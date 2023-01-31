Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Cowboys: Jerry Jones sends a warning shot to Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott was highly disappointing in the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff loss and now it seems Jerry Jones is sending the quarterback a bit of a warning shot. Most reactions to Dak Prescott’s dud in the Dallas Cowboys‘ Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers could be best construed as over-reactionary. Yes, he was bad in that defeat, but any calls to bench him, move on, or anything in that vein is over the line and overlooks the shortcomings of the roster and the play-calling.
Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid
Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
NFL World Reacts To What Megyn Kelly Said About Tom Brady
On Wednesday afternoon, Megyn Kelly blasted Tom Brady for saying he "wouldn't change a thing" about his playing career. “You wouldn’t change the part at the end where you lost your wife of 13 years because you wouldn’t retire?" she questioned, via the New York Post. "A thing that you decided to do ...
49ers requesting permission to interview Steve Wilks signals Texans close with DeMeco Ryans
How close are the Houston Texans to hiring DeMeco Ryans as their next coach? Just ask the San Francisco 49ers. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the 49ers have requested permission to interview former Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator opening. Wilks led the Panthers to...
NBA Trade Rumors: Kawhi Leonard wants Clippers to trade for 2 former teammates
The Clippers will be looking for an upgrade and NBA trade rumors say Kawhi Leonard is encouraging them to trade for a former teammate of his. According to Matt Moore of Action Network, Kawhi Leonard has it made clear to Clippers management that he wants an upgrade at guard. Specifically, he wants one of his old teammates — either Kyle Lowry or Fred VanVleet.
Tom Brady Says He's 'Looking Forward' to Becoming an NFL Analyst 'Whenever That Time Comes'
The NFL star said he's "really looking to learn" when he eventually moves to the broadcast booth Tom Brady is looking toward the future. During Monday's episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL star revealed his thoughts on graduating to the broadcast booth after retirement during a conversation with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. Smith, 55, told Brady that fans will "celebrate" him "no matter what" when he finally retires for good, and that his future career as an NFL...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady retires: Sports world reacts to legendary quarterback's announcement
After 23 seasons of NFL football, seven Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs, totaling the most passing touchdowns (649) and the passing yards in NFL history (89,214), and an incalculable impact on the sport of football, Tom Brady is calling to career. The only NFL player to win a championship in three different decades officially announced his retirement from the football via his social media pages on Wednesday morning. This is his second retirement announcement in the last 365 days as he originally called it a career on Feb. 1 a year ago. However, this one seems like it is for good.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
NFL fans stunned by ‘insane’ Super Bowl ticket prices with Chiefs vs Eagles set to smash records
NFL fans can't believe the cheapest Super Bowl LVII tickets cost over $5,000. The average ticket price is nearing $10,000 less than two weeks before the 2022 NFL season finale between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona. As of Tuesday evening, the least expensive ticket for...
Five-Star Tight End Announces Unusual National Signing Day Decision
Tight end Duce Robinson of Pinnacle high school in Arizona is one of the more highly sought-after targets by top college football programs. A 5-star recruit, Robinson has received offers from five programs but is thought to have honed in on the Georgia Bulldogs or USC Trojans as his college ...
CBS Sports
Co-host of CBS Mornings and NFL analyst Nate Burleson announced as 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards host
CBS Sports Analyst and co-host of CBS Mornings Nate Burleson will host the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 along with social media star Charli D'Amelio. The network is calling the event an "immersive" and Slime-tastic" adventure celebrating kids' favorites across categories including sports, television, film and more. The Emmy-award winning...
Warriors could trade for top defensive player?
They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Sean Payton will return to New Orleans in 2024
The 2023 schedule for the Broncos includes a visit to the team new coach Sean Payton almost coached as of 2022. The 2024 schedule for the Broncos will take Payton back to the place where he spent well over a decade. Under the current scheduling formula, the Broncos play the...
MSNBC
Like most of the great ones, quarterback Tom Brady refused to go out on top
It appears that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is at long last done with the National Football League. In a Twitter video that ran the gamut from the emotional to the stoic, Brady announced Wednesday that he is retiring from the greatest career in the history of North American team sports. After 23 seasons, 10 Super Bowl appearances (nine of them with the New England Patriots) and an unparalleled seven rings at the game’s most important position, the 45-year-old Brady has decided to hang it up.
Five Ways For FOX to Use Tom Brady on Super Bowl Coverage
Tom Brady's role at FOX for the Super Bowl.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes a win away from having one of NFL's best five-year stretches ever
Patrick Mahomes' gutsy performance in a thrilling AFC title game win against the Bengals has him on the cusp of a second NFL championship. It will by no means come easy. Most thought he'd beat the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV; instead it was arguably the worst game of his career. Now he faces a complete Eagles team with one of the most productive pass rushes of all time. Plus, Mahomes will likely not be 100 percent healthy as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain.
Comments / 0