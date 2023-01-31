Read full article on original website
A vital EV battery nickel product will be made in the US for the first time
Massachusetts metals refining company Nth Cycle is going to start producing mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP), a nickel product used in EV battery production, in the US for the first time – here’s why that matters. In order for US-manufactured electric vehicles to qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s...
Big batteries are now powering large tower cranes in London – a UK first
Ampd Energy, a pioneer of urban construction battery storage, is powering large tower cranes for global construction giant Laing O’Rourke on a huge project in central London. The Enertainer. Hong Kong-based Ampd’s flagship product is called the Enertainer – “energy” and “container,” geddit? – which is an all-electric lithium-ion...
VinFast delays first US EV deliveries to late Feb, second batch even later
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said Friday it will be delaying the first deliveries of VF8 models for US customers until late February as it finished loading the EVs with its latest software. Vinfast delays VF 8 deliveries for US customers. After making its grand debut at the LA Auto...
Electrify America tells customers it will raise EV charging prices next month
US EV charging network Electrify America has announced an increase in prices beginning next month for all customers, including Pass+ members. The charging network broke down the price increases in an email to customers today. Electrify America currently operates one of the largest DC fast-charger networks in the United States,...
ZEEKR confirms third EV is called X, not 003, as it shares first look
Following leaked images that were later confirmed by ZEEKR to be its upcoming third EV model, the Chinese automaker has relayed that the new SUV will be called the ZEEKR X, not the ZEEKR 003 as originally speculated. The company also shared first official images of the EV today, ahead of its full debut expected in April. Have a look.
