Related
MSNBC
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee on Biden meeting: We hope to collaborate with Republicans on police reform
President Biden meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus on police reform is discussed by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who attended the Thursday meeting. "We're really starting to generate and hopefully collaborate with Republicans that understand that all Americans deserve public safety and all Americans deserve to have the confidence that they won't lose their loved ones beaten to death on the streets of America," she tells The ReidOut.Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Activists call for legislation to support policing changes following death of Tyre Nichols
Rev. Al Sharpton, president of the National Action Network, and Maya Wiley, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, talk with Alex Wagner about how the United States should respond to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police and why cultural change needs to be backed up by legislation.Feb. 2, 2023.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
2 House Republicans caught saying Ilhan Omar removal was the 'stupidest vote in world' before begging reporters to not tell GOP leadership what they said
Two House Republicans blurted out what they really thought about Thursday's vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in what they thought was private.
Donald Trump Prophet Predicts Death of Democrats: 'You Will See Many Die'
Explaining what she was told by God, pastor Julie Green said individuals will be hauled out of government buildings in handcuffs in the future.
AOC to GOP: Don't tell me you're condemning antisemitism when a Republican 'who has talked about Jewish space lasers' gets a plum committee assignment
"This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America," she says of the vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the foreign affairs committee.
George Santos is reportedly stepping down because 'he is a distraction,' according to a lawmaker
A lawmaker has claimed that George Santos is stepping down from his position because he believes that he is some sort of a "distraction" to House Republicans and the party as a whole.
ValueWalk
Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
MSNBC
Maxine Waters takes GOP lawmaker to school over bogus 'socialism' claims
Tuesday was a monumental day in right-wing contradiction. As one set of House Republicans railed against DirecTV for cutting ties with their favorite disinformation network, another on the House Rules Committee held a hearing to debate a nonbinding resolution that would broadly condemn "socialism." It’s illogical. Don’t strain your brain...
MSNBC
A new Martin Luther King-themed cop car is shockingly tone-deaf
Police in Columbus, Ohio, are rolling out a new cruiser this month to “celebrate the achievements of African Americans & recognize their roles in our history.” It’s a crude attempt at improving the image of police at a time when the country is reeling from shock from yet another awful spectacle of officers killing a Black American.
MSNBC
Black History, Uncensored: Why Florida's GOP targeted bell hooks
This Black History Month is unlike others in recent memory. White fragility and willful ignorance of Black history have always posed an obstacle to the truthful teaching of America’s past and present. But we haven’t seen conservatives this rabid — and coordinated — in their effort to obscure that history since, arguably, the post-Civil War Redemption era.
MSNBC
Republicans feign anti-Semitism standard to eject Rep. Omar from committee
Alex Wagner reports on House Republicans using a tweet by Rep. Ilhan Omar containing anti-Semitic tropes as an excuse to remove her from the Foreign Affairs Committee, and notes times when Republican leaders were not only untroubled by anti-Semitic tropes but perpetuated by them. Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
McCarthy denounces ‘turmoil’ while imposing debt ceiling turmoil
Immediately after his White House meeting with President Joe Biden this week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was asked whether he could commit to the public that the GOP won’t force the United States to default on its obligations. The California Republican wouldn’t answer directly. Instead, the congressional leader...
MSNBC
‘Peaceful transition’: Pompeo has a flawed memory of Jan. 6
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has a habit of making unfortunate comments, but if he sees Jan. 6 as an example of a “peaceful transition,” I have some bad news for the Kansas Republican as he eyes national office. NBC News reported:. “We delivered a peaceful transition...
MSNBC
Republicans bereft of ideas for how to shed Trump albatross
Josh Marshall, editor-in-chief of Talking Points Memo, talks with Alex Wagner about the utter inability of the Republican Party to rid itself of Donald Trump, despite the damage he has done to the party and the United States broadly.Feb. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
Marjorie Taylor Greene embarrasses herself with misinformed talking point
Alex Wagner fact checks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's bizarrely confident assertion that an elementary school in Illinois was giving $5 billion in federal funding to teach critical race theory. Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Silence speaks volumes as Myanmar protests military coup anniversary
MSNBC
The GOP’s ‘horrors of socialism’ resolution was bait. Dems took it.
House Republicans introduced a measure this week calling for Congress to condemn “the horrors of socialism.” It was bait. And most Democrats took it. The 109 Democrats who joined every Republican in the House to vote in favor of the nonbinding resolution lent their voice to the initiative, but their support will have no tangible effect on policy. Still, it is a victory for the GOP, which has succeeded in a strategic effort to jam a wedge into the Democratic caucus, further stigmatize the left, and cook up some cynical ads for the next election cycle.
MSNBC
Why Republicans are no longer credible on balanced budgets
In a recent piece for Politico, National Review’s Rich Lowry highlighted the Republican Party’s “sporadic” commitment to fiscal conservatism. After a hiatus during the Trump years, Republicans are back in the mood for fiscal probity. It’s very strange not to seriously pursue a deeply held goal when you have unified control of Washington, then to insist on trying to achieve much of it in one fell swoop when you barely have control of one chamber of Congress. But here we are. This is the Republican pattern.
MSNBC
Joe: Trump is so deplorable for trying to attack to Capitol officers over Jan. 6
Former president Donald Trump stated on his social media he 'totally' disagrees with Speaker Kevin McCarthy that the Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt on January 6 was doing his job. Speaker McCarthy was commenting after asked by a reporter recent comments by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., that Babbitt was 'murdered' by Capitol Police. Joe Scarborough shares his thoughts.Feb. 3, 2023.
