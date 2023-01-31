Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted for 4 aggravated robberies arrested after leading deputies on chase, breaking into 2 homes, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man who was wanted for four aggravated robberies has been arrested after leading deputies on a chase and breaking into two homes, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said around 8 a.m. they attempted to serve a warrant to the man...
kjas.com
Meth lands Colmesneil man in jail
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says a driver had no driver’s license, no insurance, and no valid registration, but what he did have was methamphetamine and that’s what landed him in jail on Monday evening. According to Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, his deputies encountered 63-year-old John Phillip Spearman,...
East Texas News
Suspect sought in Tyler County
A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
Suspect wanted in 4 robberies commits more crimes before being arrested in NW Harris Co.: Deputies
Authorities say they were serving a warrant to the suspect who slipped away, then crashed and committed two home invasions in northwest Harris County, deputies said.
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County deputies shoot man outside home near Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Texas - An investigation is under way after Montgomery County deputies shot a man outside of a home near Magnolia. The sheriff’s office says the man, who was armed, may have reported himself to 911, and has symptoms of mental health issues. Deputies responded to a disturbance call...
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the below pictured suspect who committed a theft from the HEB on Rayford Road in Spring. On January 14, 2023, at about 5:10 PM, the suspect stole several bottles of wine with a…
Discarded evidence in dumpster links man to death of La Marque house cleaner, police say
Police were able to make an arrest a couple of days after a woman was killed inside the home she was hired to clean.
cw39.com
Man wanted by authorities after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the head
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot his girlfriend in the head during an argument last week in northwest Harris County. On Friday, Jan. 27 around 4 p.m., deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office investigated a shooting where a woman was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
KFDM-TV
BPD looking for suspects accused of strong arm robbery at Parkdale Mall Dillard's
Beaumont — Beaumont Police are searching for three suspects accused of a strong arm robbery at the Parkdale Mall Dillard's that left an employee with minor injuries. Investigators say the suspects stole several purses at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, and an employee received minor injuries. Detectives believe...
HPD searching for clumsy robbers who hit convenience store in Houston's southside
While one of the suspects was taking money out of the cash register, the other grabbed several cartons of cigarettes, only to drop them on his way out. Video shows him struggling to pick them up.
2 on the run after stealing Jeep and shooting vehicle's owner, deputies say
Deputies chased the carjackers in the stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk down Highway 249, but lost the vehicle.
fox26houston.com
4 people arrested for meth, marijuana, fentanyl, stolen guns; bonded out of jail Tuesday
HOUSTON - Four people were arrested in Northwest Houston Monday after authorities found large amounts of drugs and stolen firearms in a warehouse. The drug bust occurred along the 10100 block of Sussex Lane Monday evening. "They were putting together fentanyl and meth into pills, with the intention of getting...
thevindicator.com
Thank You, Ken DeFoor!
It won’t quite be the same at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office after the retirement of Capt. Ken DeFoor. “I want to thank Captain Ken DeFoor for his service to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and, mostly, for helping me adjust to the sheriff’s position,” said Sheriff Bobby Rader shortly after DeFoor announced his retirement late last year.
Video shows wanted driver run homeless woman over during dispute with man in Spring Branch, HPD says
Do you recognize this vehicle? Police said the driver was aiming for a man he was in a fight with when he struck a homeless woman who was an innocent bystander.
Suspect wanted for allegedly taking more than $800 in wine bottles from H-E-B in Montgomery County
While the current incident happened at the H-E-B on Rayford Road, authorities said the suspect is believed to have been involved in similar thefts throughout the Houston and Austin areas.
4 men in jail after Texas DPS, HPD bust drug lab at car rental business in northwest Houston
The raid was at a business advertising as Houston's premier slingshot and exotic vehicle rental experience. "It was disguised as a business, but when it's closed seven days out of the week...," a neighbor said.
HPD looking for 4 suspects after 18-year-old worker shot in N. Houston Family Dollar
The 18-year-old was shot in the chin during the Jan. 16 robbery, reportedly by one of four suspects whom the police said they are now searching for.
Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Rosharon woman was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, according to police. La Marque Police Department officials said the woman's body was found at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue, around 5 p.m., police said. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.
cw39.com
Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
