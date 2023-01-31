Read full article on original website
Local: Fairfield High School JROTC Unit Hosted Their First Volleyball Tournament - ResultsAFmitrynewsFairfield, CA
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloudRoger MarshCalifornia State
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com
1st Napa Pipe housing subdivision to go before city planners
The first phase of residential development at the Napa Pipe property, representing 79 homes across three blocks, is moving into the city of Napa's public approval process. The city's Planning Commission on Thursday evening is set to decide whether to recommend approving the subdivision — proposed by Brookfield Bay Area Holdings LLC — to the Napa City Council, which is scheduled to consider the project later this month. Should that approval process move forward, construction on the Napa Pipe subdivision is scheduled to begin this year, according to previous Register reporting.
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Future With Fair Housing And Integrated Cities
Concord looks diverse, but it is not well-integrated, with a black population that makes up less than 3% of the demographics in town and a Latinx population that is confined to one lower-income neighborhood.
sonomacountygazette.com
Hey Sonoma County parents: you’re doing a good job
National Parent Leadership Month is celebrated each year during the month of February. The month-long celebration aims to empower parents. Empowered parents raise empowered children which in turn helps build a strong community. Involvement in Parent Leadership opportunities improves self-esteem and gives a feeling of personal achievement. You might even...
sonomacountygazette.com
History corner: Monte Rio Hotel celebrates more than 100 years in river area
Thankful we dodged the flooding last month, but it was close, and we had trees down, power outages and road damage. Glad the drought has improved and let’s hope we have continued, but moderate rain the next few months. The small town of Monte Rio was once a popular...
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County Pet of the Month: Meet Billie
Breed: Eastern European Village Dog. It’s a mixed of a lot of breed of dogs from Eastern Europe streets and it just became a name of a breed for this kind of dog. Likes: Long walks on the beach, chasing squirrels, having attention 24/7, belly scratches, Puppuccino from Starbucks.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Planning Commission sends massive housing project back to drawing board
Petaluma’s Planning Commission took another look last week at the Scannell Mixed-Use Development, a massive project proposed for the 500 block of Hopper Street, and again found it wanting. The proposal by Scannell Properties – which calls for 475 residential units and 4,200 square feet of commercial space on...
sonomacountygazette.com
The wait for rural broadband in Sonoma County may not be much longer
Construction of a broadband system for rural residents in California could begin by the end of the year, according to Golden State Connect, a regional Joint Powers Authority established to increase access to high-speed internet for residents and businesses in unincorporated areas of Sonoma County and 38 other rural member counties.
santarosahistory.com
ROAD TO THE MALL: REGRETS, WE HAVE A FEW
It was a grandest day, to hear the dignitaries tell it. “It’s a day of celebration and a day of tribute,” said Mayor Bill Barone. “We as citizens can be very proud of what we’ve accomplished and of what we see because we’ve done it all together.” Other notables called it “fantastic” and “a very joyous occasion.” They all wore flowers on their lapels, pinned there by performers wearing tuxedos and top hats. The Santa Rosa High School marching band played the Rocky theme song and oddly, the “thrill of victory, and the agony of defeat” background music from ABC’s Wide World of Sports.
menifee247.com
Santa Rosa Academy declared safe after lockdown
Parents line up to pick up their students as police prepare to leave Santa Rosa Academy. (Staff photo) Menifee Police called the report of a suspicious person unfounded after using a large police presence to lock down and clear the campus of Santa Rosa Academy on Thursday. Out of an...
NASA astronaut and Petaluma native takes historic Spacewalk
(KRON) — NASA astronaut and Petaluma, Calif., native Nicole Mann will take a historic spacewalk with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata Thursday morning to continue installing hardware for future power system upgrades. This will be Mann’s second spacewalk. Her first walk was Jan. 20. The duo will walk out at around 6:45 a.m. […]
Silicon Valley
We asked 9 Bay Area wine experts for their favorite bargain wine. Here are their picks.
Have the steep prices of essentials like eggs and cereal got you digging for bargain wines? We get it. Wine is your essential. And frankly, you shouldn’t have to pay more than around $15 for a quality bottle. To prove it, we called Bay Area sommeliers, wine buyers and...
ksro.com
The Bohemian: Fentanyl Deaths Up in Sonoma and Marin Counties
Fentanyl deaths are on the rise in Sonoma and Marin Counties. The Bohemian reports that fentanyl deaths have increased by over 2,500-percent in Sonoma County between 2016 and 2021. Reporter Nikki Silverstein tells KSRO’s The Drive that the drug has been around since the 1950s, but dealers recently have been able to get it from outside of the US.
sonomacountygazette.com
History corner: Poultry profits in Petaluma
By the late 1800s, Petaluma had established itself as a major trading partner with San Francisco, providing everything from produce to poultry. Even though demand for poultry was plenty, supply was limited by how long it took hens to lay eggs. Local farmers were aware that money was being left on the table as demand in San Francisco exceeded the supply Petaluma could provide.
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County Gazette Cutest Pets: Meet the winners
What makes a pet cute? Is it the floppy ears? The soft fur? The big, round eyes? Cuteness is what makes us go, “EEEEEE!” everytime we see a photo or YouTube compilation of puppies or kittens. Turns out, pet cuteness is a science. Pet cuteness is related to...
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Embark Behavioral Health plans its 1st Marin County location as part of California expansion
A national behavioral health company that treats mental health and substance abuse disorders in teens and young adults plans to open a location in Marin County by mid-April. Chandler, Arizona-based Embark Behavioral Health, which operates a network of more than 30 programs in 25 states, is preparing to move into an 8,000-square-foot space at 4000 Civic Center Drive, Suite 102, San Rafael.
KTVU FOX 2
Benicia bridge used for school crossing damaged beyond repair
BENICIA, Calif. - A pedestrian bridge in Benicia has been closed and will likely be torn down because of safety concerns, according to police. The bridge that crosses over Military West near Mary Farmar Elementary School was deemed unsafe Tuesday morning, police said. Photos show a portion of the bridge...
rwcpulse.com
Got sandbags? Don't discard them just yet
Geri Spieler credits sandbags with helping protect her house from flooding damage during the storms that pounded the Bay Area earlier this month. "The sandbags, I think, really saved us," Spieler, who lives in Palo Alto, said. She's lived in the area for 30 years but had never seen rainwater...
Study uncovers underground flood risk in Bay Area due to storms, climate change
Powerful storms offer clear evidence of how vulnerable parts of the Bay Area are to flooding. But now, a new study is raising concerns about a kind of "double threat" right underneath our feet.
TravelSkills 02-01-23 Abandoned Northern Calif. resort will finally be reborn
A luxury resort brand announced last week that it plans to open a new location on the 3,000-acre property in Pope Valley, 20 miles northeast of Santa Rosa. The property includes the site where the historic Aetna Springs Resort, which operated there for a century starting in the 1870s. The landscape is full of lore — Ronald Reagan announced his plans to run for governor of California there in 1966 — and water from its springs was bottled and sold throughout the American West as Aetna Mineral Water. The new hotel will feature indoor and outdoor bathing facilities featuring water from the property's mineral springs, along with 95 hotel rooms and 16 units for permanent residences.
