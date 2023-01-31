ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfstandard.com

Try the SF Gumbo Pop-Up Critics Are Raving About—and These Other Local Black-Owned Restaurants

Bon Appetit recently named Gumbo Social one of the most anticipated restaurant openings of 2023, and if you’ve ever tried their roux, you know why. Dontaye Ball—known to friends and admirers as Mr. Gumbo—has been popping up during the pandemic at farmers’ markets throughout San Francisco, and come March, he’ll find a soft place to land in the Bayview. Until then, you can find his gumbo and po’boys at the Outer Sunset Farmers Market on Sundays.
GEORGIA STATE
sfstandard.com

This Brand New SF Food Truck Is Dedicated to a Tasty, Traditional Japanese Snack

Sushi and ramen have been Japanese staples in the Bay Area for decades now, while one of the latest food trends to dock on this side of the Pacific are rice balls, or omusubi. La Cocina incubator alum Erika Sanchez has been making omusubi since she was a child, and she’s just about ready to get her food truck, Tokachi Musubi, rolling through the Bay Area.
EMERYVILLE, CA
sfstandard.com

Will the Tech Downturn Be the Death of SF Real Estate?

With mounting layoffs, sky-high interest rates and empty office buildings, the woes of San Francisco’s struggling tech-driven economy make headlines every day. Yet, as the city’s population shows signs of a comeback, what is the net impact of these opposing trends on the residential real estate market in the city?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
matadornetwork.com

Try Soup Dumplings and Steamed Buns at These Beloved San Francisco Dim Sum Restaurants

San Francisco is home to the oldest (and first) community of Chinese immigrants in North America. Though Chinese people faced discrimination and exclusion (and still do) in the United States, resilient and hard working communities have taken root all over the country – only adding more richness and complexity to the culture of our country. San Francisco in particular has benefited greatly from the presence of Chinese families, not least of all because Chinese restaurants serve some of the best food in the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Downtown SF’s Most Eye-Catching Building Is Getting a Wine Bar

Downtown San Francisco has seen some controversial additions to its skyline in recent years, from the asymmetrical, recently renamed Nancy Pelosi Federal Building to LinkedIn’s “black hole” to the tilting Millennium Tower. But pretty much everyone agrees that Mira—architect Jeanne Gang’s white, 39-story tower one block from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cable car derails in San Francisco

A San Francisco cable car derailed in San Francisco Wednesday evening. Video from the Citizen app shows activity around the cable car at Washington and Hyde in Nob Hill. The only people onboard were two operators. Neither was injured, officials said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mashed

Acclaimed Restaurant Critic Soleil Ho Puts These Chips In Their Sandwich

Soleil Ho has covered a lot of ground when it comes to writing about food. Their work for the San Francisco Chronicle has delved into Bay Area soups, the best snacks offered in the San Francisco ferry building, and even whether their own food criticism is aiding gentrification. Ho's efforts haven't gone unnoticed, and according to their website, they have even received a James Beard Foundation award for their work at the Chronicle and a Society for Features Journalism Excellence in Features award for their podcast, "Extra Spicy."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy