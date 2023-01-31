ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Pay Later 'Launching Soon,' Says Tim Cook, But Doesn't Specify Date

Since introducing its financial service in 2022, Apple Inc. AAPL users are waiting for the company to provide a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) service. The wait may soon get over. What Happened: Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that the tech giant still expects to introduce Apple Pay Later as a component of its financial services business after the company reported its first-quarter earnings on Thursday, according to AppleInsider. "It will be launching soon," Cook told CNBC.
Last-mile startup Arrival cuts 800 jobs as it seeks survival

Microplant developer Arrival cut 800 jobs — half of its workforce — and named a new CEO Monday. The Luxembourg-based startup continues to cut costs to help it reach production of Class 1 delivery vans. The company has struggled to conserve cash. It dropped bus manufacturing in favor...
Analyst Initiates Coverage On Accolade, Says 'Differentiated In Growing Market'

Raymond James initiated coverage on Accolade Inc ACCD with an Outperform rating and a $15 price target. Employers have increasingly added disconnected point solutions, which are generally under-used, lack a common IT platform, and have further convoluted an already-complex ecosystem, writes the analyst. Accolade integrates an employer’s health benefits into...
Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, This Crypto Named After Elon Musk's Pet Surged 200% In January

Floki FLOKI/USD rallied over 205% in January, leaving behind the top five meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000028. The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
No Experience Required for This Job With Benefits at Red Ventures

Red Ventures, a digital media company, is hiring a customer experience professional in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming. This is a full-time remote position, and your schedule will fall between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST weekdays, plus a rotating Saturday...
A Former English Teacher-Turned-Entrepreneur Launched A VC Firm To Empower Black Women Founders

Dr. Rashae Barnes's 'Evals Equity' aims to equip Black women business owners with tools and funding to scale their companies. Dr. Rashae Barnes has recently joined a very exclusive club: a Black woman VC fund founder focused specifically on Black investment. There are fewer than 700 venture capital firms in the U.S. owned and led by Black women. Barnes is aiming to change this.
How Medicare Advantage Insurers Will Be Affected By Proposed 2024 Payment Cut

Medicare Advantage insurers might see an average 2.27% reduction in baseline payments in 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. If the idea is approved, according to StatNews, the industry will see a net loss of more than $3 billion. What Happened: Medicare authorities are seeking to...
Portside lands $50M to help manage business aviation

Inspired to build a tech-forward solution, Alek Vernitsky and Alek Strygin co-founded Portside, which allows aircraft operators to share schedules, financial and maintenance data, and other key aircraft information with owners, banks and insurance companies through a web-based portal. Portside today announced that it raised $50 million in a Series B funding round led by Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors including I2BF Global Ventures, bringing the company’s total raised to more than $70 million.
