Liberty County, TX

kjas.com

Meth lands Colmesneil man in jail

The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says a driver had no driver’s license, no insurance, and no valid registration, but what he did have was methamphetamine and that’s what landed him in jail on Monday evening. According to Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, his deputies encountered 63-year-old John Phillip Spearman,...
COLMESNEIL, TX
East Texas News

Suspect sought in Tyler County

A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft

MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the below pictured suspect who committed a theft from the HEB on Rayford Road in Spring. On January 14, 2023, at about 5:10 PM, the suspect stole several bottles of wine with a…
cw39.com

Man wanted by authorities after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the head

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot his girlfriend in the head during an argument last week in northwest Harris County. On Friday, Jan. 27 around 4 p.m., deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office investigated a shooting where a woman was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
thevindicator.com

Thank You, Ken DeFoor!

It won’t quite be the same at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office after the retirement of Capt. Ken DeFoor. “I want to thank Captain Ken DeFoor for his service to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and, mostly, for helping me adjust to the sheriff’s position,” said Sheriff Bobby Rader shortly after DeFoor announced his retirement late last year.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say

LA MARQUE, Texas — A Rosharon woman was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, according to police. La Marque Police Department officials said the woman's body was found at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue, around 5 p.m., police said. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.
LA MARQUE, TX
cw39.com

Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
HOUSTON, TX

