us are taking more credits, others are applying for internships and jobs and all of us are setting new goals, wanting to improve on what we did in the fall.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Have you tried the color changing makeup trend?

These products will fit your every mood – It’s no secret that finding the right shade of makeup can be a challenge, but there’s something new that can help. Are you ready for color changing makeup? That’s right, there are makeup products that will fit your every mood. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to share some cool makeup trends.
Crystal Jackson

Opinion: Stop Overthinking Single People

I used to think that happily coupled people want single people to find relationships in order to be equally happy as if their love manifested in such a way that it led to this outpouring of altruism for close friends and family. Maybe that’s true in some instances. But I think sometimes the opposite is true: it’s not about wanting us to be happy. It’s wanting us to be the same.
ClickOnDetroit.com

How Chick-fil-A biscuits are bringing comfort to grieving father

Ethan, my youngest child, was 12 years-old when he was diagnosed with cancer in July of 2020. He was at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Houston Medical Center, and when his treatment began, we had discovered there was a Chick-fil-A right across the street from the hospital. We were overjoyed, not because the hospital food was bad, but because long before Ethan was diagnosed, we would often go to the Chick-fil-A near our house for breakfast on Saturday mornings.
HOUSTON, TX
Stacy Ann

Opinion: People Settle For Sub-Par Relationships

Trouble is brewing in the relationship department. A couple I know just broke up after five years of dating. Several clients I coach face constant conflict in interactions with their partners and struggle to figure out why they cannot make their relationship work.
psychologytoday.com

Feeling Stuck? 2 Types of Procrastination

Different types of procrastination require different interventions. Nervous system regulation is key to changing habits. Who amongst us hasn’t had the experience of knowing what we should do to feel better yet continuing to do the exact opposite? If you’re like most people, you probably have plenty of experience with procrastination. You might even be reading this post to avoid something you really need to be doing.
New York Post

Singles will ditch a bad date in a surprisingly short time, study says

The countdown to having your best friend call you faking an emergency starts now. Singles will ditch a bad date in less than an hour, a recent study from roadside assistance provider Britannia Rescue found. The research found that daters only need 25 minutes to decide whether or not they’re enjoying themselves, but they will wait an average of 51 minutes before faking a call from an overbearing boss or a desperate friend. A fifth of singles who know what they want — or conversely don’t want — have left halfway through a date. But not everyone is so decisive. It turns...
Science Focus

Why elevator rides with strangers are painfully awkward, according a psychologist

Pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Cue awkward silence and fidgeting with your phone. Much of it has to do with personal space. A study by the University of Wroclaw in Poland asked people around the world at what distance they found the physical presence of a stranger to be uncomfortable. People in England were in the middle in terms of the spread of preferences and, for them, discomfort kicked in at anything closer than a metre – barely avoidable in many elevators.
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Are you spuddling? If not, maybe you should be.

In the fast-paced world of today, where productivity and efficiency are highly valued, it's easy to get caught up in the rat race and feel like you're constantly on the go. But what if there was a word that described those moments when you're busy but not actually getting anything done? Meet "spuddle," a verb from centuries ago that means to work feebly and ineffectively, because your mind is elsewhere or you haven't quite woken up yet.
Entrepreneuria

I Surveyed 568 High School Students

Social media has gotten a bad reputation in our culture — it hit us like a ton of bricks a few years ago and we had no idea what to expect, how to navigate it, what it was going to do to our lives, and how to handle it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy