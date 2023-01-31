Read full article on original website
KSLA
Black History Month: Jeri Burrell serves as activist for the people
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - KSLA highlights the achievements of an outstanding activist in the community, Jeri Burrell of Mansfield, Louisiana. On Feb. 2, KSLA honors the first woman and first Black woman elected to the DeSoto Parish Police Jury in 2016 and again in 2022, Jeri Burrell. Burrell also serves...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches resident among 2023 LA 4-H Hall of Fame Inductees
It is with great honor that the Louisiana 4-H Youth Development Program and the LSU AgCenter announce the 2023 Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame Inductees. Hall of Fame nominations were received from parishes across the state. Because the Hall of Fame is such an honor, all inductees will be recognized at a special ceremony that will take place at 4-H Camp Grant Walker Educational Center in the Fall of 2023.
KTBS
1 injured in Natchitoches Parish fire
NATCHEZ, La. - Investigators are looking into the cause of a mobile home fire that sent one man to the hospital. It happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Sam Clark Road in Natchez. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, a 63-year-old Natchez man was taken...
tourcounsel.com
Alexandria Mall | Shopping mall in Louisiana
Alexandria Mall is a shopping mall located in Alexandria, Louisiana, United States. It features Dillard's, JCPenney, Conn's, Burlington Coat Factory, and Bed Bath And Beyond as anchor stores. Built by Buddy Tudor's family-owned construction company from Pineville, Alexandria Mall opened in 1973 with JCPenney, Sears, Beall-Ladymon (a chain based in...
kalb.com
Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile: Sophia Guillory. Guillory, 13, of Pollock, left her home on Monday, Jan. 30. If you know of her whereabouts, call 318-627-3261.
Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 125 Results in the Death of One Louisiana Woman and Injured Another
Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 125 Results in the Death of One Louisiana Woman and Another Injured. LaSalle Parish, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 125 resulted in the death of one Louisiana woman and injured another. Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that on January 28, 2023, at...
KTBS
East Texas museum to mark 20th anniversary of Shuttle Columbia tragedy with memorial service
HEMPHILL, Texas – The 20th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy and the legacy of its final crew will be honored with a public memorial in East Texas on Wednesday. It's organized by the Patricia Huffman Smith NASA Museum 'Remembering Columbia' in Hemphill and the NASA Alumni League, Johnson Space Center Chapter.
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Seeking Keithville Car Thief
Arrest warrants were issued for two Keithville men for possessing vehicles stolen from a local storage yard in the 7400 block of West Bert Kouns, according to Caddo Sheriff’s investigators. Nathan Martin, 20, and Derick Ferguson II, 23, both of Keithville, LA, are accused of possessing a stolen gray...
KTBS
Mother and child hit by car on School Street, child dies.
BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Tuesday, Ringgold Police Department responded to a call about a vehicle crash on School Street that left a woman and her child, 10, injured. According to RPD, both victims were treated and transported to a local hospital in the Shreveport area. Officials confirmed that around...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Four men arrested, investigation ongoing into burglaries, thefts in Cloutierville
(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are continuing to investigate a series of burglaries and thefts in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. The burglaries and thefts occurred in the Cloutierville area between the months of May and November 2022. Four arrests have been made in...
cenlanow.com
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic welcomes four new clinicians
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic welcomed four new clinicians to help enhance access to several specialties in the Central Louisiana community. Among the clinicians is endocrinologist Sablaa Ali, D.O., who will be the first active endocrinologist in the region in over a decade. With diabetes and pre-diabetes affecting 1 in every 2 Central Louisianans, this is a critical need that CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is thankful to be able to meet. In addition, CHRISTUS Health Louisiana has secured a podiatrist who will be joining the team later this year to help our community in the fight against diabetes.
kalb.com
4 suspects arrested following RADE investigation in Lakeshore Drive area
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Four people have been arrested following a Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) investigation into narcotics activity in the Lakeshore Drive area of Pineville. Complaints indicated that the owner of a Lakeshore Drive residence, Raegan Alan Boone, 63, was allowing people addicted to illegal narcotics to live...
KTBS
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas
Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Former Grambling hoops legend dies at 82
He was the leading scorer in the Tigers’ only men’s national basketball championship ever, but now Grambling State University is remembering former basketball great Hershell West, who passed away at the age of 82 Monday in his hometown of Rayville following a short illness. West was a standout...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
MONTGOMERY MAN ESCAPES INJURY IN SINGLE-VEHICLE CRASH ON LA HWY 1225 NEAR CLARENCE
(Clarence)-A Montgomery man escaped injury in a single-vehicle crash this afternoon on La Hwy 1225 nesr Clarence according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 3:59pm, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a single-vehicle crash on La Hwy 1225 near Clarence, La.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Two schools, CDC remain closed due to heating system issues
The Natchitoches Parish School Board announced that, due to continuing issues with the heating system and winter weather, NSU Elementary and Middle Lab Schools will remain closed on Thursday, Feb. 2. This also includes the Marie Shaw Dunn Child Development Center on Northwestern’s campus. Updates will be released...
kjas.com
Alleged Cameron Parish fraudster arrested in Sabine County
An alleged fraudster out of Cameron Parish has been arrested in Sabine County. Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department records say that 48-year-old Bobby Lee Spoonmore, of Sulphur, was wanted on felony charges of Residential Contractor Fraud, Money Laundering, Misappropriation of Fiduciary or Financial Property, and Exploitation of Disabled or Elderly.
KNOE TV8
Ruston men arrested after 6 month drug investigation
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals on Jan. 25, 2023, after a six-month drug investigation. LPSO says they obtained search warrants which led to the arrests of Nicholas Moore, 30, Miketavious Dice, 34, and Ladarius Winzer, 41. Sheriff Stephen Williams says they found 2.3...
klax-tv.com
Sidney Thornton, NSU Hall of Famer, dies at the age of 68
All- American, All-Louisiana choice and a four year starter at NSU. Sidney was a second round draft choice of the Pittsburgh Steelers and was team captain. He played on two Super Bowl Championships teams with Pittsburgh as the Steelers captured consecutive titles in 1978 and 1979. Sidney played a total of seven years of professional football and was inducted into the NSU Hall of Fame in 1986.
