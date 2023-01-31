Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Kevin Fiala Trade Is Paying Off
In the 2021-22 season, the Los Angeles Kings made a big step toward being contenders again. They made the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and won a playoff game for the first time since 2016. They had spent a few years in the doldrums of the league, and accrued a lot of trade pieces they could use to make a splash and improve their team headed into the 2022-23 season.
NHL
Tkachuk breaks tie late in 3rd, Senators top Canadiens for 4th win in row
MONTREAL -- Brady Tkachuk scored with 1:18 remaining in the third period, and the Ottawa Senators extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-4 victory against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. After receiving a pass from Tim Stutzle in the left face-off circle, Tkachuk scored...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER REPORTEDLY WORKING ON BIG-TIME TRADE, COULD NET TOP PROSPECT IN RETURN
The Vancouver Canucks are officially selling the bulk of their team for parts. Although it was probably long overdue, better late than never. With the departure of Bo Horvat, it's only a matter of time before everyone not named Elias or Quinn is shipped out. According to Vancouver 'Hockey Nut'...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Have Hidden Gem Trade Deadline Target from Coyotes
The Detroit Red Wings have taken a step in the right direction this season, as they have a 21-19-8 record at the time of this writing. However, although they have been more competitive this season, they still trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As a result, they are unlikely to browse the trade market for rentals during this campaign. However, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position where he can look to add players with term if he believes it will benefit the team in the long run.
NHL
They Said It: Juuse Saros, In His Teammates' Words
Get to Know the Preds All-Star Goaltender With the Help of Those Who Know Him Best. Juuse Saros is almost as good at deflecting praise and attention as he is at deflecting pucks - and that's saying something. The 27-year-old goaltender will be representing the Predators at the NHL All-Star...
NHL
Hayes of Flyers sharing 1st All-Star Game with son of late brother Jimmy
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The conversation was as much a joke as it was serious. At least, that was the way Kevin Hayes thought of it, all those vows that he would make an NHL All-Star Game, all those times that his older brother would say that it was going to happen.
KESQ
Firebirds’ captain Max McCormick named to AHL All-Star Classic
We'll have desert representation at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic! Max McCormick, captain of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, was selected to represent the Pacific Division in the game. McCormick, 30, will take the place of teammate Andrew Poturalski, who is not available to participate. McCormick is tied for the team...
NHL
Luukkonen named NHL Rookie of the Month for January
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been named NHL Rookie of the Month for January, the league announced Wednesday. Luukkonen led rookie goaltenders with nine starts in January, during which he went 6-2-1 with a .907 save percentage. He made 30-plus saves in five of those games, including a 39-save victory over Minnesota on January 7.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for February 2
* Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns continued their recent strings of success as the Hurricanes captured their seventh straight victory and entered the All-Star break with their second double-digit point streak of the season. * Defensemen accounted for two of five goals as the NHL-leading Bruins bested their division rivals...
NHL
'He deserved to be here' | NHL All-Stars share thoughts on Rasmus Dahlin
Defenseman will represent Sabres at All-Star Weekend. Erik Karlsson came into the NHL as a 19-year-old with the Ottawa Senators, carrying the expectations of a first-round draft selection. He knows firsthand what Rasmus Dahlin has experienced through his first five seasons with the Sabres. "I think he's done a great...
Comments / 0