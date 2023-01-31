Since introducing its financial service in 2022, Apple Inc. AAPL users are waiting for the company to provide a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) service. The wait may soon get over. What Happened: Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that the tech giant still expects to introduce Apple Pay Later as a component of its financial services business after the company reported its first-quarter earnings on Thursday, according to AppleInsider. "It will be launching soon," Cook told CNBC.

