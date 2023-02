Hayden C Sopchak, an FFA member from Liberty, captured Reserve Champion Heifer and Junior Champion Heifer with KMEM Just Like Stella 62J ET in the Maine-Anjou Junior Heifer Show at the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on January 21. The 2023 Show is hosting junior exhibitors from across Texas competing for awards and more than $37,110 in Junior Heifer Show premiums.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO