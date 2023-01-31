Read full article on original website
New independent bookstore coming to Five Points in Columbia
A new independent bookstore will be opening soon in Columbia’s Five Points district. All Good Books, the result of a partnership between local residents and friends Ben Adams and Clint Wallace, will be opening at 734 Harden St. in Five Points. Adams, who previously ran Odd Bird Books on...
Cookie chain opens third Columbia-area location
Cookie lovers in the Midlands will be happy to know that Utah-based Crumbl Cookies has opened a third location in the region, this one in the Harbison area. The Harbison Crumbl opened Jan. 27 at 150-C Harbison Blvd. The new location is owned by Zach Hosman and Mikayla Hosman, according to a news release.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 1 Store In South Carolina: See Where
The retail giant announced it is closing over 80 locations around the country.
Soda City Live: Checkout some “Freshley Picked” Items at Vintage Market Days Upscale Market
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- This weekend at the South Carolina state fairgrounds you can explore “Vintage Market Days.”. It’s a three-day indoor/outdoor upscale vintage-inspired market filled with handmade treasures. Friday, Feb.3rd to Sunday, Feb. 5th, attendees can enjoy everything from antique items, refurbished furniture. This year’s theme is “Freshly...
BLD Diner in Forest Acres closes its doors
The BLD Diner, a breakfast and brunch spot at the high-traffic Trenholm Plaza in Forest Acres, has closed its doors. Owners announced the closing online. The restaurant was located at 4840 Forest Drive, Suite 26. BLD had opened in 2017 and offered what the restaurant’s social media described as “a...
Chicago-based traffic control company leases flex space in Lexington
A Chicago-based company that specializes in traffic control and pavement marking services recently leased an 8,400-square-foot flex building in Lexington. Roadsafe Traffic Systems has leased the building at 1718 Two Notch Road in Lexington. Macon Lovelace and Bruce Greenberg of Trinity Partners assisted long-time client Iron Sport Properties in securing the long-term lease for Roadsafe, who was represented by Jake Nidiffer.
City of Columbia to offer business tax webinar
The City of Columbia’s Office of Business Opportunities is hosting a free online webinar for businesses about tax preparation. The “New Year, New Taxes: Preparing Your Business for 2023” session will be led by Shelia K. Tutwieler-Dawkins, a financial strategist and tax accountant. Topics covered will include...
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation breathes new life into historic West Columbia funeral home location
West Columbia – McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, a family-owned funeral and cremation service company based in Charleston, announces its expansion into the historic State Street Chapel of West Columbia and is now open for business. Many will remember this location as the original Thompson Funeral Home, located at 200 State Street.
Popular Columbia Mexican restaurant to add third location
Owners of a popular Mexican restaurant in northeast Columbia recently announced expansion to a third location. Tacos Nayarit, currently located at 1531 Percival Road, will be opening another location at 1100 Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce, according to announcements from the owners. The new location will open later this year.
Here's what's replacing Smashburger on Devine Street in Columbia
People who love their chicken with a spicy kick will be excited about a new restaurant headed to Devine Street in Columbia. Los Angeles-based Dave’s Hot Chicken will be opening its first South Carolina location at 4601-A Devine St. in the next few months, according to a recent announcement. It will be moving into the space recently vacated by a Smashburger. Company officials have said up to 10 other locations could be coming to the state in the near future as well, but no dates have been released.
Upcoming music events in Columbia and the surrounding areas
Wanting to add more concerts and festivals to your 2023 calendar? Check out these local + regional music events coming up this spring.
Preregistration now open for West Columbia’s new dog park
Preregistration is now open for West Columbia’s new dog park. Bark West, located at 1940 Augusta Rd., is a members-only dog park featuring an activity course and space for dogs to run and play. "We are excited to offer another amenity in the City of West Columbia and welcome...
South Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
Gift connects Palmetto Trail from Columbia to the coast
A grant from the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation will enable the Palmetto Trail to build an additional 26 miles of trail to close the gap between the Capital City Passage and the Wateree Passage. Hikers and mountain bikers will then be able to travel from downtown Columbia to the coast at Awendaw on the Palmetto Trail. The grant is the largest foundation grant given in support of the Palmetto Trail.
West Columbia shares monthly police activity data
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department recently shared monthly police activity data. The data includes the following: police activity change from the previous month, specific crimes change from the previous month, police response times, Jan. 2023 top calls for service, Jan. 2023 theft from motor vehicle force versus no force, and January 2023 top four accident locations.
Chilly and wet Thursday before bitter cold to kick off the weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Get your heavier coat and umbrella ready for Thursday - it's not a very pretty one (unless you can spend it inside under a blanket). We'll wake up chilly in the mid 40s with scattered, light showers. The likelihood and widespread nature of the builds...
Warrenville fire spreads from vehicle to home
According to Aiken County Dispatch, Langley Volunteer Fire Department is on-scene of a structure fire along the 1000 block of Lands End Drive in Warrenville, SC, near Richardson’s Lake.
Legend of South Carolina's Lizard Man lives (and eats) at Harry and Harry Too
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The next time you're on the way to the beach, consider taking a fun and filling side trip to a South Carolina spot that honors one of the state's weirdest legends. Harry & Harry Too is a restaurant just off of Interstate 20 before Florence that...
Crews asking public to avoid area around Cayce scrap metal yard due to fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fire crews are responding to a large fire that has broken out at a scrap metal yard in the City of Cayce. The City of Cayce Fire Department is advising the public to avoid the area around the American Scrap Iron and Metal facility at Highway Charleston Highway in Lexington County.
Hundreds of Midlands veterans find permanent homes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Nearly 350 homeless veterans are now off the streets and are living in permanent homes. The program was made possible through a partnership between the Columbia Veteran’s Affairs care system and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Homeless veterans need only to reach...
