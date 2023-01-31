ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1st Napa Pipe housing subdivision to go before city planners

The first phase of residential development at the Napa Pipe property, representing 79 homes across three blocks, is moving into the city of Napa's public approval process. The city's Planning Commission on Thursday evening is set to decide whether to recommend approving the subdivision — proposed by Brookfield Bay Area Holdings LLC — to the Napa City Council, which is scheduled to consider the project later this month. Should that approval process move forward, construction on the Napa Pipe subdivision is scheduled to begin this year, according to previous Register reporting.
NAPA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Hey Sonoma County parents: you’re doing a good job

National Parent Leadership Month is celebrated each year during the month of February. The month-long celebration aims to empower parents. Empowered parents raise empowered children which in turn helps build a strong community. Involvement in Parent Leadership opportunities improves self-esteem and gives a feeling of personal achievement. You might even...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County Pet of the Month: Meet Billie

Breed: Eastern European Village Dog. It’s a mixed of a lot of breed of dogs from Eastern Europe streets and it just became a name of a breed for this kind of dog. Likes: Long walks on the beach, chasing squirrels, having attention 24/7, belly scratches, Puppuccino from Starbucks.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Planning Commission sends massive housing project back to drawing board

Petaluma’s Planning Commission took another look last week at the Scannell Mixed-Use Development, a massive project proposed for the 500 block of Hopper Street, and again found it wanting. The proposal by Scannell Properties – which calls for 475 residential units and 4,200 square feet of commercial space on...
PETALUMA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

The wait for rural broadband in Sonoma County may not be much longer

Construction of a broadband system for rural residents in California could begin by the end of the year, according to Golden State Connect, a regional Joint Powers Authority established to increase access to high-speed internet for residents and businesses in unincorporated areas of Sonoma County and 38 other rural member counties.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
santarosahistory.com

ROAD TO THE MALL: REGRETS, WE HAVE A FEW

It was a grandest day, to hear the dignitaries tell it. “It’s a day of celebration and a day of tribute,” said Mayor Bill Barone. “We as citizens can be very proud of what we’ve accomplished and of what we see because we’ve done it all together.” Other notables called it “fantastic” and “a very joyous occasion.” They all wore flowers on their lapels, pinned there by performers wearing tuxedos and top hats. The Santa Rosa High School marching band played the Rocky theme song and oddly, the “thrill of victory, and the agony of defeat” background music from ABC’s Wide World of Sports.
SANTA ROSA, CA
menifee247.com

Santa Rosa Academy declared safe after lockdown

Parents line up to pick up their students as police prepare to leave Santa Rosa Academy. (Staff photo) Menifee Police called the report of a suspicious person unfounded after using a large police presence to lock down and clear the campus of Santa Rosa Academy on Thursday. Out of an...
MENIFEE, CA
KRON4 News

NASA astronaut and Petaluma native takes historic Spacewalk

(KRON) — NASA astronaut and Petaluma, Calif., native Nicole Mann will take a historic spacewalk with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata Thursday morning to continue installing hardware for future power system upgrades. This will be Mann’s second spacewalk. Her first walk was Jan. 20. The duo will walk out at around 6:45 a.m. […]
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

The Bohemian: Fentanyl Deaths Up in Sonoma and Marin Counties

Fentanyl deaths are on the rise in Sonoma and Marin Counties. The Bohemian reports that fentanyl deaths have increased by over 2,500-percent in Sonoma County between 2016 and 2021. Reporter Nikki Silverstein tells KSRO’s The Drive that the drug has been around since the 1950s, but dealers recently have been able to get it from outside of the US.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

History corner: Poultry profits in Petaluma

By the late 1800s, Petaluma had established itself as a major trading partner with San Francisco, providing everything from produce to poultry. Even though demand for poultry was plenty, supply was limited by how long it took hens to lay eggs. Local farmers were aware that money was being left on the table as demand in San Francisco exceeded the supply Petaluma could provide.
PETALUMA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County Gazette Cutest Pets: Meet the winners

What makes a pet cute? Is it the floppy ears? The soft fur? The big, round eyes? Cuteness is what makes us go, “EEEEEE!” everytime we see a photo or YouTube compilation of puppies or kittens. Turns out, pet cuteness is a science. Pet cuteness is related to...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
goingawesomeplaces.com

12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco

Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Embark Behavioral Health plans its 1st Marin County location as part of California expansion

A national behavioral health company that treats mental health and substance abuse disorders in teens and young adults plans to open a location in Marin County by mid-April. Chandler, Arizona-based Embark Behavioral Health, which operates a network of more than 30 programs in 25 states, is preparing to move into an 8,000-square-foot space at 4000 Civic Center Drive, Suite 102, San Rafael.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Benicia bridge used for school crossing damaged beyond repair

BENICIA, Calif. - A pedestrian bridge in Benicia has been closed and will likely be torn down because of safety concerns, according to police. The bridge that crosses over Military West near Mary Farmar Elementary School was deemed unsafe Tuesday morning, police said. Photos show a portion of the bridge...
BENICIA, CA
rwcpulse.com

Got sandbags? Don't discard them just yet

Geri Spieler credits sandbags with helping protect her house from flooding damage during the storms that pounded the Bay Area earlier this month. "The sandbags, I think, really saved us," Spieler, who lives in Palo Alto, said. She's lived in the area for 30 years but had never seen rainwater...
PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 02-01-23 Abandoned Northern Calif. resort will finally be reborn

A luxury resort brand announced last week that it plans to open a new location on the 3,000-acre property in Pope Valley, 20 miles northeast of Santa Rosa.  The property includes the site where the historic Aetna Springs Resort, which operated there for a century starting in the 1870s. The landscape is full of lore — Ronald Reagan announced his plans to run for governor of California there in 1966 — and water from its springs was bottled and sold throughout the American West as Aetna Mineral Water. The new hotel will feature indoor and outdoor bathing facilities featuring water from the property's mineral springs, along with 95 hotel rooms and 16 units for permanent residences.  
POPE VALLEY, CA

