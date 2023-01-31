Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Pay Later 'Launching Soon,' Says Tim Cook, But Doesn't Specify Date
Since introducing its financial service in 2022, Apple Inc. AAPL users are waiting for the company to provide a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) service. The wait may soon get over. What Happened: Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that the tech giant still expects to introduce Apple Pay Later as a component of its financial services business after the company reported its first-quarter earnings on Thursday, according to AppleInsider. "It will be launching soon," Cook told CNBC.
freightwaves.com
Last-mile startup Arrival cuts 800 jobs as it seeks survival
Microplant developer Arrival cut 800 jobs — half of its workforce — and named a new CEO Monday. The Luxembourg-based startup continues to cut costs to help it reach production of Class 1 delivery vans. The company has struggled to conserve cash. It dropped bus manufacturing in favor...
Fintech Firm Fidelity National Information Downsizes 2,600 Jobs As Part Of Restructuring: Report
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc FIS has eliminated 2,600 staffers as new CEO Stephanie Ferris continues her strategic review. The fintech giant slashed 2% of the company's full-time workforce, including 1,000 contractors, in recent weeks, Bloomberg reports. The job cuts are part of Ferris's plan to deliver at least $500...
geekwire.com
Real estate startup vets land $7M for new construction project management startup
A pair of real estate startup vets are revealing a new company that aims to limit the amount of back-and-forth slog in residential construction. Ryan Fink and Ty Frackiewicz announced Wednesday the launch of Digs, a web-based platform where builders, homeowners and suppliers can connect and collaborate throughout the build process.
Analyst Initiates Coverage On Accolade, Says 'Differentiated In Growing Market'
Raymond James initiated coverage on Accolade Inc ACCD with an Outperform rating and a $15 price target. Employers have increasingly added disconnected point solutions, which are generally under-used, lack a common IT platform, and have further convoluted an already-complex ecosystem, writes the analyst. Accolade integrates an employer’s health benefits into...
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21
The closing has been reported as “unexpected” by local patrons and social media posters. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, and Nebraska.tv.
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Tells Why Bitcoin, Gold, Silver Are Rising: 'Please Don't Get Poorer'
‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki has once again presented the case for buying gold and silver. Kiyosaki, who is known to be bullish on the commodities, has asked retail investors to buy at least a silver coin. ‘Why are gold, silver, Bitcoin going higher? A: Because US...
Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, This Crypto Named After Elon Musk's Pet Surged 200% In January
Floki FLOKI/USD rallied over 205% in January, leaving behind the top five meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000028. The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
thepennyhoarder.com
No Experience Required for This Job With Benefits at Red Ventures
Red Ventures, a digital media company, is hiring a customer experience professional in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming. This is a full-time remote position, and your schedule will fall between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST weekdays, plus a rotating Saturday...
Another massive retail store is closing in Tennessee
A major retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Tennessee store locations. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Best Buy store located in Hixson will be closing on March 4, 2023.
Essence
A Former English Teacher-Turned-Entrepreneur Launched A VC Firm To Empower Black Women Founders
Dr. Rashae Barnes's 'Evals Equity' aims to equip Black women business owners with tools and funding to scale their companies. Dr. Rashae Barnes has recently joined a very exclusive club: a Black woman VC fund founder focused specifically on Black investment. There are fewer than 700 venture capital firms in the U.S. owned and led by Black women. Barnes is aiming to change this.
Need A Change Of Pace? How About A Job In The Cannabis Industry? New Report Has The Lowdown
Vangst, a leading cannabis industry staffing platform, released a new report, '2022 Cannabis Industry Salary Guide,' which highlights 2022 weed salaries and the diversity trends in the industry, including employee benefits trends as well as industry predictions for 2023. "This year we saw salaries increase across the board, companies continue...
'I Think It's A Terrific Buy, Even At These Levels': Cramer On This Stock Up 8% Over Last Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Regions Financial Corporation RF is an excellent stock. "I think it’s a terrific buy, even at these levels," he added. When asked about Vale S.A. VALE, he said, "I am going to bless it for a trade. Why? Because...
How Medicare Advantage Insurers Will Be Affected By Proposed 2024 Payment Cut
Medicare Advantage insurers might see an average 2.27% reduction in baseline payments in 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. If the idea is approved, according to StatNews, the industry will see a net loss of more than $3 billion. What Happened: Medicare authorities are seeking to...
Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Gaucho Group: Why These Five Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today?
Tesla is reportedly expected to announce its investment in Mexico soon. Amazon said its first-quarter operating income could be between zero and $4 billion. Apple’s top line fell 5% year-over-year to $117.2 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $121.1 billion. U.S. markets surged on Thursday led by upbeat earnings...
Honda Aims To Expand Hydrogen Business With External Sales Of Next-Generation Fuel Cell System
Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC plans to launch a fuel cell vehicle (FCEV) model equipped with the next-generation fuel cell system in 2024, jointly developed with General Motors Company GM. The next-generation fuel cell system, which leverages the knowledge, know-how and economies of scale of both companies, will reduce the...
TechCrunch
Portside lands $50M to help manage business aviation
Inspired to build a tech-forward solution, Alek Vernitsky and Alek Strygin co-founded Portside, which allows aircraft operators to share schedules, financial and maintenance data, and other key aircraft information with owners, banks and insurance companies through a web-based portal. Portside today announced that it raised $50 million in a Series B funding round led by Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors including I2BF Global Ventures, bringing the company’s total raised to more than $70 million.
MS Amlin Insurance Selects Sapiens for Transformation of its Commercial Lines Operations across Multiple Countries
PRNewswire/ -- , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that major European insurer MS Amlin Insurance S.E. has selected Sapiens to deliver an overhaul of a number of their software systems across several European countries. Many of the insurer's...
Mark Zuckerberg Gets $12.5B Richer Thanks To Meta Stock's Massive 23% Post-Earnings Spike
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg piled $12.5 billion to his wealth making him worth $69.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. What Happened: The billions of dollars of increase in the net worth of Zuckerberg came as Facebook parent’s shares surged 23.3% to $188.77 on Thursday.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0