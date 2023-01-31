Three recruits that Stanford is hoping to officially sign on National Signing Day

Stanford is one of the many programs across the country that is vying for the services for an unsigned player, in fact, there are three recruits that were once Stanford commits that may be lured elsewhere. While David Shaw didn't have much success on the field, he was able to attract some very talented recruits to Stanford.
It's not that new head coach Troy Taylor isn't as good of a recruiter, but by the time he was officially announced as the head coach it was just days before early signing day. Thus leading to the recruits that were committed and likely planning on signing not being familiar with the new staff, and being poached by other programs.
The Cardinal have already lost their three top-ranked recruits following Shaw's announcement, as Hunter Clegg (Utah), Jaden Platt (Texas A&M), and Walker Lyons (TBD) all backed off their commitment. However, now that Taylor has been at the helm for a month he has had a chance to get in the ear of recruits and develop those relationships.
There are currently three recruits that have yet to announce where they will be playing their college football, let's take a look at who they are and where they might end up.
